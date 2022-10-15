Shirley “Ann” Francois (Miller) Walters, age 78, of Laurel, Mississippi left this world peacefully for her heavenly home the morning of Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Ann was born in Eunice, Louisiana on August 4, 1944 to John Burtman Francois, and Vergie Thompson Francois. She moved to Laurel in 1969 with her late husband Rodney James Miller Sr., where they lovingly raised their three children, Tina Miller Murphy (Dale) of Laurel, Rodney James Miller Jr., (Dodie) of Sharon, and Kimber Miller Pittman (David) of Madisonville, Louisiana. Mrs. Walters worked for many years at the Laurel Eye Center and upon their closing, worked at Laurel Ear, Nose and Throat. She thought very highly of all of the physicians she worked for through the years, and was always a bright light at the front desk to all of her sweet patients. Ann was also a makeup and beauty consultant through the years. Each and every person that she encountered through all of her life was always made to feel special. Ann could light up any room, and could brighten anyone’s day with her vibrant and welcoming smile, and her kindness was beyond compare. That smile and her ability to show her special love never left her throughout her years’ long battle with Vascular Dementia and Alzheimer’s.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO