foxla.com

LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA

LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash

Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
HOMELAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on SR-132 Near Vernalis in San Joaquin County

CHP traffic officers reported a recent fatal auto crash on SR-132 near Vernalis in San Joaquin County. The incident occurred on State Route 132 and involved two vehicles described as a Nissan Frontier and a Toyota Prius. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-132 Near Vernalis. A preliminary report by...
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel

On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA
KTLA

2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton

Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole. Two men were found inside the vehicle with […]
COLTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash

PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
PALMDALE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon

Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck.  According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA

Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier

A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet

A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
HEMET, CA

