ESPN
Jesse Marsch slams 'totally ridiculous' European Super League ideas
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has said the idea of a European Super League is "totally ridiculous" amid an announcement the company backing the proposed project has hired a new chief executive. A22 Sports Management announced on Monday its new CEO would be Bernd Reichart, who said that breakaway clubs...
ESPN
How Arsenal's signings from Manchester City transformed them to Premier League title contenders
The joke doing the rounds on social media is that after making the Premier League look easy with four titles in five years, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has built himself a challenger by sending Mikel Arteta, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal. With the former Man City assistant...
ESPN
Manchester United waiting on new David De Gea deal - Erik ten Hag
Erik ten Hag has revealed that Manchester United have not yet decided whether to offer David De Gea a new contract. The goalkeeper, who made his 500th appearance for United on Sunday, has a deal until the end of the season and the club have an option to extend it by another 12 months, but Ten Hag says they are taking their time before deciding their next move.
Lyon v Arsenal: Women’s Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can the Gunners emerge with a result from this tough group-stage opener against the European champions?
ESPN
PSG's Neymar blasts Ballon d'Or after Vinicius Jr snub
Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has taken a swipe at the Ballon d'Or after Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr was only ranked eighth at Monday's gala in Paris. Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema won the prize for the first time in his career, with Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne finishing second and third respectively.
ESPN
Is Gareth Taylor the right manager for Man City Women?
One-sided wins aren't fun to watch in general, but in a league that still falls into the category of "polarised" in terms of super-powered teams against overwhelmed opposition, they are often inevitable -- even if commentators are forever telling you that the gap is closing. So when Manchester City (who have never put less than four goals past Leicester City in the Women's Super League) clashed with the Foxes over the weekend, a safe prediction would still have been 4-0 to the hosts... and that's exactly how the match ended.
Liverpool v West Ham, Brentford v Chelsea: Premier League clockwatch – live
Clockwatch: Join Will Unwin for goal updates and key match action from Wednesday’s games in the Premier League and beyond
ESPN
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema wins men's Ballon d'Or; Gavi best under-21 player
Karim Benzema was awarded the 2022 Ballon d'Or at a ceremony in Paris on Monday after a stellar 2021-22 season saw him lead Real Madrid to a Champions League and LaLiga double. Benzema, 34, scored a career-best 27 times in LaLiga and was top scorer in the Champions League with...
