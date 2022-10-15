Fact check....A Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party, ran his campaign with promises to Migrants he would provide amnesty for those already here, taxpayer-provided health care, work permits, support for sanctuary cities, and to stop deportations. Though, as soon as he was Elected, his VP was given the task of addressing the root cause of migration and told immigrants "Don't come ", Biden immediately stop the Border Wall construction, and reversed the Remain in Mexico policy, he's done nothing to enforce it. The number of increased illegal crossing in the last 2 yrs is astromical. Again, Fact check....A Democrat OPENED the Border with Abandon, Republicans reiterating he has isn't a false statement, claiming otherwise is.
Well, the border is not closed, wide open! I don’t think the illegals need to be told, they have a very good idea of what’s happening 🐀☠️
well he certainly has done nothing to curve the immigration at the border that's for sure he needs to be impeached
Comments / 43