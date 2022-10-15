ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Everything you need to know about Medicare open enrollment this year

By Sara Maloney
KSNT News
KSNT News
 7 days ago

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Today is the first day that Kansas residents can renew benefits for health coverage through Medicare open enrollment.

More than 540,000 Kansas residents receive health coverage through Medicare, and Oct. 15 marks the first day to make changes that will take effect Jan. 1.

“It’s important that older adults make sure their current providers are still participating in their plan for 2023 and that the cost of any medications they need haven’t increased. Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to several aspects of their coverage and take the time to weigh all the coverage options available to them from various insurers. We encourage people to always take advantage of this time as all of us have health care needs that change over the course of a year and Medicare plans change as well.”

Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Medicare Program Manager Emily Blanch
How does barometric pressure affect my joints?

During open enrollment, people who are currently enrolled can:

  • Switch from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage, or vice versa
  • Switch from one Medicare Advantage plan to another or from one Medicare Part D prescription drug plan to another
  • If you didn’t enroll in a Medicare Part D plan when you were first eligible, you can do so during open enrollment, although a late enrollment penalty may apply

People should also be aware that benefits and premiums could be changing for 2023. Even if shoppers are confident about wanting to keep their current coverage for the coming year, it is important to know about any changes that may apply and check to make sure your current plan is still the best available option.

Plans and coverage change from year to year, so it is important to confirm before settling.

Fake prescription pills cause more overdoses in Kansas, police respond with warning

Changes to be aware of for 2023 include:

  • There are 90 Medicare Advantage plans available in 2023, compared to 88 plans in 2022.
  • All people with Medicare have access to a Medicare Advantage plan.
  • The average monthly Medicare Advantage plan premium saw a -20.6 percent change, from $7.77 in 2022 to $6.17 in 2023.
  • 23 Medicare prescription drug plans are available with premiums varying from $2.80 to $112.60.
  • Everyone with a stand-alone Medicare prescription drug plan have access to a plan with a lower premium than what they paid in 2022.
  • Through the CMS Innovation Center’s Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model, 20 plans will offer Medicare Advantage enrollees additional options, including reductions in cost sharing for certain covered benefits, such as eliminated Medicare Part D cost sharing; rewards and incentives programs related to healthy behaviors; and customized, innovative benefits that address social determinants of health, such as food insecurity and social isolation, for enrollees who receive low income subsidies and/or chronically ill enrollees.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services is offering counseling for those with Medicare-related issues and questions. KDADS’ Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) will offer people an opportunity to talk with trained community volunteers about their questions. Volunteers are located throughout the state. They can be reached at 800-860-5260.

