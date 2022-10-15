Read full article on original website
Warriors’ Stephen Curry sends Anthony Davis into shadow realm with nasty fake and finish
It was business as usual for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors, as they opened their season with a casual walloping of the Los Angeles Lakers at home Tuesday night. The Warriors scored a 123-109 victory over LeBron James and company, and they did that in style from start to finish. Speaking of which, here is Curry just toying with Anthony Davis’ defense in the fourth quarter.
Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him
The drama between Jordan Poole and Draymond Green has dominated headlines for the Golden State Warriors the past week, with the team saying they’ve moved past it and are focused only on the upcoming season. Green spoke publicly about the matter to reporters recently and on Sunday, Poole broke his silence. Jordan Poole says Draymond […] The post Jordan Poole fires stern message after Draymond Green apologizes to him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USC football dodges a bullet with Jordan Addison injury update
Every USC football fan held their breath when they saw star wide receiver Jordan Addison making his way to the injury tent during Saturday’s 43-42 loss to Utah. Addison appeared to suffer a lower-body injury when a Utah player rolled up on him while attempting to make a tackle. On Tuesday, Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley spoke to the media, providing an update on the status of Addison, per Ryan Kartje of The Los Angeles Times.
Sixers’ Joel Embiid gets brutally honest on heated fight with Marcus Smart
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid admits he himself was surprised to end up in a dust-up with both Boston Celtics stars Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. For those who missed it, Embiid got involved in a heated altercation with the two Celtics early in the third quarter of their season opener. It all started when the Sixers superstar battled the Celtics’ defensive anchor for the rebound, but as Embiid got the ball, Smart’s arm got entangled on his.
Mavs star Luka Doncic in a fierce legal battle … with his mom
Luka Doncic has had no problems vanquishing all foes on the basketball court. But the Dallas Mavericks star is facing a much more complex issue off the court – particularly a legal battle against his own mother. The problem between the parties stems from a trademark issue under Luka...
Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets
The Green Bay Packers threw in the towel during the late stages of their Week 6 home loss to the New York Jets. After the Jets capped off a 13-play drive with a field goal in the fourth quarter, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur decided to sit Aaron Rodgers for the remainder of the game […] The post Packers QB Jordan Love takes over for Aaron Rodgers amid stunning defeat vs. Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ja’Marr Chase admits wanting to get fined after game-winning TD for Bengals vs. Saints
Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Burrow was electric in their return to their old stomping grounds in Louisiana. The former LSU QB-WR duo led the Cincinnati Bengals to a big comeback win against the New Orleans Saints. Chase’s return to the SuperDome was capped by a game-winning touchdown in the final drive of the game.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson sustains another injury in loss to Chargers
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson went into the game against the Los Angeles Chargers already banged up, and ended the game even more banged up. After the Broncos suffered another embarrassing 19-16 loss at the hands of the Chargers, Wilson told the media that he suffered a hamstring injury during the game. He even knew when exactly the injury occurred.
Ravens star Lamar Jackson gets brutally honest on yet another collapse in season full of them
The Baltimore Ravens could easily be 6-0 this season, but instead they’re only 3-3 after blowing yet another big lead. This time it came in Week 6 against the streaking New York Giants, who erased a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to hand the Ravens a disappointing 24-20 defeat. Baltimore went...
LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors
LeBron James didn’t waste any time implicitly calling out the Los Angeles Lakers’ front office. Minutes after the Lakers shot 10-of-4o from three-point range in an ultimately non-competitive 123-109 season-opening loss to the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, LeBron — who effortless dropped 31 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists on 12-of-25 shooting […] The post LeBron James takes not-so-subtle jab at Lakers front office after blowout loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers’ Russell Westbrook’s odd technical foul, air-ball 3, Twitter reacts
One of the biggest questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers this season was how would Russell Westbrook fit in with the team. All of the news during the offseason has been about how the Lakers wanted to trade Westbrook. However, the Lakers point guard makes so much money, his contract is practically impossible to move.
Tyler Bertuzzi dealt brutal injury update in big early-season blow for Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings were hit with a concerning injury blow on Monday after the team announced that forward Tyler Bertuzzi would be out of commission with an upper-body injury. The Red Wings revealed on Monday that Bertuzzi and Jakub Vrana would be unavailable for Monday’s tilt against the Los Angeles Kings, and while Vrana […] The post Tyler Bertuzzi dealt brutal injury update in big early-season blow for Red Wings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat
The Chicago Bulls will be without star guard Zach LaVine on Wednesday in their season opener against the Miami Heat. However, it’s no reason to worry. As LaVine said himself, he’s not feeling any soreness or discomfort in his knee. Instead, it’s just a precautionary move. Via Julia Poe: “Zach LaVine told reporters here in […] The post Zach LaVine’s eyebrow-raising response to missing season opener vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers clowning in midseason form after LeBron James and co. botch opener vs. Warriors
Hollywood could not have produced a sadder show for Los Angeles Lakers fans Tuesday night than the team’s 123-109 road loss to Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. The Lakers were dominated on both ends of the floor by the Warriors, leading to NBA Twitter having the time of its life making fun of and criticizing LeBron James and company.
Sixers star James Harden’s 3-word reaction to Young Thug’s championship message from jail
James Harden received some words of encouragement from a rather unusual source on Tuesday ahead of the Philadelphia 76ers’ 2022-23 NBA season opener against the Boston Celtics. Atlanta rapper Young Thug reached out to Harden via Twitter to encourage him to “get the ring this year,” to which Harden dropped a three-word response on Wednesday morning after the loss in Boston.
3 biggest Warriors overreactions to blowout win over Lakers on ring night
The Golden State Warriors were barely done celebrating their latest championship before staking a forceful claim for another one. Maybe their blowout 123-109 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in the season opener on Tuesday isn’t a sign of what’s to come throughout 2022-23. Ring night can make the actual basketball being played seem more […] The post 3 biggest Warriors overreactions to blowout win over Lakers on ring night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m not unlocking it’: Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest on taking it up another level for Bucks
It’s truly scary to think that two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo could get even better. He’s one of the most dominant players in the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks superstar is far from satisfied. In a recent interview with Eric Niehm of The Athletic, The Greek Freak revealed that...
Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season
Damian Lillard doesn’t have time for doubters. The Portland Trail Blazers star endured a difficult season last year playing through a painful abdominal injury while watching as his squad fell short of the playoffs. Well, Lillard spoke to the media on Tuesday and delivered this fiery message to his doubters, per Sean Highkin on Twitter. […] The post Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bulls dealt tough Zach LaVine injury update for season opener vs. Heat
The Chicago Bulls head into their season opener on Wednesday against the Miami Heat very shorthanded. Lonzo Ball is still injured but to make matters worse, Zach LaVine is also out due to injury management for his knee. He’s likely to miss the first of a back-to-back on Friday as well versus the Washington Wizards, paving the way for his debut on Saturday at home.
NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022
The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the start of the 2022-23 NBA season! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hornets-Spurs prediction and pick. The Hornets ended last season (43-39) as the 10-seed and lost in the play-in game to the Atlanta Hawks. After starting the season strong and […] The post NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Spurs prediction, odds and pick – 10/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
