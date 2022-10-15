Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDAM-TV
Laurel School District offers free ESL classes for parents
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel School District is giving parents of English as a Second Language (ESL) students the opportunity to learn English themselves at no cost. ESL Coordinator Carolina Reeves-Garcia said she is excited to take ESL further and serve the parents. “One of the things that we’re...
impact601.com
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell
Jimmie E. (Jim) Bell was born in Waynesboro, Mississippi on February 25th, 1934. Jim was 88 years old at the time of his death. He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by family, friends and his outstanding, devoted caregivers. Jim graduated from Beat Four School, Jones Junior College and the University...
usm.edu
University Police Apprehend Suspects in Classroom Disturbance
University Police have apprehended two suspects in conjunction with a late afternoon disturbance in a Hattiesburg campus classroom at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM). The suspects are believed to be part of a social media video prank, and entered an occupied Harkins Hall classroom at approximately 4:15 p.m. One...
WDAM-TV
Last day to sign-up for Salvation Army ‘Senior Christmas Boxes,’ Tuesday
Care Management Organization provides free assistance during Medicare open enrollment. If you are participating in the Medicare open enrollment, extra help is available to guide you through the process. Merit Health Wesley offers $99 mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. As part of Breast Cancer...
impact601.com
Shirley Ann Francois (Miller) Walters
Shirley “Ann” Francois (Miller) Walters, age 78, of Laurel, Mississippi left this world peacefully for her heavenly home the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Ann was born in Eunice, Louisiana on August 4, 1944 to John Burtman Francois, and Vergie Thompson Francois. She moved to Laurel in 1969 with her late husband Rodney James Miller Sr., where they lovingly raised their three children, Tina Miller Murphy (Dale) of Laurel, Rodney James Miller Jr., (Dodie) of Sharon, and Kimber Miller Pittman (David) of Madisonville, Louisiana. Mrs. Walters worked for many years at the Laurel Eye Center and upon their closing, worked at Laurel Ear, Nose and Throat. She thought very highly of all of the physicians she worked for through the years, and was always a bright light at the front desk to all of her sweet patients. Ann was also a makeup and beauty consultant through the years. Each and every person that she encountered through all of her life was always made to feel special. Ann could light up any room, and could brighten anyone’s day with her vibrant and welcoming smile, and her kindness was beyond compare. That smile and her ability to show her special love never left her throughout her years’ long battle with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s.
WDAM-TV
Ellisville’s Deason Home rumored to house a Confederate ghost
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi is home to hundreds of ghost stories and the Pine Belt is no exception. A landmark in Ellisville is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a confederate officer. The Amos Deason Home is a quaint cottage located in the heart of Ellisville, but...
impact601.com
Jacqueline Mae Earnhart
Jacqueline Mae Earnhart, 79 of Ellisville, MS passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Guardian Angels in Ellisville, MS. She was born Thursday, February 4, 1943 in London, England. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home at...
Mississippi salvage store strikes chord on social media with pre-Halloween coffin sale
Are you missing that last detail to complete your front-yard Halloween display? Salvage World in Hattiesburg has you covered with its recent sale of “GENUINE” coffins. The Mississippi store specializing in the sale of closeout and salvaged furniture and merchandise struck a chord recently with its recent social media post promoting a current sale of coffins.
impact601.com
Darlene Sainsbury
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mrs. Darlene Sainsbury, age 62, of Dry Fork, VA. who passed from this life on August 4, 2021 in Soval Health Hospital of Danville, VA. Bro. Bobby Hood will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Ellisville.
Laurel, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Bay Springs High School football team will have a game with Northeast Jones High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
Lamar County residents to vote on alcohol sales
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Lamar County neighbors will vote whether to allow alcohol sales in the county during the November 8 general election. Pine Belt News reported the item will appear on the ballot as “State of Mississippi beer, wine and light spirits referendum.” Of the 82 counties in Mississippi, 32 are dry, and […]
impact601.com
Stephen “Steve” Thomas Burrough
Stephen “Steve” Thomas Burrough, born July 16, 1965 passed away October 1, 2022 at the age of 57. He is survived by life partner, Robin Carter; son Jacob (Jamey) Burrough; daughter Cherish (Shea) Waldrop; step-daughter Ashley (Jay) Satcher and nine grandchildren; Aiden, Jacey, Karson, Lainey, Keiley, Jaylei, Lauryn, Javery and Malaki. He is also survived by many friends and other family members.
Fire destroys former Mississippi small-town grocery store
A fire in a former Monticello grocery store quickly overtook the entire building Sunday afternoon. At approximately 4:15 p.m., a fire started in the former grocery store as workers were in the process of salvaging steel. The fire may have started from sparks thrown by a grinder, Monticello Fire Chief Will Boyd said.
impact601.com
Jack Phillips
Services for Mr. Jack Phillips, age 94, of Seminary, will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at New Fellowship Baptist Church with Bro. Wayne Woolwine officiating. Burial will follow in the New Fellowship Cemetery. Mr. Phillips proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where...
impact601.com
Darryl Sainsbury
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022, in the Jones and Son Chapel of Moselle for Mr. Darryl Sainsbury, age 60, of Dry Fork, VA. who passed from this life on December 27, 2020 at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, VA. Bro. Bobby Hood will officiate with burial to follow in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church of Ellisville.
WLBT
Teens charged with murder in shooting death of Lake High football star
LAKE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two teenagers have been charged with murder in the shooting death of a Lake High School senior and football star. Travis Jones was shot and killed Thursday afternoon. A 13-year-old was also shot and taken to an area hospital. His injuries were not life threatening. According...
impact601.com
Teresa S. Morgan
Teresa S. Morgan, 69, of Laurel, passed away on October 15, 2022, at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born June 2, 1953. She was preceded in death by her mother Doris Williford, father Edd Sumrall, and step-father Sam Williford. She is survived by her husband Bill Morgan,...
impact601.com
Minor female accidentally ran over in Jones County
A 12 year old female was accidentally ran over in Lone Oak Apartments on Sunday, October 16th. The child reportedly ran out in front of the car. She was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to a landing zone by Jones Family Medical on Highway 15 North and airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Unknown on her current condition. Volunteer fire and rescue units from Sharon and Shady Grove also responded.
impact601.com
John Earl Gandy
John Earl Gandy, 53 of Mize, MS passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. He was born Monday, March 10, 1969 at Travis Air Force Base in California. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 from 10:00AM until 12:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Raleigh, MS with funeral services immediately following. Burial will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery #2 in Raleigh, Mississippi. Bro. David Hays will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Raleigh is in charge of arrangements.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg store’s early order counters high Halloween candy prices
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - You can add Halloween candy to the list of items costing more these days. According to the Bureau of Labor’s inflation statistics, prices for sweet treats are up more than 13% nationally over this time last year. However, at Hattiesburg’s Ultimate Party, the staff ordered...
Comments / 0