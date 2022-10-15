ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery: $1 million prize won in Southbridge on Friday

A Charlton woman broke the record for the highest prize won in October for the “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” lottery on Friday. Patricia Ebbeling of Charlton won a $1 million prize in the state’s “$2,000,000 50X Cashword” instant ticket game, which she claimed on Oct. 14. The winning ticket was purchased at Daou’s Convenience at 716 Worcester St. in Southbridge. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale of the winning ticket.
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
MassLive.com

Breeze Airways expands service at Bradley International Airport with flights to Phoenix, Vero Beach

WINDSOR LOCKS — Breeze Airways announced Wednesday further expansion of its service in and out of Hartford-Springfield’s Bradley International Airport. The four new destinations are nonstop service to Vero Beach, Florida, and Phoenix, starting with fares from $79 and $99 one-way, respectively. There will be one-stop, no plane change flights to Provo, Utah, and San Bernardino, California, starting from $99.
VERO BEACH, FL
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy