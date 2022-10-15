ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Ready to Party, But There Is Such a Thing as Too Much Fun

By Tarot.com
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BR04Y_0iaTFuan00

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 17 to October 23 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing.

A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities . Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on something that needed to be brought to your awareness. And believe it or not, Tarot is used by people who come from all walks of life and follow all sorts of different belief systems. Whether you see the Tarot as an opportunity to connect with your spirit guides or as a lighthearted tool for stimulating your intuition and making decisions, this form of divination is always at your disposal. And since you don’t always have the time to pull out your deck and give yourself a full reading , your weekly Tarot horoscope can be a quick source of insight whenever you need it! And remember, the future is never set in stone, so think of a Tarot card reading as a chance to understand something from a different angle and ponder a unique possibility you hadn’t considered before.

Related: Get A Free Tarot Reading For Further Insight

Card Of The Week

The Devil

While every zodiac sign is receiving its own Tarot card pull, we’ve also pulled a card that will describe the overall energy that is impacting the collective. And for this week, that card is a sign that you may be overindulging (because it happens to be the Devil ). The line between pleasure and pain is razor thin! The Devil represents your habits, temptations, and vices—all the things that activate your shadow side and lead you away from your true self. You’re being called to examine whether short-term gratification is creating a long-term problem. This week, consider your actions. Are you truly in control? Are these behavior patterns healthy? What are the benefits besides temporary satisfaction? If you’ve been going overboard, now is the time to pull back before you veer too far off course.

If you’re searching for answers regarding your past, present and future, your weekly Tarot horoscope has got you covered. Here’s what the universe wants you to know about your current situation, according to your zodiac sign:

Your Zodiac Sign’s Weekly Tarot Horoscope

Aries

The Hermit

It’s time to take a break from your everyday life! The Hermit is indicating that you may have a need to withdraw and reflect this week. It could be that you’ve been immersed in many new experiences or spent much of your time recently socializing. Now it is necessary to go for a walk in the forest, take a long bath, book a weekend getaway, or do something else that helps you disconnect from the outside world and reconnect with your inner world. Recharging your spiritual batteries will help you re-emerge with a renewed perspective.

Read Your Full Aries Horoscope For October 2022

Taurus

The Chariot

The Chariot is a card that encourages willpower, action, and self-control. This week, you’re being asked to step into your power and bravely take the reins as you propel yourself toward a goal you have. This is no time to passively wait for good things to happen to you. This card knows that anything worth having requires hard work and discipline. By strapping on your emotional and mental armor, you allow yourself to charge into your future, undeterred by whatever obstacles pop up along the way.

Read Your Full Taurus Horoscope For October 2022

Gemini

Page of Swords

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get started on an idea you’ve had, this is it! The Page of Swords indicates you’re filled with energy and excitement about a new project or venture. The question is, can you sustain this boundless enthusiasm once you get going? No matter which direction you choose in life, there are always going to be hurdles you’re going to have to overcome—but don’t let that deter you. Know that by following your passions, you will be able to keep up this momentum.

Read Your Full Gemini Horoscope For October 2022

Cancer

Queen of Cups

The Queen of Cups indicates emotional maturity, compassion, and a nurturing spirit. This week you are being called to express this energy in some way. Perhaps a friend will approach you with relationship troubles, or it could be that a colleague is coming to you for support with a problem they’re facing. When this happens, listen from the heart as they speak, but remain emotionally separated from the issue. While it may be tempting to dive head-first into the situation with them, understand that only they can work themselves out of their predicament.

Read Your Full Cancer Horoscope For October 2022

Leo

King of Wands

An opportunity could present itself to you this week, and the King of Wands is acknowledging that you have the strength and fortitude to accept it! Have you shied away from leadership roles in the past? Have you felt overwhelmed by taking on more responsibilities? Now is the time to stand firm in your power and own the visions you have. The key to success is becoming very clear about where you want to go and setting realistic goals that will help you get there. Go out there and grab the brass ring!

Read Your Full Leo Horoscope For October 2022

Virgo

5 of Wands

It could feel like you’re caught up in conflict this week! The 5 of Wands indicates you’ve been trying to work toward some type of goal but are being met with obstacles that get in the way of your progress. Perhaps you feel as though your point of view is being challenged, or it could be you’re finding it difficult to work with a specific person. Either way, you’re being challenged this week to truly listen to others’ opinions. You might find that what initially seemed like criticism was actually constructive feedback that will help you in the long run.

