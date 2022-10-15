ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Sarah Ferguson celebrates 63rd birthday with the queen's corgis

By Karen Butler
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGoVB_0iaTO4tj00

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Ferguson, Britain's duchess of York, shared on Instagram Saturday photos of her with the late Queen Elizabeth II's cherished corgis.

The dogs were part of the funeral ceremonies for the monarch, who died last month at 96.

Ferguson posted the pictures of her playing with and cuddling Muick and Sandy to show how she is spending her own 63rd birthday.

"The presents that keep giving," the duchess captioned the images.

The dogs live with Ferguson and her ex-husband, the queen's son Prince Andrew, at Royal Lodge, Windsor. The pair also share five Norfolk terriers.

Comments / 1

