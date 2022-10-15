Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Man Hurt After East Hartford Shooting
A man is injured after being shot in East Hartford Tuesday night. Police said the shooting happened on Hillside Street at what appears to be Coachlight Village Condos. The man was shot in the chest, but the extent of his injuries is unknown. The incident is under investigation. No additional...
ABC6.com
6 people shot during party at a warehouse in Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. (WLNE) — Worcester police said six people were shot during a party at a warehouse over the weekend. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Webster Street. Police said they were called to the warehouse for a report of a person shot. However, when they...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Ryan Kennedy, 36-year-old Hampden correctional officer, dies Monday
A 36-year-old Hampden County correctional officer — who despite his age had earned distinction among his peers — died Monday, the county sheriff’s office announced. Ryan Kennedy, a Springfield resident, worked seven years for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. “Losing someone like Ryan at...
Five Arrested in Southbridge on Drug Distribution Charges
SOUTHBRIDGE - A dual agency execution of a search warrant in Southbridge on Friday, Oct. 14, led to the arrest of five individuals in a drug distribution investigation. Southbridge police and officers from the Southern Worcester County Counter Crime and Drug Task Force executed the warrant at 120/122 River Street at round 6 AM on Tuesday, according to the Southbridge Police Department.
whdh.com
Leominster Police officer stabbed while responding to call
LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer in Leominster is recovering after being stabbed while performing a wellness check on Monday. The police department said the officer was responding to a call at an apartment building on Water Street around 10 a.m. when the stabbing occurred. While the officer was on scene, a 30-year-old woman stabbed him in the thigh with what is being called a “dagger,” according to law enforcement officials.
theweektoday.com
Mattapoisett man uninjured in Boston rollover crash
BOSTON — A 67-year-old Mattapoisett man was uninjured in an early-morning tractor-trailer rollover crash, State Police reported. According to police, first responders arrived at the scene under the Boston University Bridge on Storrow Drive around 2 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. The unnamed Mattapoisett man was “alert and walking...
westernmassnews.com
Family of Chicopee pedestrian crash victim demands justice after driver makes bail
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The family of the man killed in the pedestrian crash outside of Rumbleseat Bar & Grill in Chicopee is speaking out after the man who allegedly hit him has made bail. Nicholas Weichel’s family sat in a courtroom, facing the man who is accused of hitting...
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Taken to Hospital After Crash in Hartford
A Connecticut State Police trooper was taken to the hospital for possible minor injuries after a crash in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said the trooper was involved in a crash on Brainard Road around 8:30 a.m. The trooper was taken to the hospital, but the extent of injuries...
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police
A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence seen along River Street in Palmer
PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - There is a heavy police presence along River Street in Palmer. Our crew on-scene reports seeing several Mass. State Police cruisers, as well as a Palmer police cruiser, and police appear to be searching the area. Mass. State Police told Western Mass News that a perimeter...
Massachusetts man wins $15M prize after stopping to buy scratch ticket on way home from work
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Massachusetts man recently claimed a $15 million lottery prize after he hit big on a scratch ticket that he bought at a local gas station. Kenneth Delgado, of Leominster, chose the cash option on his “Millions” instant ticket grand prize and received a one-time payment of $9,750,000, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Striking truckers block exits of New England’s largest food distributor; up to 20 arrests made
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Striking truckers used tractor-trailers to block the exits at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor Monday and prevented some employees from leaving, resulting in as many as 20 arrests, police said. More than 400 Teamster union members arrived at the Sysco facility in Plympton, Massachusetts,...
Tractor-trailer rollover on I-290 in Worcester causing road closures, traffic backup
A tractor-trailer rollover on I-290 Tuesday morning is backing up traffic in Worcester. The rollover caused the closure of North Parkway at N Service Road and the on-ramp to 290 at Burncoat Street, the Worcester Police Department said at 8:44 a.m. The department’s traffic division is reporting a traffic backup...
nbcboston.com
Healey Holding on to Lead Over Diehl in Mass. Governor's Race: Suffolk/NBC Poll
As you might expect in left-leaning Massachusetts, the Democratic candidates for statewide office are looking good heading into the November elections. But there are other emerging trends that incumbents should keep an eye on. Massachusetts governor's race. Less than a week after the first debate in the Governor’s race on...
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Westport and Chicopee pastor becomes first female Chaplain at Massachusetts State Police
Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason on Wednesday, Oct. 12, welcomed Reverend Dr. Kate Galop as a new member of the Department’s Chaplain Corps. Reverend Galop, the MSP’s first female Chaplain, serves as the Pastor of Faith United Methodist Church in Chicopee. Colonel Mason said Reverend Galop’s appointment...
Very high speed played role in Honey Dew Donuts crash in Worcester, initial investigation shows
Very high Speed was a factor in a crash Thursday night that ended with a Honda Civic inside the Honey Dew Donuts on Gold Star Boulevard surrounded by glass and debris, according to a preliminary investigation by Worcester police. The driver lost control of his car and hydroplaned, according to...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
