Encinitas nonprofit’s tool library removes cost barriers as it lends vital help

KPBS
Thousands in San Diego promised rent relief now face eviction
Steve has been living in his Encinitas home since 2017. When he moved there, it was advertised as a “beach cottage,” but in reality it’s just a 325-square foot, one-bedroom trailer. The fifty-one year old, who requested inewsource withhold his last name, lives there with his youngest...
KPBS
California announces pandemic state of emergency to end, San Diego County likely to follow suit
The pandemic is becoming more manageable, according to health officials. Tuesday Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California's state of emergency will end next February and San Diego County officials echoed that sentiment. "I agree with the Governor that it is time to prepare to end the state of emergency," said San...
City crews conduct sweep near Petco Park in advance of Championship Series
SAN DIEGO — Ahead of Tuesday's play-off game, city crews undertook a wide-scale sweep of public streets and sidewalks surrounding the stadium where dozens of homeless tents are usually pitched. This comes a couple weeks after the city renewed its policy of ordering homeless people to take their tents...
waternewsnetwork.com
New State Tax Break and Lawn Removal Rebates Save Money, Water
Fall is the perfect time to yank those thirsty lawns and install drought-tolerant landscapes with the help of cooler days and major financial incentives. Homeowners and businesses in San Diego County can receive between $2 and $4 per square foot for removing grass and replacing it with low water-use plants that are better suited to withstand the hot and dry conditions that continue to hammer the West.
Revolutionary ‘water batteries’ may soon power 135,000 homes in California
San Diego is looking into new ways to keep power flowing. According to reports from NPR, the San Diego Water Authority wants to use the San Vicente Reservoir to store solar energy in water batteries that can power up to 135,000 homes. The goal is to create a sustainable energy system that can keep the lights on even when the Sun has fallen from the sky.
What do La Nina conditions mean for precipitation in San Diego and California?
SAN DIEGO — As of October 1st, the rain calendar was reset and we are officially in the rainy season now through April. But La Nina is still in place for the third year in a row with its cooler sea surface temperatures, something that rarely happens. While we...
coolsandiegosights.com
Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?
The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
KPBS
Emerging signs point to severe flu season in San Diego
San Diego is beginning to see troubling signs of what health officials have long been warning: a potentially severe flu season in the coming months. Forty percent of the student body at Patrick Henry High School were out sick at the end of last week — the result was a suspected flu outbreak.
San Diego Business Journal
JPMorgan Chase’s One Paseo ‘Delivers the Firm’ to San Diego
When JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut the ribbon on its One Paseo office in December 2021, it was more than just a way to bring the firm’s Middle Market and Private Bank teams together into one upgraded, modern office with a welcoming layout with room to grow. It was all of that, but it was also the culmination of a years-long plan to underscore the team’s commitment to the San Diego region.
Cruise ship passenger airlifted to San Diego hospital
An 82-year-old man experiencing heart attack symptoms was medically evacuated by the Coast Guard from a cruise ship about 270 miles off the San Diego coast Monday.
Gizmodo
'Water Batteries' Could Power 135,000 Homes in San Diego
The San Diego Water Authority wants to keep the lights on, even when the Sun goes down. It plans to use San Vicente Reservoir to store solar power energy in so-called water batteries to maximize the city’s renewable energy potential, NPR reports. Cities across California have an abundance of...
Select Californians Can Earn Up To $100 A Month Towards Groceries
Here's who qualifies.
Del Mar to consider a building electrification ordinance
Del Mar will consider a building electrification ordinance, following cities including Encinitas and Solana Beach that have already enacted their own ordinances.
pacificsandiego.com
Two to try in Carlsbad: Well-known chefs helm newly opened Fresco Cocina and Polo Steakhouse
Chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, both with long cooking histories in North County, are exploring Latin and American cuisine. North County restaurant fans are familiar with the names and cooking of chefs Chris Idso and Judd Canepari, who have both run restaurant kitchens in the region for more than 15 years.
fox5sandiego.com
Taste the freshest Oysters in town
Ashley is taking you to Carlsbad Aquafarm for their unique tasting experience. Guests can book a tour of the farm to learn more about how they raise mussels and oysters. Each tour lasts about 30 minutes and is followed with a fresh oyster tasting that also lasts about 30 minutes. CEO Thomas Grimm explains why Carlsbad is the perfect environment to raise oysters and how they filter the lagoon.
countynewscenter.com
County and Tri-City Healthcare Break Ground on New Psychiatric Facility in North County
The County and Tri-City Healthcare celebrated the groundbreaking today of the new Tri-City Psychiatric Health Facility in Oceanside. Located at the western edge of the Tri-City Medical Center campus, the new 13,560 square foot, 16-bed facility will provide psychiatric inpatient care to address the region’s need for behavioral health services.
NBC San Diego
Blink-182 Announces 3rd Local Show, With Dates in Tijuana and San Diego
Last Tuesday, the San Diego-based pop-punk band Blink-182 took the music world by storm when they announced they were reuniting with their original frontman and, yeah, were dropping a new album and would soon kick off a world tour in Tijuana before returning to San Diego later in the year and then heading back out.
NBC San Diego
Imperial Beach RV Park Tenants Fear They're ‘On Brink of Homelessness' As Park owner Pushes for Rent Increases
Tenants of an Imperial Beach RV park are worried they'll soon be forced out now that a new ownership company is trying to raise their rent and charge additional fees. "We would all be in the brink of homelessness, and I think we are like one step away from that," said Juan Nevarez, tenant of the Miramar RV Park on Palm Avenue.
Ballot measure to charge San Diego single-family homes for city trash collection draws debate in La Jolla
Town Council meeting features arguments for and against Measure B on the Nov. 8 election ballot.
techaiapp.com
Is It Dry Skin or Atopic Dermatitis?
For years, George Kramb, who’s 29 and lives in San Diego, CA, thought he had a severe case of dry skin. “I had dry skin basically my whole life. It was always flaky, irritated, and even got to the point of cracking,” he says. Sometimes, in the winter, his fingers were so cracked and dry that he couldn’t open his hands.