Read Your Full Virgo Horoscope For October 2022

Libra

The World

Your message for the week is one about creating more balance in your life. The Tarot gives you many opportunities to consider this theme, but The World card is quite possibly the ultimate expression of that need. This card is encouraging you to look at every realm of your existence— emotional, physical, mental, and spiritual. Have you been lacking harmony in one of these areas? If so, you’re being advised to not only figure out how to achieve that balance, but how to maintain it as well.

Read Your Full Libra Horoscope For October 2022

Scorpio

7 of Cups

Have you felt like you’re juggling too many things at once? This week, the 7 of Cups recognizes you have many competing priorities, and while it’s noble to lend your energy to so many different things, it has proved impossible to give the right amount of attention to any one of them. As a result, one or more of those areas have suffered. Choice can be our friend, but it can also be our enemy. Now is the time to figure out where your time and energy is best spent.

Read Your Full Scorpio Horoscope For October 2022

Sagittarius

King of Swords

Your mind is your greatest asset this week! You may be facing a major decision or exploring uncharted territory in a specific area of your life. The King of Swords is encouraging you to use logic and intellect to navigate this situation, rather than allowing yourself to get swept up in emotion. You will only define the right road to go down once you’ve truly gotten to the heart of the matter, and this can only happen when impartiality is exercised. Give yourself the opportunity to view this through a much clearer lens and you’ll see the path appear.

Read Your Full Sagittarius Horoscope For October 2022

Capricorn

The Hanged Man

Receiving The Hanged Man could indicate a major shift in perspective is coming this week. Alternatively, it may mean that some sort of sacrifice is needed. The process The Hanged Man wants you to undergo in the days ahead may feel uncomfortable, but it can lead you to a much-needed release of negative past patterns that are no longer serving you. What have you been holding on to, and how have these beliefs held you back? This week you’re being encouraged to let go of them once and for all

Read Your Full Capricorn Horoscope For October 2022

Aquarius

Knight of Pentacles

Have you had your head in the clouds recently? The Knight of Pentacles is urging you to come back down to Earth and apply effort to your ideas this week. Maybe you’ve been suffering from a case of “all talk and no action.” Alternatively, you could be putting off your day-to-day responsibilities in favor of more exciting offers. No matter what your situation, you’re being encouraged to create a plan of action or stick to a routine, as progress is best achieved through discipline.

Read Your Full Aquarius Horoscope For October 2022

Pisces

Ace of Swords

Your breakthrough moment has arrived! The Ace of Swords signals that the fog is lifting, giving you greater mental clarity this week. It may feel as though you’re viewing the world through a brand-new lens, one that helps you cut through the noise and get to the heart of the matter. Is a situation not what it seems? Has someone been deceiving you? Have you been deceiving yourself? You’re being handed an opportunity to clear the air and see things for exactly what they are.

Read Your Full Pisces Horoscope For October 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hMvPf_0iaTFuan00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is Predicting Long-Term Relationships Over Short-Lived Flings

Your relationships are starting to run more smoothly and your love horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 is filled with possibilities. Libra season is still underway and this clever and cooperative wants you to nurture your one-on-one dynamics. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to let the promise of love lead you toward sparkling connections. And if you’re in a relationship, now’s the time to remember what drew you toward each other in the first place! As Mercury—planet of communication and intellectual exchange—enters balanced Libra on October 10, it will help you understand what it...
StyleCaster

Why Is Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’? The Real Reason He’s Quitting After 23 Seasons

After being on The Voice for 22 seasons, fans are asking: Why is Blake Shelton leaving The Voice? Shelton joined The Voice as a coach in season 1 in 2011 alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green. He is the last original judge on the NBC reality TV singing competition after Green’s exit in 2013, Aguilera’s exit in 2016 and Levine’s exit in 2019. Currently, season 22 is airing on NBC and has a lineup of Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello. Throughout Shelton’s tenure, the show has welcomed the likes of Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Nick Jonas, Pharrell...
OKLAHOMA STATE
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
LehighValleyLive.com

Today’s daily horoscope for Oct. 17, 2022

Grace seems easy enough for a butterfly, but it’s implied levity and simple elegance is a near-impossible achievement to a messy, flawed, gravity-bound animal such as a human being. The Leo moon emboldens us to try for the illusion. With strength, it is possible to leap and land lightly. Disciplined practice allows for a sense of poise.
Elite Daily

Dark Times Are Ahead For 3 Zodiac Signs In October

This month could be isolating. Libra season usually marks a social time. It is #cuffingSZN, after all. But it won’t be long before Scorpio season makes it mark — and you know how dark the season of the Scorpion can get. That’s why October 2022 will be the worst for certain zodiac signs.
Refinery29

