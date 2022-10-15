Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident. Dick was born May 1, 1937 in Shelby to the late Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Dick began his working career with Gilbane Construction, the company which built the General Motors plant in Ontario. Upon its completion, he applied to work in the factory, where he spent his entire career, retiring as a Production Scheduler in 1984 after 30 years of service. Dick was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and also was a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968 and Shelby Moose Lodge. He loved watching sports and especially loved playing golf having golfed in numerous leagues over the years. He also enjoyed traveling and always made sure his family had an annual vacation.

