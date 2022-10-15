Read full article on original website
Related
Russian commander says Kherson situation "difficult" as Ukraine advances
The new commander of Russia's military in Ukraine said Tuesday residents in Russian-occupied areas of the Kherson region would be moved due to Ukrainian forces advancing. Driving the news: "The enemy continually attempts to attack the positions of Russian troops" in the areas of Kupiansk and Lyman in the east and Mykolaiv-Krivyi Rih in the south, Gen. Sergei Surovikin told the state-owned Rossiya 24 television news channel, per a Reuters translation.
European Union agrees to train 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers
The European Union agreed Monday to provide training to 15,000 Ukrainian soldiers and assist the country in purchasing additional military equipment to help it defend against Russia's invasion. Why it matters: The new training mission comes in response to Ukraine’s request for military support as the invasion nears eight months...
Russian attacks destroyed 30% of Ukrainian power stations, Zelensky says
Russian attacks on Ukraine over the past eight days have destroyed 30% of the country's power stations, causing "massive blackouts across the country," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday. Driving the news: Russia has stepped up its attacks since Oct. 10, when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a missile...
Scoop: Ukraine officially asks Israel for Iron Dome, other defense systems
The Ukrainian government sent Israel on Tuesday an official request for air defense systems that will allow it to counter any Iranian ballistic missiles and Iranian attack drones used by Russia in Ukraine, according to a copy of the letter obtained by Axios. Driving the news: The letter says Russia...
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
The attack, which produced a large explosion and billowing smoke, occurred in the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk, according to Ukrainian officials.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four recently annexed regions of Ukraine. Why it matters: The move gives Russia greater control over the territories — Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. None of them are entirely controlled by Russian forces. What they're saying: "I signed a...
Russia: Annexed Ukrainian regions under nuclear protection
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that four recently annexed Ukrainian regions fall under Russia’s nuclear protection, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported. “All those territories are an inseparable part of Russia, and therefore all of them are under [our] protection,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the regions fall under the country’s nuclear umbrella. “Their security is guaranteed precisely at the same level as the rest of the country.”
Russian military plane crashes into apartment building in Russia, killing 13
A Russian military plane on Monday crashed into an apartment building in the southwestern port city of Yeysk, on the Sea of Azov, Russian news agency Interfax reported, citing the Russian Defense Ministry. The latest: After spending hours combing through wreckage at the crash site, officials said three children and...
Italy's Meloni issues warning to Berlusconi over Putin ties
ROME — (AP) — Italy's presumed next premier, Giorgia Meloni, issued a stark warning to Silvio Berlusconi on Wednesday that he risked losing influence in any new government over his friendship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as she asserted a strong pro-NATO, pro-European position about Russia's war in Ukraine.
Key Steele dossier source acquitted of lying to FBI
A jury acquitted Igor Danchenko, an analyst hired to compile parts of the Steele dossier that alleged ties between Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, of charges of lying to the FBI on Tuesday. Why it matters: It is a major blow to special counsel John Durham's multi-year investigation...
Woodward audiobook: Trump knew Kim Jong-un letters were "top secret"
Former President Trump shared letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Bob Woodward in a 2019 Oval Office sitdown and warned him not to "say I gave them to you." Driving the news: When Woodward asked to see the letters sent to Kim, Trump acknowledged that "those are so top secret" — and implied they shouldn't be shared, according to the Washington Post.
Scoop: Saudis pressed Arab nations to publicly support OPEC+ cut
Saudi Arabia privately pressed several Arab countries to issue statements supporting the recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, according to a former U.S. official and an Arab official. Why it matters: The goal of the Saudi push was likely to avoid being isolated by the U.S. and show that...
Ethiopia's army captures three cities in Tigray region
Government forces in Ethiopia have successfully captured three cities in the country's northern Tigray region from rebel forces, the government announced in a statement Tuesday. Driving the news: "The ENDF (Ethiopian National Defence Force) has taken control of the towns of Shire, Alamata, and Korem without fighting in urban areas,"...
Israeli president to meet with Biden at White House next week
Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet with President Biden at the White House next week, the Israeli President’s Office announced. Why it matters: It will be Herzog’s first visit to Washington since assuming office. The visit will also take place less than a week before the elections in Israel.
U.K. summons Chinese diplomat over attack on protester at consulate
The British government has summoned a Chinese diplomat to answer questions about Sunday's violent attack on a pro-democracy Hong Kong protester on the Chinese consulate grounds in Manchester, a British foreign office minister said Tuesday. Driving the news: A "small group of men" came out of the building during Sunday's...
French cement company to pay $780 million for supporting ISIS
A French cement company agreed to pay roughly $778 million in financial penalties after pleading guilty in U.S. federal court on Tuesday to paying off terrorist groups in Syria to keep a plant there operational. Driving the news: The company, Lafarge, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to provide...
Scoop: U.S. privately apologized to Israel over human trafficking report
The State Department privately apologized to Israel over the mention of a Palestinian trans woman who committed suicide in the preamble of a new report about human trafficking, according to Israeli officials and Israeli Foreign Ministry documents obtained by Axios. Driving the news: The report, published in July, said Israel...
U.K. Prime Minister Truss abandons her agenda to stem market meltdown
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss is still officially in charge, but hardly seems to be in control. The big picture: Truss unleashed chaos in the financial markets three weeks ago with a plan to slash taxes while simultaneously funding massive energy subsidies. Her finance minister is now gone, along with most of that plan and arguably her authority.
Just 9% of Americans think democracy is working extremely well
With the midterms rapidly approaching, a majority of Americans have a bleak outlook on the state of U.S. democracy and just under half expressed strong confidence that the midterm election results will be counted accurately. Driving the news: A mere 9% of Americans believe that U.S. democracy is working "extremely"...
What to watch with less than 2 weeks until Israel's elections
With less than two weeks before Israel's fifth election in four years, the polls show former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu just shy of a majority — meaning his hopes of returning to power hinge on the final push to rally his base. Why it matters: As opposition leader, Netanyahu...
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
52K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0