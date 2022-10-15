Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News On 6
Nikon Photo Contest Takes A Close Look At The Microscopic World
TULSA, Okla. - A photography contest is shining a light on the microscopic world. Nikon's Photomicrography Competition features photos taken through a microscope... and some of the images are hard to believe.
KOCO
Legendary rockers Journey coming to Oklahoma in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Legendary rock group Journey is coming to Oklahoma in 2023. The band will perform in Tulsa on March 31, 2023, at the BOK Center. Journey was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017. According to the Recording Industry Association of America, Journey has sold 100 million albums worldwide and 48 million albums in the United States.
Journey coming to Tulsa in 2023
TULSA, Okla. — A legendary rock band will hit the stage in downtown Tulsa next year. The BOK Center announced Journey will perform at the venue March 31. The band announced a continuation of their 50th anniversary celebration, Freedom Tour, which will feature special guest Toto. They will stop at 38 cities across North America.
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in Tulsa, Oklahoma – (With Photos)
Tulsa, Oklahoma is a food lover’s paradise. The breakfast options are endless, and there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find it here. Here are just a few of the best breakfast spots in Tulsa. Table Of...
Woman found dead outside Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a woman was found dead outside of a homeless shelter in downtown Tulsa Wednesday morning. A woman’s body was found outside of the Tulsa Day Center near West Archer Street and North Denver Avenue, according to police. Police said they do not...
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Man arrested for hitting man in head with axe in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was arrested for hitting another man in the head with an axe. Israel Trejo was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after he swung and hit a 21-year-old man in the head with an axe in downtown Tulsa. “I would...
okcfox.com
Free morning after pills, pregnancy tests, delivered discreetly for Oklahoma residents
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma has some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country. But women all over our state now have discreet access to the so-called "morning after" pill for free. It’s all thanks to a women-focused healthcare company and an anonymous donor. A company...
sapulpatimes.com
Local Collector to Auction Off Sapulpa Antiques and Signage
Larry White, longtime owner of Sapulpa businesses such as EMCO Pest Control and formerly the event venue known as Signs of the Times, has decided to auction off nearly all of what remains of his unique, mostly Sapulpa-based collection. On Saturday, October 22nd, White plans to auction off the remainder...
KOCO
Family of murdered Oklahoma couple on mission to spread love
EL RENO, Okla. — The family of a murdered Oklahoma couple is on a mission to spread love. Nineteen years ago on Tuesday, a local couple was murdered in their home. Now, as the killer faces the death penalty, the family of those victims is on a mission to spread love.
News On 6
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
News On 6
Doctor On Call: Babies & Safe Sleeping
TULSA, Okla. - It's one of the most talked about subjects among new parents, "Has your baby slept through the night?" That's just one issue when it comes to sleep and children. Pediatrician Dr. Scott Cyrus joined News On 6 to talk about things to remember when putting a newborn to sleep.
Wife of Okmulgee man whose remains were among those found in Deep Fork River last week speaks out
OKMULGEE, Okla. — A grieving Okmulgee woman is trying to explain to her two children why their dad isn’t coming home. Jessica Chastain is speaking out for the first time since Okmulgee Police confirmed her missing husband, Mark Chastain, was among the remains found in Deep Fork River Friday, Oct. 14.
Tulsa man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrips, hours apart
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of stealing cigarettes from three different QuikTrip locations within a few hours. The first crime happened Sunday morning around 2 a.m. at the QT near 61st and Highway 169. Employees here called police after the suspect, now identified as...
Car hits gas pump in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Gas pumps at an east Tulsa QuikTrip are back up and running after a car reportedly hit a pump and spilled more than two dozen gallons of diesel early Monday morning. A QuikTrip employee said the car backed into a pump station, near East 11th Street...
Person kicks out windshield, runs away after car crash in east Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for the driver of a truck that caused a rollover crash in east Tulsa Tuesday morning. Police said a truck hit a parked car just after 3:30 a.m. near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road. According to officers, the driver of...
OHP: 20-year-old from Tennessee drowns at Skiatook Lake
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old from Tennessee drowned at Skiatook Lake on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said Okhunjonov Khojiabdullo, a 20-year-old male from Nashville, TN, drowned Sunday afternoon at Tall Chief Cove on the eastern side of Skiatook Lake. OHP is still investigating...
News On 6
Taste Test Tuesday: Pumpkin Pie Bars From Bartlesville Bakery
A Bartlesville bakery is expanding to serve more communities. The Eatery by 3 Kids and a Cake just opened a new bakery in Dewey and will open a third shop in Owasso soon. Owner, Annie Saltsman joins us for Taste Test Tuesday. She's letting us try a perfect fall treat - pumpkin pie bars.
Memorial service for late Tulsa fire marshal will be Friday
TULSA, Okla. — A memorial service for a late Tulsa fire marshal will be held Friday morning. Terry McGee, a former Tulsa firefighter and assistant fire marshal, died last week after saving his grandchild in Skiatook Lake. A memorial service will be held for McGee at St. Augustine Catholic...
Comments / 0