Watch Bartees Strange Bring ‘Farm to Table’ Songs to ‘CBS Mornings’

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
Well-travelled singer-songwriter Bartees Strange hit up CBS Mornings this weekend to perform three tracks off Farm to Table for their “Saturday Sessions.”

Strange and his band delivered opening track “Heavy Heart,” “Escape This Circus” and “Mulholland Drive” from his acclaimed new album, as well as sat down with an interview where the U.K.-born, Oklahoma-raised and now Washington, D.C.-based artist shared his unique origin story.

“When you look at the alternative rock scene or the indie rock scene or guitar-driven scene of today, you don’t see a lot of black people,” Strange said. “It’s not a lot, and I wanted to create music to assert that. Not only do I belong here, but there’s a lot of history that would predicate that.”

Strange also described his music as “Black Americana” and praised bands like the National, who he recently opened for, and TV on the Radio.

Prior to the release of Farm to Table — Strange’s second album and first for the 4AD label — Rolling Stone talked to the singe r about his then-upcoming LP as well as the meaning behind the album title.

“I used to be on a farm, but now I’m at the table,” Strange said. “This is a new world. But I feel ready for it, and I feel like I’m bringing something that’s uniquely me.”

Rolling Stone

Jennifer Hudson and Adam Lambert Bring a Night at the Opera to Daytime TV

Jennifer Hudson and fellow American Idol alum Adam Lambert busted out a serious high-brow, deep cut duet on The Jennifer Hudson Show: the classic aria from Giacomo Puccini’s opera Turandot, “Nessun dorma.” As Lambert explains in a brief interview before the performance, he learned the song in an opera course he took in high school, describing the class as “really good training,” similar to a dancer studying a bit of ballet. And though he learned a lot, he mostly left that world behind.  Then, this summer, Lambert and Queen were touring Italy, and during soundcheck, Lambert says “Nessun dorma” popped into...
Rolling Stone

Dry Cleaning Brilliantly Combine Rocking and Talking On ‘Stumpwork’

“Is it still OK to call you my disco pickle?” By the time that Florence Shaw, Dry Cleaning’s conversational poet-in-residence, asks that question on “Hot Penny Day,” a tune that marks the halfway mark for the group’s second album, Stumpwork, the answer will invariably be yes. Any reluctant cukes likely would’ve moved on to another record several tracks earlier since the group makes such a divisive racket. As on Dry Cleaning’s lauded debut, New Long Leg, the quartet specializes in the audio equivalent of a double exposure: Shaw’s bandmates bang out Smithsy post-punk while she pours out a waste...
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood on Why Singers Need to Hit Their Notes and How She Got Axl Rose Out of Hiding

Carrie Underwood has eight Grammy wins and 16 total nominations over her career, with the bulk of her recognition coming in the vocal performance categories. There’s good reason for that: Underwood has some of the most powerful pipes not just in country music, but anywhere. Even Axl Rose was persuaded to sing with her at last summer’s Stagecoach festival, a surprise collab that Underwood calls “one of the best moments in my existence.” As the industry gears up for the 65th Grammy Awards in February, Underwood — who kicked off a new tour last weekend — will likely find herself back...
Rolling Stone

Santigold on Why Musicians Are Burning Out Like Never Before: ‘It’s a Cultural Crisis’

In another universe, Santi White might be about to hit the road for her Holified Tour right now. Instead, the musician — who performs as Santigold — is talking to Rolling Stone about what she calls a “cultural crisis.” As she was preparing to tour on the heels of her new album, Spirituals, Santigold came to the sound realization that the trek was unsustainable, both financially and for her mental health. She made the difficult decision to cancel the run, and she was far from alone. Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, Animal Collective, Arlo Parks, and Sam Fender recently canceled...
Rolling Stone

Each Story Behind Mergui’s ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’ EP

Israeli pop star Mergui is getting ready to take on the world. He won over his country almost five years ago, as an eager teenager who auditioned for the singing competition Rising Star with a take on Moana’s “How Far I’ll Go” heard by millions. After becoming a major artist there, he took a huge leap: He moved to the U.S. part-time and began working non-stop on Dark Side of the Rainbow, his first English-language EP. “We’ve been working on it for so long,” he says after just landing in Los Angeles to continue promoting the recently released project. Mergui...
Rolling Stone

Dwayne Johnson Singing Loretta Lynn’s ‘Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” With Kelly Clarkson? Why Not

Dwayne Johnson is an unabashed country music fan, particularly of the outlaw variety — he cites Sturgill Simpson, Cody Jinks, and Jamey Johnson as modern-day favorites. If it’s got teeth, The Rock is all in, which is probably why it wasn’t the least bit strange for him to cover “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin’” this week in honor of Loretta Lynn, who died Oct. 4. Johnson joined Kelly Clarkson on the singer’s eponymous talk show for an installment of her Kellyoke bit, gamely dialing up the twang to sing Lynn’s 1966 song about a boozed-up and hard-up husband. He even took...
Rolling Stone

Trump Says He Wants Marjorie Taylor Greene in His Next Administration

If you’re wondering what a second term of Donald Trump would look like, look no further than Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. As he lays the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run, Trump has talked to close associates about who he’d tap for top government positions should he win back the White House, and Greene has repeatedly made his list, two sources familiar with the matter tell Rolling Stone.
Rolling Stone

FBI Raids Star ABC News Producer’s Home

At a minute before 5 a.m. on April 27, ABC News’ James Gordon Meek fired off a tweet with a single word: “FACTS.”  The network’s national-security investigative producer was responding to former CIA agent Marc Polymeropoulos’ take that the Ukrainian military — with assistance from the U.S. — was thriving against Russian forces. Polymeropoulos’ tweet — filled with acronyms indecipherable to the layperson, like “TTPs,” “UW,” and “EW” — was itself a reply to a missive from Washington Post Pentagon reporter Dan Lamothe, who noted the wealth of information the U.S. military had gathered about Russian ops by observing their...
Rolling Stone

