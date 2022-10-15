ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

NBC Connecticut

Man Hurt After East Hartford Shooting

A man is injured after being shot in East Hartford Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened on Hillside Street at what appears to be Coachlight Village Condos. The man was shot in the chest, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. The incident is under investigation. No additional...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges

SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Leominster Police officer stabbed while responding to call

LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a wellness check on Monday. The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. While the officer was on scene, a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law enforcement officials.
LEOMINSTER, MA
theweektoday.com

Mattapoisett man uninjured in Boston rollover crash

BOSTON — A 67-year-old Mattapoisett man was uninjured in an early-morning tractor-trailer rollover crash, State Police reported. According to police, first responders arrived at the scene under the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The unnamed Mattapoisett man was “alert and walking...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Taken to Hospital After Crash in Hartford

A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital for possible minor injuries after a crash in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said the trooper was involved in a crash on Brainard Road around 8:30 a.m. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police

A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer

PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
PALMER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
LEOMINSTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital

(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
ORANGE, MA

