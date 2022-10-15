Wake Forest Issue Reported on Wed, 19 Oct 2022 07:01:33 -0400: Tree Issue at Address: 932 Federal House Ave Wake Forest, North Carolina, 27587. The tree owned by TOWF in our front yard needs trimmed/ pruning. It is 22 years old and apparently the developer of this subdivision did not plant the correct trees. It is growing into the house and over the driveway. We are hoping to get house painted this fall and would appreciate it being trimmed so that you can see the house and also so that it no longer leaves sap and debris on our cars while parked in driveway.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO