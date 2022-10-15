Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Report: Steelers Benched Mitch Trubisky After Locker Room Fight With Diontae Johnson
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made the switch at quarterback during halftime of their Week 4 loss to the New York Jets, sending Kenny Pickett onto the field for the first time. After the game, head coach Mike Tomlin said the change was made so that the offense could get...
Centre Daily
NFC WEST TRADE: Cardinals Acquire WR Robbie Anderson From Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have traded wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. Anderson, who played against the Rams on Sunday, was kicked out of the game by his own head coach, Steve Wilks. "I was honestly confused," Anderson said after the game. "I wanted to be in the game....
Centre Daily
Patriots Mac Jones Honeymoon Over?
Once upon a time this was going to be such a promising year for Mac Jones. He arrived in May at New England Patriots' offseason workouts in improved shape. He assumed a more aggressive leadership role. He even worked with Tom Brady's old throwing coach to improve his Pro-Bowl level passing mechanics.
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell Has Least Wins Among Remaining Coaches Hired in 2021
The Detroit Lions enter this week looking to rebound after a disappointing start to the 2022 season. Among the coaches that were hired in 2021, Dan Campbell has the least amount of wins. David Culley and Urban Meyer have already been dismissed, while Campbell has four fewer victories than New...
Centre Daily
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Centre Daily
Patriots ST Cody Davis Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery: Next Man Up?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have lost one of their best coverage specialists for the remainder of the season. Per a Wednesday morning report from NFL Network, Cody Davis will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a knee injury suffered last Sunday. He was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.
Centre Daily
‘Biggest Trait’ that got Alec Pierce Drafted by Colts
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce announced himself to the rest of the NFL with his game-winning catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday. When the Colts were looking for another weapon to help ease the load on wide receiver Michael Pittman, they focused in on Cincinnati wide receiver Alec Pierce. The Colts selected him with their first available pick (No. 53 overall).
Centre Daily
2023 NFL Draft: Former FCS Standout Looks Like A First-Round Lock
The Albany Great Danes produced one of the better pass-rushers we could see in the 2023 NFL Draft. After spending two seasons with the team (redshirted the first year), Jared Verse finds himself in several headlines for the Florida State Seminoles. Looking back at his time with the Great Danes,...
Centre Daily
Wyatt Teller Gives Unfortunate Update on his Availability Against Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns will be heading to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, likely without their Pro Bowl right guard Wyatt Teller. Teller gave an update on Wednesday that he is not likely to play against the Ravens. Teller is comparing the injury to the one that forced him to...
Centre Daily
Week 7: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Running Backs
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Centre Daily
Seahawks Trade? Seattle Shopping CB Sidney Jones Ahead of Deadline
The NFL Trade Deadline is just under two weeks away, and the Seattle Seahawks could be one of the more active teams involved. According to a report from ESPN, Seattle has made veteran cornerback Sidney Jones available for trade and is shopping him around the league. "Multiple sources say the...
Centre Daily
Report: Latest Timetable on Logan Wilson’s Shoulder Injury
CINCINNATI — Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to miss 2-5 weeks after re-injuring his surgically repaired right shoulder in Cincinnati's win over the Saints according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. "Newest injury is not as severe," Fowler tweeted. "Around 2-5 weeks considered a fair window of return." Wilson...
Centre Daily
Dan Campbell: Sheila Hamp Is ‘Frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Centre Daily
Bears Shopping All-Pro Robert Quinn Ahead of Trade Deadline, per Report
Robert Quinn’s days are reportedly numbered in a Chicago uniform. Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post reported that multiple NFL executives spoke on the condition of anonymity that the veteran pass rusher will be “shopped around” during the NFL’s trade deadline, which is Nov. 1 by 4 p.m. ET.
Centre Daily
Ben Roethlisberger: Buccaneers Tom Brady ‘Didn’t Look Like He Wanted To Be Out There’
Is anyone around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having fun right now?. At 3-3, there are many teams who would love to be in the position the Bucs are in. .500 with talent and the potential to say things should be better. But when you enter the year with the expectations...
Centre Daily
What the ESPN FPI Says About the Panthers’ Chances Against Tampa Bay
This has not been the start to the season that either team had envisioned but the Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an opportunity to get back on track with a divisional win this Sunday. Trade rumors and injuries have been the main topic of discussion around the Panthers...
Centre Daily
Travis Kelce Wants Chiefs to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
The rumors surrounding free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been nonstop ever since the season started and the Chiefs are said to be just one of the teams in the mix. The rumors of Kansas City signing Beckham got a jolt of life Tuesday when it was reported that the team restructured Travis Kelce’s contract to make cap room.
Centre Daily
Packers Grades After 27-10 Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 on Sunday following a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets that was as dreary as the weather. The Packers couldn’t run the ball, pass the ball, stop the run or successfully kick the football. Otherwise, it...
Centre Daily
Mike McDaniel October 19 Takeaways
Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before the Miami Dolphins practiced at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Wednesday. Here were the highlights from McDaniel's press conference:. -- First question deals with the health of WR Jaylen Waddle, who hurt his shoulder late in the Minnesota game, and McDaniel...
Centre Daily
Cincinnati Bengals Open As Significant Favorites in Week 7 Matchup Against Atlanta Falcons
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have won three of their last four games and are hoping to stay hot on Sunday against the Falcons at Paycor Stadium. Cincinnati is favored by 5.5-points according to SI Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5. Both teams enter Sunday's matchup with a 3-3...
