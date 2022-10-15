Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Tom Brady sends message to Buccaneers’ fanbase
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to a sluggish start. The team is just 3-3 through six games and the struggles have had some members of the fanbase calling for a new play-caller. With that being said, as poor as the offense has performed, the defense hasn't been much better over the past three weeks.
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens. Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to...
‘Biggest Trait’ that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).
Patriots ST Cody Davis Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery: Next Man Up?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have lost one of their best coverage specialists for the remainder of the season. Per a Wednesday morning report from NFL Network, Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury suffered last Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Cincinnati Bengals Open As Significant Favorites in Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won three of their last four games and are hoping to stay hot on Sunday against the Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 5.5-points according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5. Both teams enter Sunday's matchup with a 3-3...
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Buffalo Bills Would ‘Love’ to Trade for RB Christian McCaffrey, Claims ESPN - But What’s the Cost?
The Buffalo Bills continue to be mentioned as potential suitors for Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. ... and because of the stated price, we continue to remain skeptical. According to a report from ESPN, the Bills are in the mix to trade for one of the NFL's brightest young...
Has Colts OL Found Its ‘Groove’?
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line had its best game of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. Quarterback Matt Ryan attempted 58 passes and the Colts didn't allow a sack. Coming into the game, Ryan had been sacked 21 times on 195-pass attempts, or roughly one every 10 passes....
Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021
The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. Among the coaches that were hired in 2021, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New...
Week 7: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Saints-Cardinals ‘Thursday Night Football’ Week 7 Player Props to Target
Fantasy managers and player proposition bettors are hoping the Week 7 Thursday night tilt between the Saints and Cardinals can end the trend of low-scoring prime-time games. Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, Zach Ertz, Alvin Kamara, Eno Benjamin, Chris Olave and Taysom Hill will be starting in the majority of fantasy leagues as managers have to deal with four teams (Bills, Vikings, Rams, Eagles) on bye.
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Tampa Bay
This has not been the start to the season that either team had envisioned but the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to get back on track with a divisional win this Sunday. Trade rumors and injuries have been the main topic of discussion around the Panthers...
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There’
Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?. At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in. .500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better. But when you enter the year with the expectations...
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
