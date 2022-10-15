Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clues surface in missing PA woman case
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
Missing man found deceased in Westmoreland County
SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man missing from Sewickley Township was found deceased on Monday morning. According to information released from the coroner, the body of Aaron Ross was located by hunters in Herminie, in a grassy area on Keystone Road near 8th Street. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Westmoreland County...
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
Butler City Police locate missing woman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
Clairton police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
CLAIRTON, Pa. — Clairton police are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy. According to information from police, Lorell Dillard was last seen on Saturday at 10 a.m. on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg. Dillard is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. Police said he has small dreadlocks...
Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A manhunt is underway after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold on Monday.Surveillance video captured the shooting along Kenneth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.An officer on patrol in the area heard the shots.Police say four people fled the scene, leading to a chase.Two are now in custody and at least one gun has been recovered.
Police investigating fatal Parkway East crash
PITTSBURGH — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on the Parkway East. State police are investigating the three-vehicle collision that occurred around 6:25 a.m. on I-376 East. The collision involved a tractor-trailer and occurred just before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. The crash happened as traffic was...
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Elderly woman carjacked in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — An elderly woman attacked, and her car stolen. Now, she’s speaking out as her attacker heads to court. “I forgive him, but I still want him to know that he can’t get away with this and I don’t want anybody else to get hurt,” the woman told Channel 11.
WFMJ.com
Video records suspects stealing Jeep from New Castle gas station
Police in New Castle are hoping surveillance video and social media will lead them to two people who stole a Jeep from a convenience store parking lot. Video posted on the police department’s Facebook page show two people casually walking in front of the APLUS market on Washington Street.
2 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh
Two people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
Police looking for suspects after vehicle shot up in Arnold
ARNOLD, Pa. — Police from multiple departments are searching for shooting suspects after a car was riddled with gunshots in Arnold. According to Westmoreland County 911, the call for shots fired came in at 11:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Kenneth Avenue. Arnold police chief Eric Doutt told...
3 arrested after man found shot in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Three men are facing charges after a man was found shot in Homewood Tuesday morning. Police and EMS were called to the 7200 block of Kelly Street around 10 a.m. after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 13 rounds. The man, who was shot in...
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Pittsburgh police looking for missing 38-year-old woman
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 38-year-old woman. Officers say Tara Steiner was last seen on Oct. 13. Steiner is about 5 feet tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She has green eyes and short gray hair. Police said Steiner lives in North Side and may...
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
butlerradio.com
Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash
Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner assisted with the investigation. It was considered to be a suspicious situation.
Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.
