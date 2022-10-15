ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island announced that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements. According to Kings Island’s Communications Director Chad Showalter, the new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school

CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time

CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Another Cold and Blustery Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from 11PM Wednesday to 10AM Thursday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 20s under clear skies. Wednesday, daytime highs will be around 50 degrees. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. A warm up and a return to the low...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV

Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors

CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
CINCINNATI, OH
towndock.net

Price Hill Duo - Oct 16

Pamlico Musical Society welcomes Price Hill Duo to the River Dunes Harbor Club Sunday, October 16 @ 4p. Price Hill Duo is a violin-cello ensemble playing original arrangements of classical works as well as their own compositions. Passionate, distinct, progressive and authentic, violinist Jordana Greenberg and cellist Laura Jekel both...
CINCINNATI, OH

