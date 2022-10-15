Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chick-fil-A Customer Favorites Coming To Supermarket ShelvesCadrene HeslopCincinnati, OH
Rossville, Ohio: The Story Of How 383 Freed Slaves Made It To Ohio Only To Be Refused Their LandDONNA STERLINGRoss, OH
3 Places To Get Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Cincinnati's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCincinnati, OH
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
New ‘Adventure Port’ area coming to Kings Island in 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island announced that a new themed area will be coming to the amusement park in 2023 with new rides and rollercoaster enhancements. According to Kings Island’s Communications Director Chad Showalter, the new area, known as “Adventure Port,” will feature two new family rides and enhanced theming for Adventure Express, Kings Island’s mine train family rollercoaster.
Fox 19
Kings Island teases ‘big’ announcement about 2023
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Kings Island has something big to announce, according to a park spokesperson. The announcement will come Wednesday morning. It relates to “new additions to the park for its 2023 season.”. The Warren County amusement park celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2022. The year saw the Kings...
Washington Park's Fall Fest Weekend Includes Local Vendors, Live Music and Kid-Friendly Activities
Celebrate all things fall at Washington Park this weekend.
Fox 19
90-year-old Maple Knoll residents take in sights and sounds of BLINK
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - BLINK wasn’t just for the young, it was also for the young at heart. That much was evident as Maple Knoll Village residents, some 90 years old, descended upon Cincinnati’s fantastically popular arts festival. “When the news broke that BLINK Cincinnati was returning once again,...
WLWT 5
Nickelodeon star Lay Lay surprises students at Cincinnati school
CINCINNATI — Students at one local high school had a big surprise on Tuesday when a Nickelodeon star walked through the doors. The star of the show "That Girl Lay Lay" stopped by Frederick Douglass Elementary School with an encouraging message for the students. Lay Lay is a social...
WLWT 5
Jurassic World Tour comes to Cincinnati for the first time
CINCINNATI — Jurassic World Live Tour is coming to Cincinnati for the first time ever this weekend!. In this entertainment experience, Jurassic World will come to life. Dinosaurs, such as Velociraptor Blue and a Tyrannosaurs rex more than 40 feet in length will take the center stage. Features include...
Eleven Haunted Places In The Queen City
Cincinnati is no stranger to a haunted history. The post Eleven Haunted Places In The Queen City appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Dimpsy has been at the for over 400 days, and needs a forever home!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dimpsy is one of the longest residents at the Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society. He has been at the shelter for over 400 days, and is ready for a forever home!. Dimpsy is a volunteer favorite, very friendly, and his favorite thing in the world is toys.
cincinnatirefined.com
Make your own holiday wreath or centerpiece at this gorgeous local farm
Are you ready to get into the holiday spirit? At The Marmalade Lily, you and your closest friends and family can spend quality time with each other this season while you create your own holiday centerpieces or wreath. The Marmalade Lily is a family-owned event venue set on a breathtaking...
Fox 19
Another Cold and Blustery Day
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A FREEZE WATCH is in effect from 11PM Wednesday to 10AM Thursday. Overnight lows could drop into the upper 20s under clear skies. Wednesday, daytime highs will be around 50 degrees. Cold weather is expected through Thursday morning. A warm up and a return to the low...
wvxu.org
Another change in the weather: Erica Collura leaving WKRC-TV
Collura's departure means all four Cincinnati TV stations will have replaced meteorologists this year. Meteorologist Erica Collura, who's expecting her second child next month, announced Monday that she's leaving WKRC-TV after nine years on Thursday, Oct. 27. Collura was hired from Dayton's WHIO-TV in 2013 by the late Tim Hedrick,...
Fox 19
When’s the earliest fall snow on record for Cincinnati?
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Monday night’s minimal snowfall is not the earliest Cincinnati has season in its fall history. You have to go back to Oct. 11, 1905, to find when the earliest snow flurries fell in Cincinnati, Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer explained on Twitter. A Freeze Warning was in effect...
Was Monday's snow the earliest on record?
Yes, we experienced the first snowflakes of the fall season on Monday as Canadian air spilled into the Tri-State, but there's debate on whether it's the earliest trace amount of snowfall.
Fox 19
When do fall colors peak in the Tri-State? Could be earlier than usual this year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The fall season brings many changes in the Tri-State, including the colors of leaves fading from green to yellows, oranges, reds and browns. On average, Cincinnati typically has peak foliage colors around the final week of October. This coincides with the first freeze of the season, which...
WLWT 5
Restaurant that opened inside vacant Cincinnati bank is closing its doors
CINCINNATI — A popular restaurant in East Walnut Hills is closing its doors. The owners of Branch announced on Facebook they have decided to close. "Though we are sad to say goodbye we are also filled with immense gratitude. We thank all the teammates, guests, and community members who supported us. We wish you all nothing but the best," the owners said on Facebook.
Fans help local band find $6,000 worth of stolen equipment
Fellow musicians and fans worked together to find the equipment and by early October, they got a lead.
WLWT 5
University of Cincinnati freshman part of Gucci 'Twinsburg' show at Milan Fashion week
MILAN, Lombardy — A University of Cincinnati student and his twin brother got the chance to hit the runway during the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. UC freshman Jack Bartel and his brother Nate were basically plucked from obscurity when they got the call they would be walking in fashion week.
Star Wars' Mark Hamill Applauds Cincinnati's 'Fluke Skywalker' on BLINK Parade Appearance
Hamill called local Fluke Skywalker "the guy who looks more like me than me."
LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks
The OG LaRosa’s store got a full facelift over the summer that’s sure to delight west side diners for years to come. The post LaRosa’s Updates Original Location with Modern Touches and Community Throwbacks appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
towndock.net
Price Hill Duo - Oct 16
Pamlico Musical Society welcomes Price Hill Duo to the River Dunes Harbor Club Sunday, October 16 @ 4p. Price Hill Duo is a violin-cello ensemble playing original arrangements of classical works as well as their own compositions. Passionate, distinct, progressive and authentic, violinist Jordana Greenberg and cellist Laura Jekel both...
Comments / 0