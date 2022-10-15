Read full article on original website
Florida girl, 11, attempts to run away from new Parma home: Seven Hills Police Blotter
Curfew violation, Broadview Road: On Sept. 14, police were dispatched to Broadview Road regarding a young female walking northbound on the street. An arriving officer located the 11-year-old, who said a few hours earlier she ran away from her Parma home. She ended up walking roughly two miles before the...
cleveland19.com
Lake County man wanted for shooting into apartment, sheriff’s office says
PAINESVILLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a 21-year-old man wanted for shooting into an apartment. The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. on Sept. 23 at an apartment building on Nye Road in Painesville Township. Deputies said Terrance Tyreek Williams...
North Royalton man fatally shot on Cleveland’s West Side; police seize narcotics, guns from phone store
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A man was shot to death Monday outside of a phone store on the city’s West Side, police said. Mohamad Qasem, 43, of North Royalton was struck by a bullet about 3:40 p.m. at King Wireless on West 25th Street, near Walton Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland cell phone store employee fatally shot
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 42-year-old North Royalton man was murdered outside a cell phone store on W. 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Cleveland police said Mohamad Qasem worked at King Wireless in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street. According to officers, Qasem was inside the business around...
Parma police: 2 suspects arrested in Cleveland after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
PARMA, Ohio — Two suspects were arrested and hospitalized following a chase in a stolen vehicle that resulted in them striking additional cars before crashing into a pole in Cleveland. According to the Parma Police Department, officers responded to the area of Broadview Road and Snow Road at approximately...
42-year-old Cleveland man shot and killed outside Cleveland business
CLEVELAND — A 42-year-old man was shot and killed on the 3000 block of West 25th Street in Cleveland Monday afternoon. Officers and medical professionals responded to a call of a man shot in a vehicle on the street. EMS attempted to provide aid to the victim while he was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center.
Video: Woman accused of assaulting nail salon staff
“It was pretty much an all-out brawl."
cleveland19.com
Trio of suspects go through multiple cars in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a trio of suspects is wanted for going through multiple cars on the city’s West Side, and detectives need help identifying them. The suspects went through the cars in a parking lot in the area of West 20th Street and Lorain Avenue...
Blunt force head injuries declared cause of death in homicide case of 17-year-old Ethan Liming in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — New details have been released in the case of 17-year-old Ethan Liming who died after an alleged altercation outside of the I PROMISE School in Akron back in June. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office has listed Ethan's cause of death as follows:. Cause of...
$5K reward being offered for information in July murder case of Armand Coleman in Garfield Heights
CLEVELAND — Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information on an alleged murder in Garfield Heights. According to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office, on July 23, Armand Coleman was shot and killed on Sladden Avenue in Garfield Heights while sitting in his vehicle. No one has been arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Coleman.
Police find drunken driver parked in front of her house: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to multiple calls about a possibly impaired driver at 7:24 p.m. Sept. 15. The license plate number provided was traced to a Clearbrooke Drive address, where the car was seen parked outside with a woman in the driver’s seat. The woman appeared to be impaired and reportedly...
Vehicle found damaged on Gilmour Academy grounds: Gates Mills Police Blotter
A Gilmour Academy transportation employee reported Oct. 16 that the rearview mirrors had been pulled off his car sometime during the previous two nights while it had been left at the school due to mechanical issues. A check of surveillance cameras by the IT department was requested to see if...
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Resident calls police about neighbor yelling obscenities while mowing the grass: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, a Deer Path Drive resident called police on a neighbor who often yells obscenities. The latest incident found the man yelling that he was out for blood while he was mowing the grass. The caller said the man often yells out things such as the title of N.W.A’s most popular song.
Elyria police release identity of teen male found dead in street
ELYRIA, Ohio — The investigation continues after a 19-year-old man was found dead Sunday and a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in what police believe are related incidents. Donovan Meinke, 19, was found just after 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Denison Street...
Man causes disturbance at restaurant, found lying in the woods: Independence Police Blotter
Police responded to a restaurant at 9:23 p.m. Sept. 24 regarding an intoxicated customer who was angry about his bill and threatening staff and customers. Police found the 68-year-old man lying in a wooded area outside the restaurant. He was cited for disorderly conduct and advised that he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to the restaurant.
Man assaults girlfriend after his cell phone battery dies: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A woman reported Oct. 10 that her boyfriend had threatened and assaulted her at her apartment that morning after his cell phone battery drained and he could not charge it because his charger was broken. She said he also smashed a TV and laptop computer, sprayed Windex in her face...
cleveland19.com
Teen accused of touching 13-year-old girl at Solon playground; mother under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police said a 17-year-old boy is under investigation after he has been accused of touching a 13-year-old girl inappropriately on at least two separate occasions. On the evening of Oct. 12, officers responded to Orchard Middle School playground after receiving a report that a 17-year-old...
$10,000 bond set for East Cleveland Police officers facing charges
CLEVELAND — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Oct. 4, 2022. Two East Cleveland Police officers appeared in court on Wednesday morning for an arraignment hearing. 3News livestreamed the hearing, which can be watched below in this story. Brian Stoll and Tyler Mudson appeared in...
Crews respond to fire at Elyria Foundry; no injuries reported
ELYRIA, Ohio — No injuries have been reported following a fire at the Elyria Foundry Tuesday afternoon. According to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph D. Pronesti, firefighters arrived at the facility on Filbert Street around 3:45 p.m., with workers telling them the blaze broke out under one of the furnaces. Since pouring water on the molten iron would've created an explosion hazard, it was decided that the best course of action would be to isolate the flames and let them burn out.
WKYC
