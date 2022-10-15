Read full article on original website
Salt Canyon Fire burning along Highway 115 just north of Florence near County Road F45
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, crews responded to a wildland fire burning near Highway 115. According to officials with Fort Carson, the fire began around 2 p.m. off post along the highway. It then jumped onto a Fort Carson training area. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office told KRDO dispatch...
Wednesday, October 19th Weather
Look for mostly sunny and mild today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 73. Look for an overnight low of 37. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69 a low of 33. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 55 with a low of 29.
Tuesday, October 18th Weather
Mostly sunny and cool again today. Clear skies and mild conditions will continue through Saturday. A cold front arrives on Sunday bringing our next chance of rain and much colder air to begin next week. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 67. Look for an overnight low...
BlueTriton conservation easement on track
Larry Lawrence provided an update on the status of the BlueTriton Brands conservation easement at Tuesday’s Chaffee County Commissioners meeting, stating, “We will meet our Dec. 31 deadline.”. Completing the conservation easement by the end of the year is a requirement of the Chaffee County 1041 permit that...
Funding Arrives to Complete the Arkansas Valley Conduit
The Bureau of Reclamation (BoR) announced on Monday that it will direct $60 million in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) towards advancing the construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit (AVC), a 130-mile pipeline project from Pueblo Reservoir east to Eads, Colorado that will deliver safe, clean drinking water to 50,000 people in 40 communities.
Crestone Man Missing [Update]
[UPDATE] According to the Saguache County Sheriff’s Office, David Herrmann has been found. [Original story] The Saguache County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 62-year-old David Herrmann, who is missing. Herrmann was last seen in the Casita Park area near Crestone. Herrmann left his house...
Salida Volleyball Falls To Vanguard in 4 Sets
The Lady Spartans fall to the Vanguard Coursers in 4 sets on senior night in their last home match of the season. Tonight’s highlights are sponsored by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Get a Free Pumpkin at the 22nd Annual Pumpkin Giveaway This Saturday
The 22nd annual First Colorado Land Office Pumpkin Giveaway is this Saturday, Oct. 22nd! Get there early… the pumpkins go fast!. First Colorado Land Office is proud to host their annual pumpkin giveaway on Saturday, October 22nd at both of their locations in Salida and Buena Vista. The event kicks off at 9 am and lasts until the pumpkins are gone.
Columbine Manor’s Trick or Treat Street is October 28th
Round up all your little ghosts and goblins and take them to Trick or Treat Street at Columbine Manor. Columbine Manor Care Center is at 530 W. 16th Street in Salida.
Colorado deputies find dog that was lost in mountains for three months
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A golden retriever spent three months in the mountains outside of Colorado Springs, Colorado. But with the help of some new technology and a few Fremont County deputies, the dog returned home. For Taylor Salazar’s family, their golden retriever, Farrah, is no ordinary dog.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Custer County Sheriff’s Office Releases Statement Regarding Termination of Deputy
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement concerning the termination of one of its deputies. On August 11th, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal complaint involving a Custer County Deputy. Sheriff Hill notified the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and requested their assistance. The deputy was put on administrative leave following receipt of the complaint, pending the conclusion of the criminal investigation.
Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- For the first time, the investigative team hired by the family of Patrick Frazee to look into the convicted killer’s case and trial is speaking publicly on their findings. The Teller County man was found guilty of killing his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth. Berreth, who was also the mother of Frazee’s The post Investigator hired by family of convicted killer Patrick Frazee claims his trial was ‘skewed’ appeared first on KRDO.
