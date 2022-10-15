Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Related
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
Video released of shot that killed suspect in shooting of Conn. police
The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General has released its preliminary finding regarding a shooting incident that took the lives of two Bristol, Connecticut police officers and seriously wounded a third. The Inspector General released the statement along with bodycam video, seen here, taken from Officer Alec Iurato who was...
Springfield CNA accused of abusing 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient arraigned
A Springfield home health aide, who was licensed as a Certified Nursing Assistant, was formally arraigned on an assault charge in connection with a home surveillance video that reportedly showed her pushing a 91-year-old Alzheimer’s patient out of a chair and dragging her across a room, according to the Attorney General’s Office.
Erik Wheeler of Belchertown convicted on rape, strangulation charges
A Belchertown man was sentenced Monday to five to seven years in prison after a Hampshire County jury found him guilty on charges including rape and strangulation dating back to multiple incidents roughly five years ago. After a 10-day trial in Hampshire Superior Court in Northampton, the jury found Erik...
Ryan Kennedy, 36-year-old Hampden correctional officer, dies Monday
A 36-year-old Hampden County correctional officer — who despite his age had earned distinction among his peers — died Monday, the county sheriff’s office announced. Ryan Kennedy, a Springfield resident, worked seven years for the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department, officials said. “Losing someone like Ryan at...
Holyoke man arrested on drug, firearms charges following multi-agency investigation into narcotics operation in Highlands
HOLYOKE — A 41-year-old man faces multiple gun and drug trafficking charges following an investigation conducted by a team of law enforcement agents into a major narcotics operation. Anel Serrano was arrested on Wednesday after law enforcement agents armed with search warrants raided buildings at 985 Hampden and 116...
Police seize AR-15-style firearm in Springfield arrest on Sunday morning
A report of shots fired led police to seize an AR-15-style assault weapon and arrest two people — one who’s from Pennsylvania — during a traffic stop on Sunday morning, Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh wrote in a statement. Zules Velez, 24, of Springfield was arrested...
Springfield City Council OKs acquiring former Friendly’s on Sumner Avenue for $1.15 million to help solve school bus woes
SPRINGFIELD - The City Council voted unanimously on Monday in favor of a plan to spend $1.15 million to acquire the former Friendly’s property on Sumner Avenue and use it for a pick-up and drop-off site for the nearby Sumner Avenue School. The vote authorizes the city to begin...
Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday
A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
Breeze Airways expands service at Bradley International Airport with flights to Phoenix, Vero Beach
WINDSOR LOCKS — Breeze Airways announced Wednesday further expansion of its service in and out of Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport. The four new destinations are nonstop service to Vero Beach, Florida, and Phoenix, starting with fares from $79 and $99 one-way, respectively. There will be one-stop, no plane change flights to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California, starting from $99.
Boston among some of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US, according to 2022 list
Three New England cities made the top 50 list of the “rattiest cities” in the U.S. again this year. Orkin’s Top 50 Rattiest Cities 2022 List was recently released, listing Boston, Hartford and Portland among the top 50. “Rodent infestations are among the top pest issues of...
Chicopee appropriates $100,000 to fix alarm on Uniroyal fence after trespassers sneak onto dangerous property
CHICOPEE — The city will replace an outdated alarm system at the Uniroyal complex after several teenagers broke into the site and started driving construction equipment while workers were on their lunch break. The alarm and cameras installed on the fence date to 2010. They started failing and are...
Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese clergy abuse survivors’ advocate Jeffrey Trant will depart for new job in Franklin County
SPRINGFIELD - Jeffrey J. Trant, lead clergy abuse survivors’ advocate for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, will leave the post after nearly four years to take a new job in Franklin County. The church announced the pending change Tuesday afternoon. Trant will remain with the diocese until the...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
Cataldo Ambulance Service takes over as city of Holyoke’s EMS provider
HOLYOKE – Cataldo Ambulance Service, of Somerville, has replaced Action Ambulance as the city’s emergency medical response provider. The company signed a three-year agreement with the city. Councilor-at-Large Joseph M. McGiverin chaired Monday’s Financial Committee meeting at which the new provider was discussed; details of the contract were...
Westfield Hot Table, Starbucks host ribbon cutting at new Pike Exit restaurants
WESTFIELD — The restaurant Hot Table will cut the ribbon Thursday, Oct. 20, at its latest location in the same plaza as the Starbucks near Exit 41 on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Southampton Road. Both Hot Table and the Starbucks location are open in a newly built site developed...
Former Westfield School Committee member selected as mid-term replacement
WESTFIELD — With a strong showing of candidates offering to fill the School Committee seat of Ramon Diaz Jr., who resigned in August after 10 years of service, a joint meeting of the School Committee and City Council voted in favor of Michael Tirrell, a former member who now chairs the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Springfield’s Parade of Big Balloons grounded; organizers say worldwide helium shortage to blame
SPRINGFIELD — Organizers of the city’s annual Parade of Big Balloons were hoping to lift off this November after being canceled the last two years, but a worldwide shortage of helium is keeping the parade grounded for the third year in a row, officials said. Officials with the...
Palmer superintendent Patricia Gardner resigns amid alleged ‘reign of terror’
Superintendent Patricia Gardner submitted her resignation from leading the Palmer Public School District, according to an announcement by the Palmer School Committee on Sunday. “Superintendent Patricia Gardner has advised me that she is pursuing another work opportunity and is resigning from the Palmer Public Schools,” wrote Bonny Rathbone, chair of...
Hampden baker who sold cakes in her driveway during pandemic opens bakery
On Sundays during the early parts of the COVID-19 pandemic, hungry neighbors could find cookies, pies and cupcakes for sale at the end of the driveway at 24 Allen Court in Hampden. The desserts were said to be made with “love” and helped fill a time lacking in connection.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0