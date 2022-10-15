Read full article on original website
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash
Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— The morning of November 20th, 1972 started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder of...
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released
CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash
A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021. 51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was...
Erie Police Department Replaces 20-Year-Old Antiquated Bomb Robot
The Erie Police Department's Bomb Squad replaced their 20-year-old antiquated robot with the help of law officials. They no long manufactured parts for the old robot. Now, the new one allows for them to stay remote and out of harms way. "Most of time you see the bomb technician in...
Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
Man Accused of Pulling Down Pants, Exposing Himself after Theft from Fairview Business
A man is accused of pulling down his pants and exposing himself in a retail theft incident, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened at Poor Richard's Bait & Tackle on W. Lake Rd. in Fairview Township around 9:35 a.m. Sunday. The man - identified as Charles Beaumont, 48, of...
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
Police: Woman killed, 2 girls injured when car rams into Lakewood food pantry
A makeshift memorial was erected Sunday morning for the woman who died in the accident in the parking lot of St. Vincent De Paul's Food Pantry.
