cleveland19.com

Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

$5K reward being offered for information in July murder case of Armand Coleman in Garfield Heights

CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information on an alleged murder in Garfield Heights. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, on July 23, Armand Coleman was shot and killed on Sladden Avenue in Garfield Heights while sitting in his vehicle. No one has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Coleman.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Crews respond to fire at Elyria Foundry; no injuries reported

ELYRIA, Ohio — No injuries have been reported following a fire at the Elyria Foundry Tuesday afternoon. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph D. Pronesti, firefighters arrived at the facility on Filbert Street around 3:45 p.m., with workers telling them the blaze broke out under one of the furnaces. Since pouring water on the molten iron would've created an explosion hazard, it was decided that the best course of action would be to isolate the flames and let them burn out.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

