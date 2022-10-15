Read full article on original website
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) -French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country. The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly...
Two Spanish Tourists Killed in Air Balloon Accident in Turkey's Cappadocia
ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Spanish tourists were killed and three were injured on Tuesday when the hot air balloon they were travelling in made a hard landing in Turkey's Cappadocia, the local governor's office said. The hot air balloon had taken off from the district of Avanos at sunrise, the...
Woman Charged, Accused of Freeing Swarm of Bees on Deputies
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said. Rorie S. Woods, 55, pleaded...
Police Say 9 Hurt When Train Hits Semi in Connecticut
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A commuter train hit a tractor-trailer Monday whose operator had driven to a rail crossing after leaving the scene of an earlier crash, transit authorities said. Nine train passengers suffered minor injuries. The tractor-trailer was involved in a crash with another vehicle near Metro-North Railroad...
Chicago Woman, 87, Found Dead in Wheelchair After Assault
CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
Russian Missile Strikes Apartment Building in Ukrainian Port City Mykolaiv
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv, in one of three explosions heard there in the early hours of Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a...
