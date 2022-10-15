ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Sherry Aleshire
3d ago

Fact check....A Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, ran his campaign with promises to Migrants he would provide amnesty for those already here, taxpayer-provided health care, work permits, support for sanctuary cities, and to stop deportations. Though, as soon as he was Elected, his VP was given the task of addressing the root cause of migration and told immigrants "Don't come ", Biden immediately stop the Border Wall construction, and reversed the Remain in Mexico policy, he's done nothing to enforce it. The number of increased illegal crossing in the last 2 yrs is astromical. Again, Fact check....A Democrat OPENED the Border with Abandon, Republicans reiterating he has isn't a false statement, claiming otherwise is.

jredegg
3d ago

Well, the border is not closed, wide open! I don’t think the illegals need to be told, they have a very good idea of what’s happening 🐀☠️

Chuck Bechard
4d ago

well he certainly has done nothing to curve the immigration at the border that's for sure he needs to be impeached

Border Report

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
665 FBI Agents Quit To Avoid Punishment After Misconduct Investigations

Senator Chuck Grassley has revealed that 665 FBI agents facing misconduct investigations quit or retired from the bureau between 2004 and 2020 to avoid being punished. Grassley posted brief excerpts from two internal documents that were sent to him and the Senate Judiciary Committee by a whistleblower. One document, titled...
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

