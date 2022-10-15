ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Bad news for NC State

By Staff Reports
 4 days ago

The NC State football team announced some bad news Saturday regarding its star quarterback.

Devin Leary will undergo surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle and will miss the rest of this season, the Wolfpack announced on Twitter.

NC State said there is no damage to Leary’s shoulder and he will have surgery next week in Florida.

The ACC preseason player of the year, Leary suffered the injury against Florida State last week, a week after NC State lost to Clemson at Death Valley by a score of 30-20.

