Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Here's Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling

FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower by 5.19% to $2.94 Wednesday afternoon, possibly in sympathy with peer clean energy manufacturing company Plug Power, which reportedly cut its 2022 hydrogen production outlook and abandoned plans for two plants. What Happened?. Per a report by BNN Bloomberg, Plug Power has...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights

Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21.75 cents per share. On Monday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Getting Hammered

Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 15.70% to $59.68 during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. The company also reported quarterly sales...
2,431 ETH Worth $3M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Tuesday a total of 2,431.42 Ether ETH/USD worth $3,161,936, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,300.45), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $187M Worth Of Bitcoin

What happened: $187,816,419 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $187 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 162bzZT2hJfv5Gm3ZmWfWfHJjCtMD6rHhw. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Cognyte Analyst Leaves Estimates Unchanged Over Divestment Update

Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT. Cognyte agreed to sell its Situational Intelligence solutions to Volaris for $47.5 million, with performance-based earnout payments of up to $35.0 million over three years. The deal will likely close in 4Q23. Cikos leaves his estimates intact until...
Chegg Promotes Nathan Schultz As Operations Head

Chegg Inc CHGG has promoted Nathan Schultz to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Schultz has served in various roles at Chegg for fifteen years and was previously President of Learning Services. He has successfully overseen Chegg's required materials service, Chegg Study, Writing, and Math, the...
Where Blackstone Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Blackstone BX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $118.28 versus the current price of Blackstone at $87.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Blackstone...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Earnings Outlook For Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications IRDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Iridium Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Iridium Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Interactive Brokers Gr

Within the last quarter, Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Interactive Brokers Gr has an average price target of $86.0 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $77.00.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
