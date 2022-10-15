ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)

Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage

Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love

EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping

TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
OHP: 20-year-old from Tennessee drowns at Skiatook Lake

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old from Tennessee drowned at Skiatook Lake on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo, a 20-year-old male from Nashville, TN, drowned Sunday afternoon at Tall Chief Cove on the eastern side of Skiatook Lake. OHP is still investigating...
Taste Test Tuesday: Pumpkin Pie Bars From Bartlesville Bakery

A Bartlesville bakery is expanding to serve more communities. The Eatery by 3 Kids and a Cake just opened a new bakery in Dewey and will open a third shop in Owasso soon. Owner, Annie Saltsman joins us for Taste Test Tuesday. She's letting us try a perfect fall treat - pumpkin pie bars.
Memorial service for late Tulsa fire marshal will be Friday

TULSA, Okla. — A memorial service for a late Tulsa fire marshal will be held Friday morning. Terry McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and assistant fire marshal, died last week after saving his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. A memorial service will be held for McGee at St. Augustine Catholic...
