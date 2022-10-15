Read full article on original website
Manuel Ochoa
3d ago
I can't believe I used to work as a loss prevention officer at the hotel in that intersection! and now they are shooting people there. This City is really going to hell in silver platter!!!
fox8live.com
5 forced into McDonald’s freezer at gunpoint by female robber in New Orleans, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating two business break-ins that happened a few blocks apart Monday night (Oct. 17). First, police say a woman with a handgun barged into the McDonald’s at 2856 South Claiborne Ave., went behind the counter, and forced five people into a freezer just after 8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Woman with gun forces 5 people into freezer during robbery on South Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A woman with a gun forced five people into the freezer of a business on South Claiborne Avenue before robbing the place, New Orleans police said. The armed robbery was reported to police at 8:12 p.m. Monday in the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue (map) in Central City. The block, which is between Toledano and Washington streets, has several fast food restaurants.
Two subjects arrested in Jefferson Parish after stealing a vehicle from Orleans
According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at about 4 p.m. near North Causeway and Metairie Road.
NOLA.com
2 teens shot while trying to burglarize cars in St. Roch, NOPD says; 1 dies at scene
Two teens were shot while attempting to burglarize vehicles early Tuesday at the edge of the St. Roch neighborhood, New Orleans police said. A 15-year-old was killed and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, police said. The shooting was reported to authorities at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
WANTED: CBD armed robbery suspect
According to the NOPD, the suspected person approached the victim in the 1000 block of Common Street.
NOLA.com
Two men killed in separate shootings ID'd by New Orleans coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office as Jacquine Clark, 20, and McKinley Matthews, 44. Clark died in the 1400 block of Southlawn Boulevard Wednesday after multiple gunmen approached him and opened fire, striking him repeatedly, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police were called to the scene at 8:46 p.m. and paramedics declared Clark dead.
fox8live.com
Rash of break-ins continue to plague New Orleans business owners
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A rash of burglaries along Freret Street left around a dozen uptown businesses feeling frustrated and violated. “It was a very uneasy feeling of violation for sure,” co-owner of Windowsill Pies Marielle Dupré said. Dupré said at first glance everything seemed normal, she thought...
fox8live.com
Two juveniles shot while allegedly breaking into cars on Frenchman Street; 1 dead
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two juveniles were shot, one fatally, while they were allegedly burglarizing a car just after midnight on Tuesday (Oct. 18) morning, police say. The New Orleans Police Department says suspects opened fire on the two teens as they were attempting to break into a car in the 3100 block of Frechman Street around 12:30 a.m. One of the juveniles died and a 14-year-old was taken to a hospital, authorities say.
fox8live.com
Woman fatally shot in Harvey; deputies investigating
HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Harvey late Tuesday (Oct. 18) night, according to information from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Around 11 p.m., deputies were called by a local hospital after a woman arrived in a vehicle with a gunshot wound. She...
WDSU
Deputies arrest 2 suspects accused of fleeing law enforcement in a stolen vehicle
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested two individuals after a stolen-car pursuit on Tuesday. According to officials, Authur Johnson, 23, of Harvey, and Tyren Fielder, 23, of New Orleans, are accused of refusing to stop at a traffic stop, which led to a short pursuit.
Car burglaries and thefts, common and dangerous. See some recent ones
They're also extremely dangerous for bystanders who think about getting involved.
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in Harvey, sheriff says
A woman who showed up to a hospital Tuesday night in a private vehicle was pronounced dead, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Police were dispatched to the hospital at around 11 p.m. Tuesday. They determined the shooting occurred in the 2300 block of Rochelle Avenue in Harvey.
Teen shot multiple times on Chef Menteur and America Street Sunday night
One man is in the hospital after being shot on Sunday night in New Orleans East.
JPSO seeks 33-year-old man in September double homicide
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are turning to the public for help in finding a wanted murder suspect. Michael Harris is considered armed and dangerous.
NOLA.com
15-year-old shot while in vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police say
A 15-year-old was shot Sunday night while traveling in a vehicle on Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to police around 8:40 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and America Street (map), which is at the edge of the Plum Orchard neighborhood.
WWL-TV
Victim of Bogalusa homecoming shooting was suspect in another shooting
“This is kids’ lives that are on the line. It’s their future,” Perrette said. “Their future relies on our community doing the right thing now.”
Woman killed in hit-and-run in New Orleans East, police search for driver
According to the NOPD, shortly after 8:10 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Crowder Boulevard and Chef Menteur Highway.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa police seek 3 ‘persons of interest’ in football stadium shooting; slain teen identified
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The 15-year-old fatally shot Friday night in the stadium parking lot during Bogalusa High School’s homecoming football game was identified Monday (Oct. 17) as a known juvenile offender. Bogalusa Police chief Kendall Bullen said investigators believe 15-20 shots were fired between the teen and a...
Tremé neighbors remain vigilant as crime problems arise
Times have been tough for trumpeter Kermit Ruffins and his bar, "The Mother-In-Law Lounge" in the Treme.
NOLA.com
Two robbed, one shot in three separate incidents in New Orleans
Two people were robbed and a man was shot Saturday in three separate violent incidents in New Orleans, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A man who went into a woman’s Mid City home on Saturday morning was robbed at gunpoint, police reported. The man went to the woman’s house, in the 500 block South Genois Street at about 10:23 a.m., where he was met by two armed men who took his car keys, according to police.
