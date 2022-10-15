Read full article on original website
Warren Volleyball Celebrates Seniors with Sweep of Erie
WARREN, Pa. – Warren got back in the win column and celebrated its two seniors with a 3-0 sweep over visiting Erie on Tuesday. The Dragons got off to a “slower start” than they would have liked, but once they got going rolled to a 25-15, 25-18, and 25-7 win over the Royals.
Sheffield Starts Busy Week With Three-Set Victory over DuBois Central Catholic
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – After beating DuBois Central Catholic in five sets two weeks ago, Sheffield took care of business in a much more conventional fashion this time around. Lexi Goldthwaite had a team-high eight kills as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-19 25-23) win over DuBois Central Catholic. Rewatch...
Warren Boys Win County Clash Over Eisenhower
WARREN, Pa. – Jack Darling and Parks Ordiway combined for five goals as Warren defeated Eisenhower, 6-0, at War Memorial Field on Tuesday. Darling had three goals and an assist, while Ordiway had two goals and three assists to pace the Dragons’ offense. Mark Lynds had a goal and Logan Crissey and Finn Ordiway each tallied an assist in the win.
Eisenhower Battles Past TCCS
RUSSELL, Pa. – After a dominating first-set win, Eisenhower had to bear down the rest of the way to pick up a 3-1 win over visiting Tidioute Community Charter School on Tuesday. The Lady Knights rolled to a 25-11 win in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs stormed...
Watch Live: Frewsburg vs Warren 3/4 & 5/6 Girls Basketball
RUSSELL, Pa. – Watch live as we bring you a special presentation of Frewsburg vs Warren elementary girls basketball from The Hub at PF in Russell. The 3rd and 4th grade teams will tip off first, with the 5th and 6th grade teams to follow. Both games will be on the same stream.
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield Volleyball Monday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the DuBois Central Catholic at Sheffield volleyball match Monday, Oct. 17. The varsity match will begin 20 minutes after the conclusion of the JV contest, which starts at 6 p.m. with airtime between 7-7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the JV match.
Warren Dawgs Win League Championship
COUDERSPORT, Pa. – In a battle of top defenses, the Warren Dawgs held fast to come away with a 12-6 win at Coudersport to claim the Olean Area Youth Football League Championship on Saturday. With 1:17 to play and the Dawgs clinging to a 12-6 lead, the Falcons’ quarterback...
Warren Girls Roll Past Oil City
WARREN, Pa. – Ella Getner led the way as eight different players scored in Warren’s 14-0 win over visiting Oil City on Monday. Getner had four goals and an assist for the Lady Dragons. Meea Irwin (3) and Ellie Yeager (2) each had multi-goal efforts, while Georgie Bickling, Charlotte Keeports, Eliza Brook, Marielle Stanz, and Lauren Anderson had one goal each.
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
WCCBI Holding Fall Photo Contest
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry is giving residents the opportunity to show off their photography skills with a fall photo contest. This week (Oct. 17-21), photos may be submitted to the WCCBI Facebook page of fall photos in Warren County for the contest.
City of Warren Prepared With Winter Season Rapidly Approaching
WARREN, Pa. – With snow in the forecast this week, preparations have been underway as the City of Warren prepares for the upcoming winter season. The Farmer’s Almanac is calling for higher snowfall than usual for the region, but Warren is ready. “We’re ready to go,” said City...
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Venango County; Jackpot rolls over to Monday night drawing
PITTSBURGH — A retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Oct. 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball 15 to win $250,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
Video: Intense waves seen ‘dancing’ on Lake Erie’s Canadian side
Lake Erie is seeing some pretty intense waves on its Canadian side Tuesday, but what could that mean for us here in Northeast Ohio?
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
Teen Driver Loses Control, Collides with Pickup on Wilson Road
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen driver escaped injury after his vehicle spun out of control and collided with a pickup truck in Washington Township on Sunday afternoon. According to DuBois-based State Police, this crash happened at 2:55 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on Wilson Road in...
Kane Sawmill Fire
Johnson’s Sawmill was destroyed in a fire yesterday. Kane Department 5 was dispatched to the mill just before 3pm Monday. The fire eventually went to three alarms, and Route 66 was closed for several hours for the fire and cleanup. The fire was knocked back just before 4 PM.
Train collides with Semi-truck in North East
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A train collided with a semi-truck in North East early on Monday morning. The accident happened just before 5:55 a.m. on Oct. 17 near the corner of Loomis Street and Parkway Drive. The rear of the trailer was completely destroyed when crews arrived. The truck was heading south when it was hit by […]
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Barn Destroyed in Fire
A barn on South Kendall Avenue was destroyed in a fire Sunday. Companies from Derrick City, Rew, and Otto were called out shortly after 4 PM Sunday to a location near the intersection with Looker Mountain Trail and Garlock Hollow. Tankers were also requested from Lewis Run, Eldred, Limestone, and...
