Bergen County, NJ

Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago
Steak from Fire & Oak Montvale. Photo Credit: Fire & Oak Montvale Facebook photo

North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's.

The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports.

Fire & Oak serves modern American fare along with sushi, however, a menu for Oak House Grill has not yet been announced. Renovations to the restaurant are under way.

