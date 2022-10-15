Read full article on original website
NASCAR Penalty Report - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Driver (Bubba Wallace) has been suspended from the next. NASCAR Cup Series Championship event. Sections 10.5.2.6: Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle. Note: Loss of tire/wheel during the event. Crew Chief (Ben Beshore) and crew members (Derrell Edwards and Miachel Hicks) have been suspended from...
Bridget has a Strong Finish at The Bullring ARCA Race
The BMI Racing team overcame the disappointment from the previous race at Roseville, focusing on repairing the damaged HMH Construction Chevrolet SS and getting ready for the race this past weekend at The Bullring located at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Once the team had cleared the technical inspection, which included checking the weight and height of the race car, they prepared it for the hour and thirty-minute qualifying /practice session. Due to Bridget’s regular spotter Adam Burgess spotting for her mum, she worked with a veteran racer throughout the practice session. Bridget qualified the HMH Construction Chevrolet SS 21st out of a 26-car field.
CHEVROLET NCS AT LAS VEGAS: Kyle Larson Accident Quote
Did his (Bubba Wallace) reaction and retaliation surprise you?. “No, it didn’t surprise me. I obviously made an aggressive move into (turn) three; got in low, got loose and chased it up a bit. He (Bubba Wallace) got to my right front, and it got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated.
NCS: Bubba Wallace Receives One Race Suspension; Other Penalties Announced Following Las Vegas Featured
NASCAR announced penalties following its events at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Cup and XFINITY Series on Tuesday. The penalties announced impacted the No. 18 and 45 Cup Series teams as well as the No. 51 and 54 XFINITY teams. Bubba Wallace has been suspended for one race...
John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 GEARWRENCH Tundra TRD Pro Camping World Trucks Homestead-Miami Preview
John Hunter Nemechek and the No. 4 GEARWRENCH team head to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway for the final race in the Round of 8 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. Nemechek enters Saturday’s elimination race seventh on the playoff grid but just five points below the cutoff line for advancing to the Championship 4. The second-generation driver accumulated 19 stage points in the last event at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway after winning the opening stage and finishing second in Stage Two before going for a spin through the infield grass trying to avoid “The Big One” on the last lap, which relegated him to a 24th-place finish.
Ford Performance NASCAR: Logano Claims Championship 4 Spot with Vegas Win
Joey Logano won his third race of the season with today’s victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The win secures Logano a spot in the Championship 4 at Phoenix Raceway in three weeks. The win today is the 30th of Logano’s Cup Series career and 28th with Ford.
Transcript: Joey Logano, Paul Wolfe and Michael Nelson - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
THE MODERATOR: We're going to roll into our post-race press conference for today's fifth annual South Point 400 here at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, and we're joined now on stage by the winning crew chief today, Paul Wolfe, of the No. 22 Pennzoil Ford for Team Penske. Paul, this is your fifth win here as a crew chief, your second here with Joey Logano, but none sweeter than today, punching your ticket into the Championship 4. Walk us through that.
Transcript: Kyle Busch - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Kyle Busch, third place after being the wrong way on track at one time. How in the world did you guys pull this off?. KYLE BUSCH: I don't know, just kept fighting in it and digging hard all day long. We had a really fast M&M's Toyota Camry TRD anyway. Not as good as the Penske guys. They really have a hold of this place. We worked on ours all day long and got it better.
Reddick, Odds-on-Favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Hopes to Play Role of Spoiler Against a Slew of NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Contenders
While Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick is the odds-on favorite to win Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway, seven of the top 11 best bets are NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs contenders who will be vying for the title of 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. A victory by...
Ford Performance NASCAR: Homestead-Miami Playoff Advance
FORD PERFORMANCE NASCAR: HOMESTEAD-MIAMI PLAYOFF ADVANCE. Homestead-Miami Speedway plays host to three playoff races this weekend, including an elimination event that will determine the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, while the NASCAR Cup and NASCAR XFINITY Series conduct the second of three races in the Round of 8. Here’s a look at the weekend schedule and where Ford drivers rank in the current standings.
