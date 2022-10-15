As e-commerce editors, the SPY team spends our waking work hours searching all nooks and crannies of the internet for the best Amazon deals and new product launches. While this might typically lead to consistently updated stories such as ongoing Apple deals, it might also lead us to cover unique products we haven’t quite heard of from brands new to our team. But, it’s unusual to us when a brand we’ve known and loved for years has a product on sale that’s been completely not on our radar for as long as it has existed. But, today, that happened. Did you know...

14 MINUTES AGO