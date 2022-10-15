Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 person hospitalized following shooting at Bank of America in Carson
One person was hospitalized following a shooting at a Bank of America branch in Carson on Monday. According to the Citizen app, it happened at the 23800 block of Vermont Avenue.
2 killed in I-15 crash identified
The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office identified a driver and passenger who were killed in an Interstate 15 car crash last week.
LASD: Man shot and killed in East LA
LOS ANGELES - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in East Los Angeles Tuesday. It happened just after 3 a.m. in the area near 3800 Dwiggins Street. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information was immediately available. The...
Suspected human remains found in pipe near 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A blocked pipe at the 55 Freeway at Baker Street in Costa Mesa may have human remains in it, officials said Tuesday as efforts were underway to clear the pipe. Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials became aware of the blockage at Baker Street on Monday...
Driver Trapped After Rollover Crash on The 405 Freeway | Huntington Beach
10.16.2022 | 2:17 AM | HUNTINGTON BEACH –Units from the California Highway Patrol Westminster office and Huntington Beach Fire Department were dispatched to a rollover crash on the southbound I-405 freeway just south of Newland Street in Huntington Beach. Arriving units found a black SUV on its roof with...
Woman found dead following altercation in North County identified
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman who died following an altercation in the Vista area.
14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash
Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
Fatal Car Accident on SR-132 Near Vernalis in San Joaquin County
CHP traffic officers reported a recent fatal auto crash on SR-132 near Vernalis in San Joaquin County. The incident occurred on State Route 132 and involved two vehicles described as a Nissan Frontier and a Toyota Prius. Details on the Fatal Crash on SR-132 Near Vernalis. A preliminary report by...
A mother was found dead at an O.C. hotel
On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton
Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton. The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road. Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole. Two men were found inside the vehicle with […]
North County single mom killed while dining out
Popular North County restaurant worker, single mom of 4 killed while dining out last week; investigators zero in on suspect.
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed in Palmdale freeway crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a motorcyclist who was killed in a high-speed crash on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area. The victim was identified as Jonathan Lechuga, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office website. The crash...
LA Sheriff's Department dog died after being left for hours in hot car, suit alleges
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department dog died after allegedly being left for hours in a hot car, according to a new lawsuit.
Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon
Motorists were facing a traffic slowdown on Interstate 10 in Cabazon Tuesday morning following a wreck involving a big rig and a construction truck. According to the California Highway Patrol, the collision happened in the freeway's westbound lanes east of Morongo Trail and the Desert Premium Outlets mall at 2:51 a.m. Only minor injuries were reported, The post Interstate traffic slowed following big rig wreck in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
Woman killed, man hospitalized in Riverside motorcycle crash; DUI suspected
A motorcyclist was seriously injured and his passenger was killed in a crash in Riverside County early Saturday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Fairhaven Drive in the city of Riverside. Officers from the Riverside Police Department responded to the scene where they found the crashed motorcycle and […]
14-Year-Old James Bond Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Homeland (Homeland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Saturday. The officials stated that at around 2:36 p.m. the crash occurred at Homeland and McWade Avenues.
Father of 4 is ID'd as victim killed in hit-and-run crash at Pomona taco stand; 12 others injured
Officials released the name of a man who was killed when a hit-and-run driver slammed into a popular taco stand in Pomona, injuring 12 others.
Horseback rider arrested for DUI following brief pursuit in Whittier
A person riding a horse through traffic and refusing to pull over for police was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a brief pursuit in Whittier. The strange chase was described by the Whittier Police Department on social media. Police say the horseback rider was “galloping through traffic” and refusing to “pull […]
Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested
Rowland Heights, Los Angeles County, CA: A pregnant woman was stabbed early Sunday morning in the Rowland Heights community of Los Angeles County. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department… Read more "Pregnant Woman Stabbed in Stomach, Suspect Arrested"
Murder Suspected: Man Found Dead in Hemet
A 40-year-old San Jacinto man was found dead in the roadway and his death was being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Hemet station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road at 3:10 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive male in the roadway.
