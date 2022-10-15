ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
APOC rules against expediting complaint from nonprofits against Dunleavy campaign

Meteorologist Joe Bartosik looks into what went well and what challenges existed with forecasting and communicating Merbok's impacts. Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center. Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Business owners, like Wes Artz who owns the...
Alaska State Senate candidate forum: District D

This November, Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Jesse Bjorkman and nonpartisan candidate Andy Cizek are running for Alaska State Senate to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula for District D. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.) We spoke with them this Monday for the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.
National Weather Service & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providing critical weather impact-based information for the protection of life and property is the mission of the National Weather Service. One month since former Typhoon Merbok caused widespread destruction along Alaska’s west coast, forecasters in Alaska are beginning to look at how well they predicted the storm’s surge, and what could be done better in the future, in both messaging and delivery.
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature

Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
Sharing Alaska Native culture through modeling

Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above”. Updated: 6 hours ago. Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal.
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody

Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