Three NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Drivers Headline Fan Q&A Sessions at Trackside LIVE Stage at Homestead-Miami Speedway During Playoffs Weekend
Fans, who want to see some of NASCAR’s best drivers and hear firsthand what they have to say about NASCAR’s Tripleheader Playoffs this weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, will have the chance Saturday and Sunday at the 1.5-mile venue. The popular Trackside LIVE stage, located in The Midway, which...
Transcript: Ross Chastain - Pit Road Interview - Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Q. Ross, take me through the last couple laps, the blocks. Was there anything you would have wanted to have done different?. ROSS CHASTAIN: No, for our Tootsie's Chevy, that was all we had. There was a clear difference in tires there, so we fully believed that we could hold him off and win the race on the tires we had, and Joey did a good job of getting through the field. At the end there, I hope I'm racing that guy for a really long time, and for our Tootsie's Chevy and everybody at Jockey and Worldwide Express, Advent Health and the Moose, like we've been saying all year, this is the arrival of Trackhouse, and I wouldn't want to be doing it with anybody else.
NCWTS Advance: Homestead-Miami Speedway
Hailie Deegan straps in at Homestead-Miami Speedway for her 45th career start and first NCWTS appearance at the facility. In the series last outing at Talladega Superspeedway, the Ford Performance driver escaped last-lap carnage and carried her Ford F-150 to a career-best finish of sixth. Deegan is fresh off the...
Logano punches ticket to Championship Four with win at Las Vegas Featured
“We’re racing for a championship! Let’s go!” exclaimed Joey Logano after climbing from his Mustang on the frontstretch in Las Vegas following a lengthy celebratory burnout. “All you want to do is get to the Championship Four when the season starts and race for a championship,” Logano...
Stewart-Haas Racing: South Point 400 from Las Vegas
Race Winner: Joey Logano of Team Penske (Ford) Stage 1 Winner: Bubba Wallace of 23XI Racing (Toyota) Stage 2 Winner: Ryan Blaney of Team Penske (Ford) ● Chase Briscoe (Started 16th, Finished 4th / Running, completed 267 of 267 laps) ● Kevin Harvick (Started 13th, Finished 12th / Running, completed...
Burton Finishes 26th at Las Vegas
After a promising performance in qualifying, Harrison Burton and the No. 21 DEX Imaging team came away with a 26th-place finish in Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Burton started a season-best eighth in Sunday’s 400-miler but fell out of the top 10 during a 78-lap...
Magical Vacation Planner Racing: Chase Briscoe Homestead Advance
● Chase Briscoe, driver of the No. 14 Magical Vacation Planner (MVP) Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR), earned his fourth straight top-10 finish last Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event kicked off the Round of 8 in the NASCAR Playoffs, the final, three-race round before the Championship 4 field is set. Briscoe qualified 16th and was battling for the lead during the final 23 laps before taking the checkered flag fourth. Since advancing into the Round of 12 following the Sept. 17 race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Briscoe has been on a tear, finishing fifth Sept. 25 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, 10th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Oct. 2, and ninth on the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval on Oct. 9 before Sunday’s fourth-place run at Las Vegas. He heads to Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway sixth in the playoff standings, nine points below the top-four cutoff.
Brandon Jones / No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra Preview – Contender Boats 300 at Homestead-Miami Speedway
No. 19 Menards/Jeld-Wen Toyota GR Supra News and Notes:. JONES AT HOMESTEAD: Brandon Jones has seven NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) starts at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He has earned two top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes at the south Florida track. Jones’ average finish of 8.1 is his best on any oval on the NXS schedule after finishing in the top-10 his last five races at Homestead. Jones crossed the finish line third in 2021 but was awarded a second-place finish after Tyler Reddick was disqualified.
Buescher Rebounds for Top-15 at Las Vegas
Chris Buescher overcame an early deficit Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway and drove his Castrol Ford through the field late to finish 15th, his best finish in four races at the 1.5-mile track. Following a qualifying effort of 12th, Buescher was the first car to hit pit road at...
Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing Homestead Advance
– There will be nobody happier in life than Daniel Suárez if he drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway. But he won't be alone. If he wins Sunday, Princess will send 99 race fans and their guests...
