Everything you need to know for the Guardians games this weekend

What an exciting time for Guardians fans! An outstanding regular season has brought us to Games 3 and 4 of the 2022 American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.

Here is what you need to know about Games 3 and 4 this weekend at Progressive Field.

Games start times:



First pitch for Game 3 is Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7:37 P.M. EST

First pitch for Game 4 is Sunday, Oct. 16 at 7:07 P.M. EST

Parking information:

The Guardians website recommends booking parking in advance through SpotHero . SpotHero shows where there is available parking surrounding Progressive Field.

Game day weather



Saturday: Quiet and cold, with temperatures in the 50s.

Quiet and cold, with temperatures in the 50s. Sunday: Partly cloudy and a touch warmer, with temperatures in the high 50s.

Rock Your Red:

The Guardians are encouraging fans to turn up the heat in Progressive Field by rocking red for the rest of the postseason games.

Gateway Plaza festivities:

Gateway Plaza, the plaza between Progressive Field and Quicken Loans Arena, will have pregame festivities for all Divison Series Games and will include music, 'STAND FOR THE LAND' signs, Slider & The Dogs, strikers and swag giveaways.

During the game:

For Game 3, the Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Carlos Baerga, the Color Guard will be represented by all five branches of the military, Danielle Danburg will sing the Anthem and God Bless America and the family of Andrés Meléndez will receive the game ball.

For Game 4, the Ceremonial First Pitch will be thrown by Cody Allen, the Color Guard will be represented by the Marines and DeAngelo Graham will sing the Anthem and God Bless America.

More FAQs:



Progressive Field gates will open 2 hours before Division Series games.

Fans may bring outside food, subject to inspection from staff prior to entry.

Terrance Club is open during Postseason home games. Reservations can be made here .

Kids Clubhouse will not be open during the Postseason.

