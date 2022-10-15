ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Driver of Stolen Pickup Killed in 3-Vehicle Crash

Police have released the name of the man who was killed following a three-vehicle crash in the City of Erie Saturday morning. Chauncy Grayson, 25, of Erie, died following the crash of multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The incident started around 8:40 a.m. when an officer spotted the stolen truck...
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Details Released on Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Tionesta Woman

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a Tionesta woman that occurred in Paint Township on Sunday afternoon. Clarion-based State Police say the accident happened around 12:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on East End Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County. A 2019 Honda...
TIONESTA, PA
explore venango

Crawford County Man Killed as Pickup Collides with Tree

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Crawford County man was killed after his truck collided with a tree on Tuesday morning. According to Corry-based State Police, the crash happened at 10:44 a.m. on Tuesday, October 18, on Spartansburg Highway, in Concord Township, Erie County. Police say 64-year-old Donald R....
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township

Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
GIRARD, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
explore venango

The 50-Year-Old Unsolved Murder of Cyrena Jane Manning, Part 1

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT)— The morning of November 20th, 1972 started out as a typical day in Franklin. Parents struggled to rouse their children from their beds, anxious to get them fed and on their way to school. This is part one in a three-part series on the murder of...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Missing Woman’s Vehicle Found in Crawford County; New Security Footage Released

CASTLE SHANNON, Pa. (EYT) – The search for a missing 32-year-old woman is continuing after authorities say her vehicle was located in Crawford County on Friday. According to a published article by CBS News, Stalter’s vehicle (pictured above) was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, Crawford County, Pa., but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven’t found her.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
wrfalp.com

Georgia Woman Guilty in Fatal I-86 Crash

A Brunswick, Georgia woman has been found guilty for causing a fatal car crash on I-86 in the town of North Harmony in July 2021. 51-year old Bradley Wakefield of New Albion, Cattaraugus County died in that crash. Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said 33-year old Heather Capell was...
BRUNSWICK, GA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police Department Replaces 20-Year-Old Antiquated Bomb Robot

The Erie Police Department's Bomb Squad replaced their 20-year-old antiquated robot with the help of law officials. They no long manufactured parts for the old robot. Now, the new one allows for them to stay remote and out of harms way. "Most of time you see the bomb technician in...
wnynewsnow.com

Man Arrested After Striking Another With A Weapon

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown man was arrested following a domestic incident that led to one going to the hospital. Officers responded to Jamestown’s East Side following reports of a domestic incident in the area. Upon arrival officers discovered 28-year old Claude Wine Jr. had...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy