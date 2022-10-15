ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Darren Moore delighted to see Lee Gregory end goal drought with Cambridge brace

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8q4f_0iaTJjhW00

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore was thrilled to see Lee Gregory finally end his goalless run and believes his match-winning brace at Cambridge will provide a confidence boost to the striker.

Moore’s side lifted themselves to within a point of second-placed Ipswich in League One with a 2-0 success at Cambridge, in which Gregory ended a seven-match scoreless streak with both goals.

“He took both of his goals really well today,” said Wednesday manager Moore. “I’m really pleased that he got the two goals, and the confidence that he’s been having in the last few weeks will be even more so now. It’s got us the three points today.

“We said coming into the game we wanted Gregory to score, just from a striker’s point of view because that’s what they pride themselves on, scoring goals.

“I’d just said to him don’t get too caught up or too uptight with it (not scoring) because you’re giving the team so much. Yes, you’re not scoring goals but you are giving us so much more in terms of the workrate, the energy, the link-up play.

“All those characteristics are ticking a box. I said the beautiful thing for you is the chances will be there.

“It’s a solid three points. Without playing great we got the job done.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner was forced into changing the system his side utilised, using three centre-backs for the first time during his tenure as head coach.

The U’s boss was encouraged by much of their performance despite the result, which saw Cambridge suffer a fourth successive defeat and sixth loss in seven league games.

“For two and a half years we’ve played a very similar system,” he said. “We’ve had to do some learning live in front of 6,500 people against a Championship team, which obviously is difficult when the first goal goes in after six minutes.

“We’ve played in a way that I actually quite like a lot, about the way we went about the game. We contained them in terms of free-flowing stuff. The top players in their team didn’t cause us huge problems.

“We had more ball, more passes, more possession, a few attempts on goal but one on target.

“The story of the game really is in the fact that there was a vulnerability about us defensively that gave them two fairly soft goals, and then there was just a lack of spark really and belief in a little bit of our attacking play.

“In the second half before their second goal we’ve got the ball for the whole of the game, but we need to have a bit more thrust about us to make a bit more of that.

“We’ve been in a really balanced game against a top team and it’s gone their way.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Police officer, 31, is found guilty of raping a child

A serving police officer is facing a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty of raping a girl under the age of 13 and of wiping his phone to try to pervert the course of justice. James Ford, 31, of Hertfordshire Police, was found guilty of 10 counts of...
newschain

Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia. Mr Putin did not immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order...
newschain

Michelle O’Neill ‘ready to lead a new Stormont Executive today’

Sinn Fein’s Stormont leader Michelle O’Neill said she is ready to lead a new Executive today. But the DUP has again insisted it will not nominate ministers until the Northern Ireland Protocol is replaced with post-Brexit arrangements unionists can support. Devolution in Northern Ireland has been in flux...
newschain

Wolves make QPR boss Michael Beale their number one target

QPR boss Michael Beale is Wolves’ top choice to replace Bruno Lage. The 42-year-old has impressed in his first job in management and Wolves are now expected to make a move, the PA news agency understands. They are hopeful of having Beale, who was assistant to Steven Gerrard at...
newschain

Baby deaths: 45 infants may have lived with better care – report

Up to 45 babies would most likely have survived if they had received good care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found. Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust. Mothers were also left injured, some...
newschain

Blasts kill at least eight at Myanmar’s Insein Prison

A bombing near the front gate of Myanmar’s main prison for political detainees has killed at least eight people, including visitors and prison personnel, officials have said. Five people who were delivering parcels to prisoners and three prison staff were killed when two bombs exploded around 9.40am (4.10am BST),...
newschain

Jonny Evans ruled out of Leicester’s clash with Leeds

Jonny Evans will miss Leicester’s clash with Leeds on Thursday. The defender sat out last weekend’s draw against Crystal Palace with a calf injury and has not yet recovered, while fellow centre-back Caglar Soyuncu is a major doubt because of a knee problem. The Foxes will also be...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy