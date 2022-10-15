ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Meghan Markle Lets Her Guard Down: On Grieving Queen Elizabeth, Producing With Harry and Returning to Hollywood

The Duchess of Sussex is in mourning. But we’ll get back to that. First, let’s go to the day we met, this past summer, at the venerated San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, Calif. The ranch is a low-key old luxury resort with simple bungalows tucked into a mountainside overlooking the Pacific coast. It’s the kind of unpretentious but protected place wealthy locals and L.A. transplants come to be treated like royalty. On one witheringly hot day in late August, however, they got to mingle with the real thing.
‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Debuts First Footage of Adult Ralphie

The teaser trailer for the long-awaited “A Christmas Story” sequel is jam-packed with holiday nostalgia. From dusty “fragile” leg lamps to triple dog dare mistakes, the first look at the HBO Max movie sequel, officially titled “A Christmas Story Christmas,” promises all the holiday retread you could shake a turkey leg at.
NBA Docuseries on 2023 Playoffs Coming From Fulwell 73 Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Fulwell 73 Productions is teaming up with NBA Entertainment to produce a docuseries that will follow the 2023 basketball playoffs, Variety has learned exclusively. The 10-part docuseries, which is currently untitled, will soon be brought to market. The project is described as the “defining series on the league’s annual marquee event.”
Jeymes Samuel‘s ‘Book Of Clarence’ Taps LaKeith Stanfield And Omar Sy To Star; Legendary Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Following the critical acclaim of his Netflix western The Harder They Fall, Jeymes Samuel’s follow-up, The Book of Clarence, has gained momentum with a new producing partner and two major stars to lead the ensemble. Sources tell Deadline that Legendary has acquired the BAFTA Award winner’s next film project with LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta) and Omar Sy (Lupin) set to star. The film is an original project that Samuel wrote and will direct, produce and compose. Plot details are being kept under wraps. James Lassiter, Shawn Carter and Tendo Nagenda will produce the film. This marks the second time all three...

