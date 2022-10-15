Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's

Steak from Fire & Oak Montvale. Photo Credit: Fire & Oak Montvale Facebook photo

North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's.

The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports.

Fire & Oak serves modern American fare along with sushi, however, a menu for Oak House Grill has not yet been announced. Renovations to the restaurant are under way.

