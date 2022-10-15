Read full article on original website
Related
kinyradio.com
Six rural Alaska organizations selected for USDA Forest Service Wood Innovations Grants
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Just in time for National Forest Products Week, six organizations in Alaska can now expand their businesses to include new wood products and services through grants awarded by the USDA Forest Service. USDA said the Wood Innovations Program has been steadily increasing wood energy projects in...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lonny Piscoya named to lead MMIP initiative
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Retired Alaska State Trooper, Lt. Lonny Piscoya has been named to take over the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position within Alaska’s Department of Public Safety (DPS). The Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons position is a new position that was created within the last year...
webcenterfairbanks.com
2022 Alaska Day observed in 49th state
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - October 18th is Alaska Day, a state holiday celebrating the official transfer of the Alaska Territory from Russia to the United States in 1867. 2022 marks the 155th anniversary of the event, when U.S. Army troops held a ceremonial flag-raising at Castle Hill in Sitka. To...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
alaskasnewssource.com
APOC rules against expediting complaint from nonprofits against Dunleavy campaign
Meteorologist Joe Bartosik looks into what went well and what challenges existed with forecasting and communicating Merbok's impacts. Elders and Youth Conference is underway at Dena’ina Center. Business owners, residents discuss issues of transiency in downtown Palmer. Updated: 9 hours ago. Business owners, like Wes Artz who owns the...
kdll.org
Alaska State Senate candidate forum: District D
This November, Republican candidates Tuckerman Babcock and Jesse Bjorkman and nonpartisan candidate Andy Cizek are running for Alaska State Senate to represent the northern Kenai Peninsula for District D. (Note that the districts have changed since the last election, due to redistricting after the 2020 Census.) We spoke with them this Monday for the latest in our candidate forum series in partnership with The Peninsula Clarion, with support from the Soldotna Public Library and the Central Peninsula League of Women Voters.
alaskasnewssource.com
National Weather Service & Merbok: Lessons in forecasting and communicating
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Providing critical weather impact-based information for the protection of life and property is the mission of the National Weather Service. One month since former Typhoon Merbok caused widespread destruction along Alaska’s west coast, forecasters in Alaska are beginning to look at how well they predicted the storm’s surge, and what could be done better in the future, in both messaging and delivery.
Antelope Valley Press
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead
JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
alaskalandmine.com
Fishing licenses provide additional evidence that Jennie Armstrong was ineligible to run for legislature
Last week, the Alaska Landmine reported that Jennie Armstrong, a Democrat running for the open West Anchorage House seat, had made statements on social media suggesting she did not meet residency requirements to run for the State House. The Alaska Constitution requires that legislative candidates reside in the state for three years prior to filing for office. To be eligible for her current race, Armstrong, a former resident of Louisiana, had to have begun her residency on or before June 1, 2019. However, in a string of Instagram posts dating back to 2019, Armstrong documented a road trip in Alaska in May of that year and stated that, after leaving the state late that month, she had moved to Alaska the weekend of June 8–a week after she would have had to begin her Alaska residency in order to be eligible for the current race.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska campaign regulators hear complaint against multimillion-dollar pro-Dunleavy group
A Friday hearing intended to investigate a major campaign finance complaint against a group backing Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s re-election bid revealed no new evidence to support claims that the group illegally coordinated with Dunleavy’s campaign. The Alaska Public Offices Commission now has 10 days to examine previously submitted...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name
Gov. Mike Dunleavy will be putting forth new legislation at the next legislative session. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
Mat-Su chapter of AMAC votes to dissolve after national headquarters fires its volunteer president
The first Alaska chapter of Association of Mature American Conservatives has voted to dissolve after the national office dismissed the chapter’s leader, volunteer President Mike Coons, who was the person who started AMAC in Alaska. The Mat-Su chapter met on Saturday and voted 30-2 to dissolve. The chapter, which...
alaskasnewssource.com
Legislation to increase charges for drug dealers introduced
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced new legislation increasing sentences for convicted drug dealers at a press conference on Monday. If passed, the legislation would increase the charge for dealers of illicit drugs that directly lead to overdose. The bill is meant to go after fentanyl dealers in Alaska. The efforts include protecting safety, punishing offenders and deterring those who do harm to others.
kdll.org
‘A virtual life sentence’ — Prison reform advocates still hopeful about second-look legislation
Brian Hall is part of a group of several men that grew up in Alaska’s correctional system together and refer to each other as family. Brian, now 46, is serving a portion of his 159-year sentence at Wildwood Correctional Complex, in Kenai. He’s been incarcerated since he was 17, on charges of killing two people.
alaskasnewssource.com
Sharing Alaska Native culture through modeling
Two mountains formerly known as Suicide Peaks gets new Dena'ina name. The new name, Yuyanq’ Ch’ex, is derived from the Dena’ina language meaning “heaven’s breath” or “breath from above”. Updated: 6 hours ago. Alaska Airlines pilots vote to approve 3-year labor deal.
ktoo.org
High winds, heavy rains expected midweek as strong low pressure system impacts Southeast Alaska
Southeast Alaska’s first big fall storm is forecast to wash ashore this week. Kimberly Vaughan with the National Weather Service in Juneau says it’ll bring strong winds and heavy rains to the panhandle. “There’s a hurricane force low that’s tracking across the Gulf,” she said in an on-air...
ktoo.org
A brother seeks answers over Alaska deaths in custody
Ever since his brother, 31-year-old James Rider, became the 12th person to die while in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, Mike Cox has been trying to get the department to answer his questions. “I want to know what their procedures are and how they intend on fixing them, so this...
Notes from the trail: Kelly Tshibaka is on a get-out-the-vote tour around Alaska
Alaska Day: Oct. 18 is Alaska Day, a day off for state employees, except for public safety and first responders. The rest of us will be on duty because it’s three weeks exactly until Nov. 8. Candidates will be out there looking for voters. Above, Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka...
alaskasnewssource.com
Two storms deliver strong winds and rain to Alaska this week with much colder air on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While mild weather continues across Southcentral, high winds and heavy rain are moving into Southeast Alaska Tuesday night. Much of Southeast has already seen half an inch to more than 2 and a half inches of rain Tuesday, with heavy rain likely overnight and Wednesday. Flood...
menastar.com
Arkansas returning $8M in CARES Act money to feds
(The Center Square) – Arkansas is returning $8 million of the $1.25 billion it received from the federal Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The state did not meet the Dec. 31, 2021 deadline to spend some of the money, state officials told the Performance Evaluation and Expenditure Review Committee on Monday.
Comments / 0