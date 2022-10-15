Read full article on original website
No Cam Johnson extension sets crucial timing for Suns’ ownership change
The Phoenix Suns’ failure to reach an agreement on a contract extension with fourth-year forward Cam Johnson could have come down to a couple of different factors. Maybe Johnson wants to test the market. Maybe the Suns don’t want to give Johnson what he wanted. Maybe the Suns want him to test the market.
Roundtable: Biggest question about the 2022-23 Phoenix Suns
The NBA season begins Tuesday, with the Phoenix Suns tipping their campaign Wednesday coming off a newsworthy offseason. Newsworthy is selling that short. It was dramatic on many fronts, from the basketball side to the ownership controversy, and now Robert Sarver is aiming to sell the team. The core of...
Athletes, politicians keep spotlight on Brittney Griner on her birthday
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner remains in a Russian prison on drug possession charges Tuesday, her 243rd day in custody. The day marks Griner’s 32nd birthday, as well as the opening day for the NBA. With that, Griner remains at the forefront of people’s minds. Griner was trending on...
Report: Cardinals fear LG Justin Pugh suffered season-ending knee injury
Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh is set to undergo an MRI for a knee injury suffered in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the lineman told reporters. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Arizona fears it could be season-ending. That news combines Monday with...
Cam Johnson moving on from extension talks, wants to remain with Suns
PHOENIX — Suns forward Cam Johnson is not just smart. He is wise. When his teammates and coach are asked about it, it’s one of the first things, if not the first thing that is said about him. So when a contract extension didn’t get done on Monday,...
Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return
The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
DeAndre Hopkins officially activated, Cardinals release K Matt Ammendola
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins was officially activated to the 53-man roster Monday coming off a six-game PED suspension. The team opened the spot after it released kicker Matt Ammendola, who spent two weeks on the job. Hopkins joins an underwhelming passing attacking heading into a Thursday Night Football game...
Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury’s offense no longer a threat to rest of NFL
This was anything but a “Get Right” game for Kliff Kingsbury and his fraudulent offense. This was a “Get Gone” game. And following a 19-9 loss to the Seahawks on a beautiful Sunday in Seattle, only one relevant question remains to those still interested:. Will owner...
Cardinals’ Zaven Collins, 2 others record 1st career sacks vs. Seahawks
Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals offense may not have produced against the Seattle Seahawks, but the same couldn’t be said for a trio of defenders in Zaven Collins, Cameron Thomas and Myjai Sanders. Among the team’s lone bright spots in the 19-9 loss up north were Collins, Thomas...
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh will not return vs. Seattle with knee injury
Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury and will not return. The starting left guard laid on the field at the end of the first quarter and instantly took off his helmet. He skipped the blue medical tent and went immediately to the locker room. Max Garcia stepped in to replace Pugh.
Panthers trade WR Robbie Anderson to Cardinals after Marquise Brown injury
Interim Carolina Panthers head coach Steve Wilks sent Robbie Anderson packing to the locker room in the middle of a game Sunday. A day later, the Panthers sent Anderson packing to the Arizona Cardinals. The tumbling Panthers traded Anderson to Arizona ahead of the Cardinals’ Thursday Night Football matchup against...
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have WR Hollywood Brown back in 6 weeks
The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown back from a foot injury in six weeks, reports Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro. Brown suffered a foot injury in the team’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday and an initial report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the team feared the wideout could be lost for the year.
Arizona Cardinals snap scoreless 1st-quarter streak vs. Seattle Seahawks
The good news: the Arizona Cardinals scored in the first quarter. The bad news: That was about all the offense did against the Seattle Seahawks over the first two opening frames, trailing 9-3 at halftime. Let’s start with the good:. Entering Arizona’s Week 6 matchup against Seattle, the Cardinals...
Cardinals offense ‘sets up perfect’ for WR Robbie Anderson’s style of play
TEMPE — Much like Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and what transpired soon after, the Arizona Cardinals this week gained and lost a starting-caliber wide receiver in a matter of days. Swinging a deal for frustrated Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson on Monday, Arizona added another...
Behind Enemy Lines: Saints mum on Dalton or Winston at QB vs. Cardinals
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen is doing his best to keep the Arizona Cardinals guessing as to which quarterback will start Thursday in a visit to State Farm Stadium.
Coyotes earn 1st win of season over Leafs, extend point streak in Toronto
TORONTO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as the Arizona Coyotes picked beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 Monday night for their first win of the season. Christian Fischer, Nick Ritchie and Lawson Crouse also scored for...
Behind Enemy Lines: Stock is up for Saints’ run game, kicking
Behind Enemy Lines brings you the key storylines and latest news for the Arizona Cardinals’ opponents each week this season. Stock up on Saints run game, stock down on defense. By The Associated Press. STOCK UP. – The New Orleans Saints’ running game has averaged better than 230 yards...
Cardinals offense remains astray, defense does all it can in loss to Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals snapped their scoreless first quarter streak on the opening drive of Sunday’s matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. A field goal kicked less than five minutes into the contest were the only points Arizona’s offense put up, though, as the Cardinals fell 19-9 to drop to 2-4 on the year.
Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown suffers foot injury in loss to Seahawks
Things went from bad to worse for the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. In their ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Cardinals suffered a late blow in the form of a Hollywood Brown foot injury. The wide receiver was seen in a walking boot and had a noticeable limp...
Rapid reactions: Arizona Cardinals offense lackluster in loss to Seahawks
The Arizona Cardinals did not score an offensive touchdown in the 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. The offensive performance was the worst of the year for an Arizona team that saw star wideout Hollywood Brown go down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kyler...