Your October Horoscope Is Here — Get Ready For Growth

Growth is the theme of October. A few planets will end their retrograde cycles, giving us the chance to start fresh, while the lunations push us to evolve. Mercury ends the retrograde journey on October 2 after moonwalking since September 9. Transformative Pluto turns direct on October 8 in Capricorn, which began April 29. October 9’s full moon in Aries allows us to honor our emotional needs and put them before others. The following day, Mercury re-enters Libra, taking us back to the end of August.
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Well+Good

October’s Luckiest Transit Will Bring 3 Zodiac Signs Good News for Love and Money

That's a phrase you’ll likely hear—and even say yourself—more frequently than usual on October 22. Why? The day marks this month’s luckiest alignment of Venus and the sun in Libra, a sign that especially values aesthetics. The cosmic uniting of the two celestial forces in the sign of the scales will elevate our ability to recognize, applaud, and connect with beauty as well as pleasure. And three zodiac signs, in particular, will feel the effects to a pronounced degree.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Wants You to Step Into Your Power & Take Control of Your Life

Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 3 to October 9 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
Insider

I've been on 110 cruises. Here are 10 things I always pack.

I've been on 110 cruises, so I've learned a thing or two about what to pack for a trip to sea. It's important to have all your travel documents as well as a list of any medications you're on. I think it's worth taking up space in your bag with...
Elite Daily

The October 2022 Blood Moon Will Deeply Affect 4 Zodiac Signs

What’s not to like about Libra season? It’s a time when partnership is essential (hello, cuffing season!), conflict is avoided, and pleasure is a primary motivating factor. But while the harmonious energy of this season has been pleasant, the upcoming full moon in Aries (aka Hunter’s Moon) is encouraging everyone to switch gears big time, especially the four zodiac signs that will be affected by the October 2022 blood moon the most.
StyleCaster

These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Best Month of October & They Have So Much Magic on Their Side

It’s officially the season of the witch and the zodiac signs who will have the best month of October 2022 are diving right into the magic. Libra season is underway, bringing you a burst of beauty, friendship and romance. It’s also helping you establish harmony in your relationships, because last month’s Mercury retrograde likely caused unresolved issues to resurface. However, because this retrograde is coming to an end on October 2, you’re starting this month off with a weight being removed from your shoulders! Stationing direct at 24 degrees Virgo, Mercury will be completely free from the confusion as of October...
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says You May Be Catching Feelings, Thank to Venus in Libra

Powerful romantic shifts and empowering transformations are happening in your love horoscope for the week of September 26 to October 2, so get ready for sparks to fly. There’s a lot to look forward to right now in terms of love, so dive into the romance of it all. If you’re catching feelings, you might as well embrace it rather than fear it, because the universe definitely wants you to. Emotional bonds are deepening right now, especially when Mercury retrograde forms a conjunction with romantic Venus in Virgo on September 26. This will pave the way for communication in your relationships,...
Refinery29

It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air

Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
TODAY.com

October 2022 horoscopes: What this month has in store for your sign

According to astrology, October 2022 is a month for achieving and doing, rather than sitting back and watching life unfold. We have the opportunity to fine-tune our destinies — as long as we’re dedicated to the goals we want. Before heading into individual horoscopes, let's take a look...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week, But That Doesn’t Mean They’re Doomed to Fail

On top of the emotional climax stemming from the full moon in Aries, Mercury’s ingress back into Libra is also bringing the past back around for review, at least until it leaves its post-retrograde shadow phase. So, if you’re one of the zodiac signs that will have the worst week of October 10 to 16, it’s most likely because you’ve got a lot on your mind. An influx of information can cause confusion this week, so be sure to stay grounded. Mercury will re-enter Libra on October 10 which will encourage you to revisit, rehash and/or reconsider commitments that were made...
boldsky.com

October 2022: Lucky And Unlucky Zodiac Signs This Month

Venus entering Sagittarius on 07 October will make us more adventurous and very likely to take risks with respect to relationships which means that you will be taking gingerly steps in the matters of heart. After October 9, we can hope to have some clarity over issues of financial nature....
MindBodyGreen

October 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know

It’s Libra season, a time where we usually seek harmony and middle ground and enjoy pleasantries and quality time with other people. It’s all about moderation and that easy equilibrium that gets boring in large doses but can be really nice for a month every year!. Alas in...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy