North Carolina State vs. Syracuse FREE LIVE STREAM (10/15/22): Watch college football, Week 7 online | Time, TV, channel

ACC football power rankings: Clemson eyes perfect season, Syracuse cracks top three ahead of showdown
Six ACC teams were on a bye in Week 7, but plenty of movement in this week's ACC Power Rankings. Clemson and Syracuse both continued their respective undefeated seasons. The two meet this week at Clemson in a pivotal ACC Atlantic Division matchup. "I'm thankful," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said...
Section III football rankings (Week 6): New team enters fold in Class A
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly football poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, football polls will be published on Tuesdays.
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson and (checks notes) Syracuse set for showdown
Wins by Clemson and Syracuse left both teams undefeated with a huge matchup between the two teams Saturday in Clemson. The winner will be in first place in the Atlantic Division and in the driver’s seat for the division title. Clemson jumped out to a big lead in Tallahassee...
Syracuse Makes Impression on Elijah Moore During Official Visit
Syracuse basketball hosted one of its priority targets in the 2024 class in guard Elijah Moore out of Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx (NY) over the weekend for an official visit. "The visit was really fun," Moore said. "I enjoyed the time I spent with the coaches and players. They treated me with ...
Swinney on Florida State, DJU, defensive lapses, Syracuse
CLEMSON -- Sunday evening Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney addressed members of the media in his weekly teleconference, this time to take a closer look at his team's 34-28 win over Florida State upon further review. Swinney also looked ahead to a week of preparation prior to next Saturday's matchup with No. 14-ranked Syracuse in Death Valley.
Jim Boeheim’s response when Ryan Blackwell transferred to Syracuse: ‘It’s about time’ (podcast)
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Ryan Blackwell’s basketball journey has taken him from Syracuse to Portugal, Uruguay, England, France and Japan and, ultimately, back to Syracuse where he played for the Orange from 1997-2000. Blackwell is entering his eighth season as the boys basketball coach at Liverpool High School, but...
Longtime football rivalry reignited at one of CNY’s rowdiest stadiums (photos, video)
Homer, N.Y. — It’s been four years since Westhill’s football team took the short trip down Interstate 81 to face longtime rival Homer and its rowdy fans. The rivalry, which dates back to the early 2000s when Homer rejoined Class B, was reignited during the Trojans’ senior night game on Saturday.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band reaches new heights with win over elite field in Liverpool (199 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band was chased to the best mark in the state this season on Saturday night. The Northstars won the national division of Liverpool’s Silks & Sounds of Autumn show with a mark of 90.75. Going into this week C-NS held the previous best score of the fall, with an 88.57 at Phoenix last week.
An update on what caused the blackout at the Utica Comets opener
UTICA, N.Y. – During the second period of the Utica Comets home opener Monday night, the power went out, causing a black out. Adirondack Bank Center officials now know what caused it, a circuit breaker tripped. They do not know what caused the trip, but say it has never...
‘Luigi’ Savastino, owner of one of Syracuse’s oldest restaurants, dies at 91
Syracuse, N.Y. — Louis “Luigi” Savastino, owner of the classic Italian-American restaurant in the Valley that bears his name, has died at age 91. Savastino, a decorated Korean War veteran, opened Luigi’s Restaurant in 1954, first on South Avenue, and then moved it two years later to its existing location at 1524 Valley Drive. It is among the oldest restaurants in Syracuse still operated by the same family.
Upstate University Hospital’s star heart surgeon quits after cardiac program expansion stalls
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate University Hospital’s top heart surgeon has quit because he says Upstate officials reneged on promises to beef up its cardiac surgery program. Dr. G. Randall Green, Upstate’s chief of cardiac surgery, left Sept. 21 and plans to return to St. Joseph’s Hospital in...
Syracuse murder suspect says he had good reason to head for Las Vegas. Judge not buying it
Syracuse, NY -- A Syracuse murder suspect, arrested in Las Vegas, maintains that he did nothing wrong by heading for the Sin City. A lawyer for Kavion Strong, 21, tried to convince a judge Tuesday that his client should get a chance to make bail while he awaits a murder trial in the June 20 murder of Dasheem East on Lodi Street.
This Was Rated the Best College Town in New York…Do You Agree?
Ah man, I remember college like it was yesterday. I graduated with a Bachelors Degree from Morrisville State College. Do you remember your college experience? What was it like? Did you live on campus or did you commute? Did you have a great time in college or was it iffy like mine?
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Superintendent Crowd Surfing at Football Game Later Busted For Alleged DWI
*** UPDATE: Syracuse.com reports that the school board has placed the Superintendent on administrative leave. ***. Guess there's such a thing as taking school spirit too far. One school official from New York state may have been having a little too much fun at Friday's football game, according to police. Now, his future with the school district is uncertain. What happened?
Pay at some jobs in Syracuse has exploded since 2019: See which ones have spiked most
Syracuse, N.Y. — Pay at some jobs in the Syracuse metro area has spiked 60% or more in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since the job market came roaring back after the Covid-19 shutdowns, workers in some fields in Syracuse and across the country have benefited from labor shortages and intense competition among businesses for employees.
Syracuse Woman Attacked with 70-Inch Television
According to a report by Rylee Kirk of Syracuse.com, a Syracuse woman was hospitalized after being attacked with a 70-inch television in front of her children. According to the report, 29-year-old Henry Bradford III of Syracuse allegedly used the television to attack the woman in an apartment on October 7th. Bradford also allegedly choked the woman in front of her children, and the television, which belonged to the victim, was broken beyond repair.
On the Lookout: Two wanted Syracuse men
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers “On the Lookout” for not one, but two wanted men. 31-year-old Jamal Victrum of Syracuse is wanted for a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. […]
Man shot near St. Joseph’s Hospital
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A man in 40′s was shot on Syracuse’s Northside on Tuesday morning, police said. Around 10:55 a.m., police received reports of a man that was shot in the midsection near 608 North Townsend St., according to a news release from Syracuse police. The shooting occurred...
Man shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A 26-year-old man was shot on Syracuse’s Southwest Side early Saturday morning, police said. Around 4:14 a.m., police received reports of a shooting on the 700 block of West Onondaga Street, according to a news release from Syracuse police. Police found the man with a gunshot...
