Here's What's Replacing Shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's
North Jersey restaurateurs are bringing a new eatery to the location of a shuttered Bergen County Charlie Brown's.
The owners of Fire & Oak — with locations in Jersey City and Montvale — are opening the Oak House Grill on Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, BoozyBurbs reports.
Fire & Oak serves modern American fare along with sushi, however, a menu for Oak House Grill has not yet been announced. Renovations to the restaurant are under way.
to follow Daily Voice Union and receive free news updates.
Comments / 0