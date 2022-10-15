Read full article on original website
Jim Cramer Cut Back On This Tech Giant's Stock Even Though 'It Was Painful To Do'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he will hold Cisco Systems Inc CSCO stock in his Charitable Trust. Benzinga analyst ratings data shows a Neutral consensus rating on CSCO. Cramer said, although "it was painful to do," but he had to cut back QUALCOMM Inc QCOM...
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Elon Musk Was Sued By The SEC In 2018, Here's How Much You'd Have Right Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since fall 2018. The S&P 500, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones Industrial Average have returned 47.44%, 80.42% and 40.61% respectively. As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2018, investors in the...
Here's Why FuelCell Shares Are Falling
FuelCell Energy Inc FCEL shares are trading lower by 5.19% to $2.94 Wednesday afternoon, possibly in sympathy with peer clean energy manufacturing company Plug Power, which reportedly cut its 2022 hydrogen production outlook and abandoned plans for two plants. What Happened?. Per a report by BNN Bloomberg, Plug Power has...
Double Upgrade For Iamgold After Rosebel Sale: These Assets Could Be Next, Analyst Says
Iamgold Corp. IAG sold a 95% interest in Rosebel Gold Mines N.V. to Zijin Mining of China at a price that is “well above" the carrying value of $177 million. The deal represents a significant move in addressing the funding gap for the development of the Côté Gold mine, according to Bank of America Securities.
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Bitcoin, Ethereum Record Gains; Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, trading above the $19,600 mark this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also traded higher, above the key $1,300 level on Tuesday. Other popular crypto coins, including XRP XRP/USD and Solana SOL/USD, meanwhile, traded higher this morning. Curve DAO...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Here's How Much $100 Invested In UnitedHealth Group 15 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
UnitedHealth Group UNH has outperformed the market over the past 15 years by 11.03% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 17.07%. Currently, UnitedHealth Group has a market capitalization of $482.82 billion. Buying $100 In UNH: If an investor had bought $100 of UNH stock 15 years...
Pembina Pipeline: Dividend Insights
Friday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Pembina Pipeline PBA. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 21.75 cents per share. On Monday, Pembina Pipeline will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 21.75 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stock Silvergate Capital Is Getting Hammered
Silvergate Capital Corp SI shares are trading lower by 15.70% to $59.68 during Tuesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter EPS and sales results. What Happened?. Silvergate Capital reported quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.34. The company also reported quarterly sales...
2,431 ETH Worth $3M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Tuesday a total of 2,431.42 Ether ETH/USD worth $3,161,936, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,300.45), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $187M Worth Of Bitcoin
What happened: $187,816,419 worth of Bitcoin BTC/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's bitcoin wallet address has been identified as: #. $187 million worth of Bitcoin was sent to an unknown recipient, with Bitcoin wallet address: 162bzZT2hJfv5Gm3ZmWfWfHJjCtMD6rHhw. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Cognyte Analyst Leaves Estimates Unchanged Over Divestment Update
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Hold on Cognyte Software Ltd CGNT. Cognyte agreed to sell its Situational Intelligence solutions to Volaris for $47.5 million, with performance-based earnout payments of up to $35.0 million over three years. The deal will likely close in 4Q23. Cikos leaves his estimates intact until...
Chegg Promotes Nathan Schultz As Operations Head
Chegg Inc CHGG has promoted Nathan Schultz to the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Schultz has served in various roles at Chegg for fifteen years and was previously President of Learning Services. He has successfully overseen Chegg's required materials service, Chegg Study, Writing, and Math, the...
Where Blackstone Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Blackstone BX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $118.28 versus the current price of Blackstone at $87.27, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Blackstone...
A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment
It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Earnings Outlook For Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications IRDM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Iridium Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Iridium Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Interactive Brokers Gr
Within the last quarter, Interactive Brokers Gr IBKR has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Interactive Brokers Gr has an average price target of $86.0 with a high of $94.00 and a low of $77.00.
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
