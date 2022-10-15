Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks: “We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

Rob Pelinka opens up on the Los Angeles Lakers' trade opportunities and why they haven't moved their first-rounders yet.

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to have a very moved NBA offseason, especially with all the rumors linking Russell Westbrook to a move away from LA. The Purple and Gold did make some moves during the offseason, adding Patrick Beverley via trade and signing veteran free agents like Dennis Schroder and Lonnie Walker IV.

Meanwhile, Russ is still on the team, acting up and refusing to join his team's huddle. Westbrook has earned more criticism from fans and analysts thanks to this attitude, and it doesn't seem like he will change any time soon.

Everybody wants to see him gone, as Shannon Sharpe recently stated. Brodie could help the Lakers land one or two solid players to face this new season, but the team's front office isn't going to make a move just for the sake of it.

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks

Rob Pelinka, who recently agreed to a contract extension with the Lakers, talked about the challenges of making a trade, especially when their 2027 and 2029 draft picks are available. Pelinka explains why this isn't as easy as people think during a recent conversation with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

“We’re not setting this up for just the future,” he said. “Again, having guys like LeBron and Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook, if we see a path to increase that delta now with the right move to get more competitive or be a championship roster, we’ll make. “But we’re not going to just make a move to make a move. As it’s been widely discussed in the media, we know we can trade the 27th first and the 29th first, but you only get one shot to do that because of the Stepien rule we don’t have other picks we can put into a deal. “So it’s got to be the right deal. Sometimes the hardest thing to do as a GM is to say no to a wrong deal because there’s a lot of pressure ‘Oh you got do something, you got to do something.’ But that can actually lead to a much worse situation.”

The Lakers fanbase wants to see something new this season. It's pretty clear that Westbrook isn't the player that can help them compete in this campaign. Pelinka is taking his time, but fans don't have patience, and things could get ugly if Westbrook returns from his hamstring injury and doesn't play well.