ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hanover Girl Scouts decorate courthouse waiting room for kids

By Delaney Murray
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover Girl Scout troop recently wrapped up a project intended to make children more at ease at the county courthouse.

Girl Scout Troop 5276 decorated the new waiting room in the Hanover Courts Building, which is designated for children who are about to testify in court. Scouts painted the room with an ocean-featured mural featured bright blue walls dotted with fish and sandcastles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tQpRi_0iaTRifp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MPuHG_0iaTRifp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YDNdX_0iaTRifp00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwaQx_0iaTRifp00
Girl Scout Troop 5276 join Hanover County officials in a ribbon cutting for the newly decorated waiting room of the Hanover Courts building. Credit: Hanover County government.

After a ribbon cutting this week celebrating the new room, the troop got to meet with local officials to be formally thanked for their work.

Hanover County woman wins $279k playing Virginia Lottery online games

“We appreciate your time and commitment to creating this space for our kids,” Hanover County wrote on Facebook on Monday, Oct. 10.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy