Billings mother finds passion, business success hand-knitting home décor
Micayla D'Ambrosia started her small business, "Grown Cozy", in September 2021. She was raising her first child—and like many other new moms—was struggling mentally.
cascadenewspaper.com
Three Montana Coal-Impacted Communities Receive Grant Funding
HELENA – The Montana Department of Commerce announced today that nearly $825,000 of grant funding was awarded to three Montana communities to support vital public development projects in coal-impacted areas. The funding was allocated to these communities by the Montana Coal Board. “These three Coal Board funded projects are...
Billings woman donates hair after 30 years of growth
More than a foot of her hair will go to Hair We Share, a nonprofit organization that makes hair wigs and donates them to those experiencing medical hair loss.
The Best Breakfast Sandwich in Montana Is Where? No Way
Some say breakfast is the most important meal of the day. You've gotta start the day off right—right?. I don't usually wake up early enough for breakfast, but when I do, I typically like to eat something delicious and easy. What does that mean? I tend to order a breakfast sandwich. It's the perfect dish: bread, meat, potatoes, eggs, and cheese all stacked on each other? I love it.
yourbigsky.com
Billings King Ave. & 56th St. W. reopened
Construction on the new roundabout on King Ave and 56 Street West is now complete and open to the public, according to a press release from the Montana Department of Transportation. The construction was part of the 56th Roundabouts: King and Central project serving drivers on the far west end...
Montana residents learn more about Calamity Jane through historical auto tour
The life of Calamity Jane is mysterious but folks in Billings had a chance to learn more about her and the impact she had on the city in four stop auto tour filled with historical impersonators.
Two Wyoming Students Attacked by Bear; Life-Flighted to Billings
One of my greatest fears ever is to be attacked by a bear while I'm out on a hike or just enjoying the wilderness. Over the weekend, that exact fear came true for two students from Northwest College (NWC) in Powell, Wyoming who went on a hike outside of Cody. An unprovoked grizzly bear attack left both seriously injured and both were life-flighted to a hospital in Billings.
yourbigsky.com
Supoprt Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day!
On the third Wednesday of October, Support Your Local Chamber of Commerce Day is celebrated annually. The day helps bring awareness to local businesses and shows gratitude for the growth of businesses and entrepreneurs. National Today says the establishment of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce was made possible by President...
My Open Apology to the Woman I Spooked in Midtown Billings Today
I don't think I've ever inadvertently scared anyone this badly before in my life. I don't think I looked scary today, at least not to those I've been around at the office today. However, I did come to realize that it was probably my fault that it happened, even though I was doing a kind service and letting others out the door of the restaurant I went to lunch at. So, to that woman, I'd like to apologize to you.
Close encounter: Moose still roaming through Billings
The moose remains loose. It's now been four days since that bull moose was first spotted in the heart of Billings and he does not seem to be in a hurry to leave.
Moose still on the loose in Billings
The moose that was first spotted on Saturday is still wandering in Billings. MTN News spoke with Fish, Wildlife, and Parks Tuesday to speak about the situation.
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
LOOK: Massive Moose Seen Roaming Around Montana Neighborhood
A huge moose has been wandering around a neighborhood in Montana. The moose was caught on photo by a local photographer. Laura Porter was driving around Billings, Montana hoping to find animals to take pictures of. Luckily for her, she didn’t have to seek out too hard — a moose was on the loose and appeared to her.
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings!
VIDEO: See this Albino Muley Spotted Near Billings! Video Wildlife ...
You May Be Surprised By Which Two Montana Cities Are Safest
There have been a lot of stories the past few years of the growth of Montana. We have more people moving to our state and visiting our state every year. When Covid happened people realized they can work remotely from any state. Montana with it's low population, beautiful landscape and cheap real estate, compared to other states, became a destination for a lot people to relocate. With more and more people coming to the state we have problems that come with them. Our safety is something that we should all care about.
Vehicle break-in at Elder Grove school leaves Billings woman frustrated
The thief’s destruction continued after he left the parking lot after the break in, Del Carpio says he set off on a spending spree charging more than two thousand dollars to her credit card.
KULR8
Crash on Rimrock Road hospitalizes 3 people
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash caused injuries in the 2600 block of Rimrock Road in Billings Thursday evening. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter Rim Rock Road is now open.
3 injured in west Billings crash
Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to Billings police.
Updated: Police Arrest Gunman At Billings Clinic Emergency Room
Update 10-17-22: Billings Police Department has released the following statement. This release is regarding information for C&O 22-073326 a, Officer involved shooting investigation from October 16, 2022 at 2800 10th Avenue North. On October 16, 2022 at 5:11PM Billings Police Department Officers responded to a weapons complaint at Billings Clinic...
yourbigsky.com
Rimrock Road reopened after serious crash
The BPD has reopened Rimrock Road Friday in Billings after a serious motor vehicle crash Thursday night. According to Sgt. Cagle, officers closed Rimrock for a while because of the severity of the crash. The crash happened in the 2600 block of Rimrock and the BPD crash unit was called in to investigate. No names have been released.
