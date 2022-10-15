ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pats rule out receiver Nelson Agholor, cornerback Jonathan Jones

New England Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor and defensive back Jonathan Jones have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday’s game at Cleveland.

Agholor (hamstring) and Jones (ankle) were both limited participants in practice throughout the week.

Agholor, 29, has 14 catches for 225 yards and one touchdown in five games this season for the Patriots (2-3).

Jones, 29, has 19 tackles, two forced fumbles and one interception while starting all five games in 2022.

–Field Level Media

