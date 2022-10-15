ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Shannon, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Clues surface in missing PA woman case

Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police in Castle Shannon located the vehicle of a missing woman who was last seen Oct. 10. Police issued an alert for Emily Stalter, 32, of Castle Shannon, who was last seen leaving Trader Joe’s in Upper St. Clair at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10. Stalter, described as 5' 5" with hazel eyes and brown hair, works at the store and lives on Hoodridge Drive in Castle...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
CORRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler City Police locate missing woman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Butler County have located a 74-year-old woman who was considered missing and endangered. Pa. State Police had said Mary Ann Thompson was last seen along Fairview Avenue in Butler around 6:30 on Monday evening. She was safely located early Tuesday morning.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Search underway for suspects after car shot up in Arnold

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A manhunt is underway after a vehicle was shot up in Arnold on Monday.Surveillance video captured the shooting along Kenneth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.An officer on patrol in the area heard the shots.Police say four people fled the scene, leading to a chase.Two are now in custody and at least one gun has been recovered.
ARNOLD, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating fatal Parkway East crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was killed in a Wednesday morning crash on the Parkway East. State police are investigating the three-vehicle collision that occurred around 6:25 a.m. on I-376 East. The collision involved a tractor-trailer and occurred just before the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. The crash happened as traffic was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

CORRY, PA
WFMJ.com

Video records suspects stealing Jeep from New Castle gas station

Police in New Castle are hoping surveillance video and social media will lead them to two people who stole a Jeep from a convenience store parking lot. Video posted on the police department’s Facebook page show two people casually walking in front of the APLUS market on Washington Street.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Tribune-Review

2 people shot, hospitalized in Pittsburgh

Two people were hospitalized after after being shot Tuesday night in Pittsburgh. At around 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the leg near Brownsville Road and Laughlin Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Carrick neighborhood, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety. Paramedics took the man to a local hospital. Shortly after,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Butler Twp. Police Release Details On Five Vehicle Crash

Police are releasing more information on a five vehicle crash that happened late last week in Butler Township. The accident happened on New Castle Road in front of the Alameda Plaza last Friday around 5:30 p.m. Police say 19-year-old Alyssa Dreucci of Connoquenessing was driving east when she hit into...
BUTLER, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 
MEADVILLE, PA