Body Cam Footage Shows Confused Floridians Arrested for Voting as DeSantis Cracks Down

Police body camera footage has emerged of members of Florida law enforcement arresting bewildered individuals accused of voting illegally this August. The footage, obtained by the Tampa Bay Times, shows the results a new effort by stunt-loving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to crack down on supposed fraud. The voters caught in the “gotcha” arrests are former felons, most of them Black, who contend they were told by election officials they were eligible to vote.  “Voter fraud? Y’all said anybody with a felony could vote, man,” Tony Patterson said as police arrested him. Patterson was referring to a 2018 state constitution...
Rolling Stone

Even Trump Says Kanye West Is Acting Too ‘Crazy’ and Needs ‘Help’

Kanye West’s ongoing public meltdown and antisemitic outbursts have become too extreme even for the famous rapper’s most unapologetic, scandal-prone backers. This now includes the leader of the Republican Party, who used to brag that West was “a friend of mine for a long time.” In the days since West punctuated his recent tirades by posting to Twitter that he planned to go “death con 3” on “JEWISH PEOPLE,” former President Donald Trump has told multiple people that West is acting too “crazy” and that he needs some professional “help,” according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. The former president’s...
Rolling Stone

Kevin Spacey Calls Father ‘White Supremacist and Neo-Nazi’ in Anthony Rapp Testimony

Kevin Spacey received a partial dismissal of claims alleging he intentionally inflicted emotional distress on Anthony Rapp. Rapp appeared in a Manhattan courtroom as part of the civil trial in which Rapp alleges he sexually assaulted him in when they were 14 and 26 years old, respectively. While the trial will proceed with assault and battery claims, Spacey delivered a testimony in which he called his father a white supremacist and neo-Nazi. “It meant that my siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs,” Spacey said according to Associated...
Rolling Stone

Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry Reflect on ‘Where We Started’ in Ethereal Video

Katy Perry and Thomas Rhett dive into the dreamy minds of their young artist selves in the new video for “Where We Started,” out Tuesday. The Patrick Tracy-directed video captures the two musicians — Rhett in a denim jacket, Perry in a flowy dress and corset — as they sing to each other from separate ethereal rooms and reminisce about their teenage dreams. In her verse, Perry reflects on her fraught journey to stardom — she released a Christian album under her birth name as a teen — and recalls “playin’ my guitar/Singin’ them covers in an empty room.” “Those days...
Rolling Stone

Kendrick Lamar to Livestream Full ‘The Big Steppers Tour’ Paris Concert on ‘Good Kid, m.A.A.d City’ 10th Anniversary

The Big Steppers tour has taken Kendrick Lamar around the world in support of his fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, and his first in five years. With a recently completed North American leg under his belt and dates in Australia and New Zealand on the horizon, the rapper is using the Paris stop of the European stretch to celebrate how far he’s come with a special livestream hosted by Amazon Music and Prime Video. Lamar’s sold-out show at the Accor Arena will stream in its entirety on Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. EST. Promoted as an...
Rolling Stone

CASETiFY’s Harry Potter Campaign Stars a Brooding Tom Felton

Harry Potter is back and the legacy continues to live on. With the upcoming release of a new game (Hogwart’s Legacy) and the continued theatrical releases of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, there are a lot of things for Harry Potter fans to be excited about. Now, CASETiFY has announced a new collection of Harry Potter phone cases and accessories with your favorite Slytherin, Tom Felton, giving his best smoldering look as the face of the campaign. Buy Harry Potter x CASETiFY collection $38+ The Harry Potter x CASETiFY collab first launched back in March, but the collection was so popular, the...
Rolling Stone

Christina Aguilera Tackles Social Media’s Effect on Kids in Powerful New Video for 2002 Hit ‘Beautiful’

The message of Christina Aguilera’s 2002 hit “Beautiful” continues to resonate as much today as it did when it was first released. To celebrate the song’s 20th anniversary, Aguilera has shared a poignant, powerful new video that calls for change in how social media has “transformed our relationship with our bodies.” The video follows children trying to live up to unreal beauty standards: a group of girls who livestream themselves while applying makeup, a boy lifting weights at the gym, and another group of girls, with markings on their faces, idling in the waiting from of a plastic surgeon. Following...
Rolling Stone

GOP Candidate for Governor Commits to Accepting Election Result… If She Wins

Kari Lake, a television journalist turned MAGA candidate to be Arizona’s next governor, rejected an invitation on Sunday to commit to electoral democracy, opting instead to copy Donald Trump’s brand of . Pressured repeatedly on whether she’d accept the results of the election regardless of the result, Lake said she’d accept if she won — and then laid the groundwork for contesting the election if she loses.  “I’m going to win the election, and I will accept that result,” Lake said Sunday on CNN. Asked if she’d accept the result if she loses, Lake paused, smiled, and said: “I’m going...
Rolling Stone

5 Seconds of Summer Imagine the End of the World in Apocalyptic ‘Older’ Video

The ultimate heartbreak, according to 5 Seconds of Summer, doesn’t come from relationships that ultimately fail but rather ones that endure every high and low in the name of love. Written with and featuring frontman Luke Hemmings’ fiancée Sierra Deaton, the band’s recent single “Older” explores this concept of an unavoidable end in which one person will inevitably lose another. But in the newly released video for the tender piano ballad, they’re spared from having to say goodbye to anyone. Instead, they spend their final moments soaking in peace and love before an apocalypse wipes everything out. “If you knew...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

