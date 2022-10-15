Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues – Sun, 16 Oct 2022 17:08:40 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Sun, 16 Oct 2022 17:08:40 -0400: Parks, Greenways or Recreational Facility Issues at Address: 133 W Owen Ave Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. Running water around tree and park structure at holding park. It’s different than typical standing water after rain. For more information...
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Tree Issue – Wed, 19 Oct 2022 07:01:33 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 19 Oct 2022 07:01:33 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 932 Federal House Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The tree owned by TOWF in our front yard needs trimmed/ pruning. It is 22 years old and apparently the developer of this subdivision did not plant the correct trees. It is growing into the house and over the driveway. We are hoping to get house painted this fall and would appreciate it being trimmed so that you can see the house and also so that it no longer leaves sap and debris on our cars while parked in driveway.
cbs17
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
WRAL
Sky 5: Massive tree falls on SUV in Durham
Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park, which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
‘A lot of people cried with me.’ East Durham grocery Los Primos closes over rent hike
The owner says he could not afford the rent increase that came with renewing the lease. Here’s how much the new lease would have cost.
cbs17
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
cbs17
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
Raleigh mass shooting timeline: Police responded in 7 minutes, located suspected shooter in 2 hours and took him into custody after 2-hour standoff
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is expected to release a narrative on Thursday detailing the response to the mass shooting in Hedingham. However, 911 calls and police communication logs shed light on the timeline of events that last more than four hours on the evening of Oct. 13.
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
WRAL
Suspected gunman's parents release first statement since Oct. 13 mass shooting in Raleigh neighborhood
The parents of the suspected gunman, Alan and Elise Thompson, issued a statement on Tuesday about the Oct. 13 shooting that killed five people and injured two others. The parents of the suspected gunman, Alan and Elise Thompson, issued a statement on Tuesday about the Oct. 13 shooting that killed five people and injured two others.
Wake County announces creation of legal support center for free help in civil court matters
The legal support center will open in January in the Wake County courthouse. The center aims to offer free information on all civil matters.
cbs17
35 Durham families evacuated due to gas leak stemming from broken line under roadway
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Multiple homes in Durham have been evacuated as a precaution due to an underground gas leak, according to the Durham Fire Department. Firefighters said they received a call about the gas leak around 8:15 a.m. on Monday. Firefighters said the area from Carlton Avenue to...
'Our peace has been disturbed': Calls for healing following Hedingham neighborhood mass shooting
"So many of us are hurting."
Miami Valley native killed in North Carolina shooting
Connors was of seven people shot and killed by a 15-year-old gunman who went on a rampage in Raleigh Thursday night in his own neighborhood.
'You don't have time to focus on the tragedy itself': Retired detective talks difficulty of investigating the death of a colleague
A retired investigator shared rare insight with WRAL News into the challenge of investigating the murder of a colleague. That's what the Raleigh Police Department is experiencing right now, with one of their own officer Gabriel Torres, one of the five killed last Thursday. The call came out in January...
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
