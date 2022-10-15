Read full article on original website
B&O Bike Trail to Trimble Road: Local officials hike the proposed connecting path
MANSFIELD -- An idea that became a concept that became a design began to look more like a reality on Tuesday. That's when City of Mansfield and Richland County officials joined representatives from the Western Reserve Land Conservancy District, engineers from K. E. McCartney & Associates and the Richland County Park District to explore the path that will become a connector between the B&O Bike Trail and Trimble Road.
The Great Pumpkin Glow returns to Kingwood Center Gardens
MANSFIELD – Jack-o'-lanterns will illuminate the paths of Kingwood Center Gardens once again during this weekend's Great Pumpkin Glow. The Great Pumpkin Glow will take place Oct. 21 through 23. The event is well-known for its iconic pumpkin path, but guests can also enjoy live music, food trucks, a stroll through the enchanted forest and other family-friendly activities.
Section of Longview Ave. closed through Oct. 28
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has announced there will be a road closure due to sanitary main repairs on the following road. West Longview Avenue from Lida Street to North Main Street.
Skoog's heroics steers Clear Fork into MOAC title tilt
COLUMBUS — The high school football playoff picture is still a little fuzzy around Ohio, but thanks to these incredible performances, there is some clarity on the horizon. Let’s check out this week’s big-time performers with the Week 9 edition of the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
Mansfield-area players dot All-OCC boys soccer squad
MANSFIELD — Ohio Cardinal Conference champion Wooster swept the individual awards when the All-OCC boys soccer team was announced Tuesday. Wooster’s Brendan French was selected the OCC Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Simon Schonfeld was the Defensive Player of the Year. J.P. Lyle was tabbed as the Coach of the Year.
Wrong Window! pays homage to Hitchcock in comedic murder mystery
MANSFIELD — Amy Parker doesn’t like scary movies, but that hasn’t stopped her from diving headfirst into the Mansfield Playhouse’s latest murder mystery production. Parker plays Marnie Elbies in Wrong Window! an Alfred Hitchcock-inspired comedic murder mystery.
Outpouring of community support boosts Shelby family
SHELBY -- During a time of inflation, political turmoil, and international conflicts, one small family in one small Ohio city has received an outpouring of support and help from their small city and surrounding communities. When the story of the Uyoa family was published in Richland Source last week, they...
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker
Janice Louise Jurgens Baker, age 81, of Mansfield, OH and Cumming, GA, passed away on October 16, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Baker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Richard James "Dick" Allwine
Richard James “Dick” Allwine, age 85, lifelong Shelby resident, died Sunday night, October 16, 2022 at Mountain Crest Health Care in Cincinnati where he was a resident. Dick was born May 1, 1937 in Shelby to the late Ralph and Emily (Spangler) Allwine and was a 1955 graduate of Shelby High School. Dick began his working career with Gilbane Construction, the company which built the General Motors plant in Ontario. Upon its completion, he applied to work in the factory, where he spent his entire career, retiring as a Production Scheduler in 1984 after 30 years of service. Dick was a lifelong member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church and also was a member of the Shelby Knights of Columbus Council #1968 and Shelby Moose Lodge. He loved watching sports and especially loved playing golf having golfed in numerous leagues over the years. He also enjoyed traveling and always made sure his family had an annual vacation.
Millennial Services establishes 1st training center in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Indiana-based Millennial Services announced Monday it is locating its first physical training facility at 1305 E. Mansfield St. in Bucyrus. The company plans on hiring 50 new area employees within the next three years to support anticipated new corporate contracts. Millennial’s existing 300 employees work remotely, as will all workers to be hired.
Columbus Bishop Hartley drops zeroes on Hebron Lakewood
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Monday when Columbus Bishop Hartley bottled Hebron Lakewood 3-0 on October 17 in Ohio girls high school volleyball action. Recently on October 4, Columbus Bishop Hartley squared off with Columbus Bishop Watterson in a volleyball game. We covered the game....
Cathy Bellomy
Cathy Lynn Bellomy (age 69) was carried home to be with the Lord Tuesday October 11, 2022. at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus. To plant a tree in memory of Cathy Bellomy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Police: Mansfield woman killed in Trimble Road crash Sunday
MANSFIELD -- A 28-year-old Mansfield woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident early Sunday morning on Trimble Road, according to Mansfield police. The identity of the woman, and that of the other driver, are being withheld "due to the ongoing investigation and notification of family," police Capt. Chad Brubaker said.
Score no more: New Philadelphia's defense breaks down Zanesville
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when New Philadelphia bottled Zanesville 8-0 in an Ohio boys soccer matchup on October 18. In recent action on October 13, New Philadelphia faced off against Louisville and Zanesville took on Thornville Sheridan on October 8 at Zanesville High School. Click here for a recap.
Tamako Sexton
Tamako Sexton, age 88, passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Born May 4, 1934 to Hachimon and Shigeno in Kyushu, Japan, she worked as a secretary at the fire department in Japan until she moved to Shelby, Ohio in 1971. Tamako enjoyed drawing, cooking and traveling, but most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Maranda Ann Shaw
Maranda Ann Shaw, 28, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. To plant a tree in memory of Maranda Shaw as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Mansfield City Schools recognizes yearbook advisor & student staff
MANSFIELD — Michelle Williams took her moment in the spotlight and shined it back on her students. Williams was recognized by the Mansfield City School board Tuesday night as an Every Student, Every Day Champion. The designation goes to at least one staff member each month.
Delores Jean Scott
Columbus, Delores Scott, 74, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022, at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, after a brief illness. To plant a tree in memory of Delores Scott as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Ronald E. Herzog
Ronald Eugene Herzog, 85, of Crestline passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at his home in Crestline. To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Herzog as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Shelby City Council accepting donation of legal artifacts discovery
SHELBY – The Shelby City Council is set to consider Resolution No. 57-2022 accepting three documents discovered in renovating attorney Jonathon “JC” Elgin’s law office situated at 6 Water Street in Shelby. The documents include an original printing of the 1923 Charter and Codified Ordinances of...
