Michigan State

Cardinals sign K Rodrigo Blankenship, designate OL Cody Ford to return

The Arizona Cardinals signed kicker Rodrigo Blankenship to the practice squad on Tuesday after releasing short-term kicker Matt Ammendola a day prior. Arizona also designated offensive lineman Cody Ford (ankle) to return from the injured list, a positive sign and one much-needed after the team lost starting left guard Justin Pugh to an ACL injury on Sunday.
Cardinals’ Justin Pugh will not return vs. Seattle with knee injury

Arizona Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury and will not return. The starting left guard laid on the field at the end of the first quarter and instantly took off his helmet. He skipped the blue medical tent and went immediately to the locker room. Max Garcia stepped in to replace Pugh.
Arizona Cardinals hoping to have WR Hollywood Brown back in 6 weeks

The Arizona Cardinals are hoping to get wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown back from a foot injury in six weeks, reports Arizona Sports‘ John Gambadoro. Brown suffered a foot injury in the team’s 19-9 loss to the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday and an initial report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter said that the team feared the wideout could be lost for the year.
