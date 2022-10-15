Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Breathtaking Fall Hikes You Can't Miss in Hudson Valley, New YorkGeorge J. ZiogasOssining, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Route 15 traffic in Hartford snarled because of vehicle fire
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Route 15 south was briefly closed in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. According the Department of Transportation, the fire was between exits 86 and 87. Traffic was slowed in the area. It was first reported around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday. State police said no one...
newstalknewengland.com
Mitford, Connecticut Police Arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn For DUI
On Sunday, Mitford, Connecticut Police arrested Jeffrey Hartshorn, 51, of 22 Birchwood Road, Seymour, Connecticut. Hartshorn was charged with Operation of a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence. On October 16, 2022, an officer was dispatched to 118 Plains Road, the Mobil Gas Station. Upon arrival the officer observed Hartshorn sitting...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Eyewitness News
Suspect accused of hitting Bloomfield officer during traffic stop
(WFSB) – A Bloomfield police officer was struck by a suspect who fled a traffic stop Monday morning, authorities said. Police said the incident happened around 10:57 a.m. in the area of Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive in Bloomfield. An officer pulled over the driver of a 2006 black...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Friends, family to remember fallen Bristol officers
Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy. Updated: 6 hours ago. For Hamzy, public...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Suspect fired 80 rounds at Bristol officers
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 12 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Bristol officers to be honored with posthumous promotions
Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 19, including calling hours info for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy. Updated: 7 hours ago. For Hamzy, public...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Waterbury police respond to serious collision
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have the news and weather for the morning of Oct. 18, including efforts to raise money for the families of fallen officers. Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way...
newcanaanite.com
Police: Weapons, Ammunition Found During Pre-Dawn Arrest in New Canaan
Police before dawn Monday arrested three men and two male juveniles after finding guns, ammunition and stolen items in vehicles they were driving in New Canaan. A sixth person fled from the scene on Raymond Street, a short dead-end road near the center of town, and has not yet been found, according to a police report.
Darien Woman Charged With DUI After Running Red Light In New Canaan, Police Say
A 59-year-old woman was accused of driving in Fairfield County while intoxicated at more than twice the legal limit. An officer saw a vehicle fail to obey a red traffic signal while traveling on New Norwalk Road in New Canaan, nearly striking another vehicle at the intersection with Silvermine Road at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, according to the New Canaan Police Department.
Eyewitness News
Bristol Police Officer speaks out about fallen officers
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek with periods of rain and overcast. State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves. Updated: 6 hours ago. Connecticut...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Officers return to patrol in Bristol
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 23 minutes ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Putnam County Restaurant
A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station
A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Body camera footage released in Bristol officer shootings
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Man Accused Of Punching Person 'Holding Up Line' At Milford Dunkin' Donuts, Police Say
A man was arrested for allegedly punching another man in the face for taking too long in line at a Connecticut Dunkin' Donuts. The incident took place in New Haven County around 9:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, at the shop in Milford. According to the Milford Police, New York resident...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: K9 duo from Brown University Police
Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 13 minutes ago. The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report...
Eyewitness News
Renewed efforts unveiled in battle against wrong way drivers
A 19-year-old man was killed in an early morning collision in Waterbury, according to police. Officers responded to the are of 885 Watertown Ave. around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday for a report of a two-car crash. Eyewitness News Tuesday morning. Updated: 8 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
zip06.com
Police: Northford Resident Victim in Fatal Crash
NORTH BRANFORD: On Sunday, Oct. 16, North Branford Police Department (NBPD) shared the identity of Northford resident Jeffrey Defranseco, 40, who died as a result of a three-vehicle accident in town on Saturday, Oct. 15. “Our heart goes out to Jeffrey’s family, friends and loved ones,” NBPD posted, in an...
Comments / 1