Denver, CO

Sweet Cooie’s to Receive Patio Space

By Amanda Peukert
 4 days ago
The incoming patio addition will take place at Sweet Cooie’s Ice Cream and Confectionery located at 3506 12th Ave, Denver, CO 80206 , according to a commercial construction permit filed with the city. Project plans are as follows:

“Scope includes adding an exterior patio in the public right-of-way only. The patio is delineated by a metal railing and contains tables and chairs. No changes to the interior or exterior façade. No patio structural proposed.”

Renderings for the patio show a 288-square-foot space containing four four-top tables, resulting in 16 seats. It also depicts a window-front bartop with four barstools — an indisputable callback to old-school ice cream and malt shops. Sweet Cooie’s patio will join the also-incoming French Press patio just next door.

Owner Paul Tamburello , who also owns Little Man Ice Cream on 16th street (named for his father), opened Sweet Cooie’s in honor of his fearless mother whose nickname was Cooie. In 1947, Cooie ambitiously moved to Denver from Chicago with only $1,000 in her pocket. There, she not only created a life for herself but began her next great adventure — a sentiment Cooie would carry until her last breath.

“Sweet Cooie’s Ice Cream and Chocolates is a classically inspired confectionery, true to who my mother was, with all scratch-made treats,” Tamburello explains . “However, what’s most fitting to her life is the mission of this new venture. Inspired by the ‘chutzpah’ (guts & courage) she had stepping out all alone as a young single woman in the late 1940s, our focus will be to support and empower women, young and old alike, to prepare for their Life’s Adventures!”



AURORA, CO
