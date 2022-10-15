The Kremlin said on Tuesday that four recently annexed Ukrainian regions fall under Russia’s nuclear protection, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported. “All those territories are an inseparable part of Russia, and therefore all of them are under [our] protection,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the regions fall under the country’s nuclear umbrella. “Their security is guaranteed precisely at the same level as the rest of the country.”

9 MINUTES AGO