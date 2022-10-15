ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwest Airlines Giving Something Extra To Rapid Rewards Members

For regular travelers of Southwest Airlines, there’s not much exciting about the Rapid Rewards loyalty program. The amount of points you earn depends on the price of your ticket and points are worth a set value range when redeeming for award flights. While there’s some disagreement with the value of a Southwest point, most websites say they’re worth between 1.2 to 1.5 cents.
Hotel Review: Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad

Our site may contain affiliate links. Read Advertiser Disclosure policy here. The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad is the newest Ritz-Carlton property to open in New York City featuring 250 guest rooms and suites. You’ll also find the Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, a full service spa, and José Andrés Zaytinya restaurant at the property.
United Airlines Credits “Hybrid Work” For Higher Travel Demand

United Airlines is attributing “hybrid work” to what it has called a “permanently higher” demand for travel. United Airlines Credits “Hybrid Work” For Fundamentally Transforming Air Travel Patterns. Despite fear over inflation and recession, United reported strong third quarter earnings earlier today and has...
A Complete Master Guide of Stupid Tip of the Day Articles

The purpose of the series of articles called Stupid Tip of the Day is to offer advice which is so well hidden in plain sight that it may seem too obvious to impart and that everyone probably knows about it, leading the person giving the advice to think that someone else might think it is actually stupid — and have second thoughts about giving it after all.
Get Crockpot’s Electric Lunch Box (That We Didn’t Know Existed) for Just $30 Right Now

As e-commerce editors, the SPY team spends our waking work hours searching all nooks and crannies of the internet for the best Amazon deals and new product launches. While this might typically lead to consistently updated stories such as ongoing Apple deals, it might also lead us to cover unique products we haven’t quite heard of from brands new to our team. But, it’s unusual to us when a brand we’ve known and loved for years has a product on sale that’s been completely not on our radar for as long as it has existed. But, today, that happened. Did you know...
Miles and Points On Sale — October 18 2022

Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
