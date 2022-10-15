Lewis Young keen on Crawley job after moving off bottom by beating Newport

Interim Crawley boss Lewis Young admitted he would like the job on a permanent basis after guiding the Reds off the bottom of League Two with only their second league win of the season.

Young, 33, who has been with Crawley for just over eight years, stepped up from coaching the club’s B side after Kevin Betsy’s dismissal following the 3-0 defeat at Grimsby last weekend.

He said before the game his prospects would depend on how well the players responded to him and the Reds were boosted by a goal in each half from James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan.

Crawley withstood a strong Newport finish after substitute Nathan Moriah-Welsh’s 79th minute screamer and the victory was only the second in the league in 17 games.

Asked if he would like to take the manager’s job, Young replied: “It’s easier to answer that after a win but yes.

“I would like to build on what we have done and evolve things on from last season.”

Young was winless in the final four games of last term after stepping in for Yems, who was suspended by Crawley and later charged by the Football Association following allegations of racism.

Young confessed he had a strong feeling Crawley would put in an improved display and added: “I was really confident we’d have a good response.

“It’s a building block as we’re still in the bottom two. It is only one game, we’ve got to build on it and make it a fortress here.”

Sixth-bottom Newport have won only one of their last eight league games and interim manager Darren Kelly said it is possible they will have a new boss in place for Saturday’s home game with Colchester.

Kelly refused to comment on the bookies naming former Crewe manager David Artell as one of the favourites, saying: “We don’t want to make a rash decision. We’ve got to get the right person in.”

Sporting director Kelly, who has looked at candidates and presented a shortlist to the board, added: “Nothing is concrete but we’re hoping to get it sorted as soon as we can.”

Irishman Kelly conceded it had been a “difficult week” following the sacking of James Rowberry and that “lady luck” is against them at the moment.

He added: “Two poor goals cost us but the chances were there.

“It’s bitterly disappointing after a difficult week but you saw the effort and the players want to put it right.”

