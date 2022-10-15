Read full article on original website
businessobserverfl.com
Boston hospitality company shuttering Tampa hotel and laying off all employees
A hotel near Tampa International Airport is closing its doors in December and 74 employees will lose their jobs. ARL Tampa Management disclosed the closing of the DoubleTree by Hilton Tampa Airport-Westshore in a notice to the state announcing the job cuts. In the letter to state officials filed Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 18, the company says the hotel at 4500 W. Cypress St. will shut down Dec. 19 and all employees will lose their jobs at the time.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa startup brings medical testing to your door
To simply have a DNA or Covid test, patients may need doctor’s notes, going from clinic to clinic, and paying hundreds of dollars to eventually get an answer. Tampa entrepreneur Carlos Roldan has developed lab kits and an app that is democratizing health care testing. His company, 24-7 Labs,...
stpetecatalyst.com
WUSF-FM cancels its jazz programming
Changes in programming are common at radio stations, but this week’s news that WUSF-FM was ditching its veteran late night jazz show resulted in a social media shock wave. Jazz has been a nightly presence, with local hosts, on the Tampa-based public radio station for 56 years. Until last spring, the music was played all night long, from 9 p.m. until 5 in the morning.
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside St. Pete’s first crypto-themed boutique hotel
As more entrepreneurs visit the city and are faced with limited options of where to stay, San Eng has created a destination in downtown St. Petersburg where these digital nomads can reside while meeting investors. Eng, a managing partner of the real estate investment firm Skytian Capital, is spearheading the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Pier brings ‘world-class recognition’ to St. Petersburg
When the Urban Land Institute (ULI) named the St. Pete Pier one of the world’s best new urban designs, it also awarded the surrounding district that serves as the city’s “front door.”. The 26-acre Pier District was one of six global projects, and just two in the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa cancer research company closes $22.2M round
Morphogenesis, a Tampa clinical-stage company developing novel therapies to treat cancer, has closed a $22.2 million round. “This gives us the most runway we’ve ever had,” said CEO James Bianco. Bianco, a longtime serial entrepreneur in the health care space who has led multiple companies to raise millions,...
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
Tampa looks at ADUs to ease rental crisis, but hundreds say they would use them for Airbnbs
Several city council members said the units should be used for housing that people can afford.
61 years later, Florida's oldest beer brand coming back to Tampa Bay region
TAMPA, Fla. — The oldest beer brand from Cuba and Florida, La Tropical, will return to the Tampa Bay area to celebrate its relaunch on Thursday, Oct. 20. People attending the private event at the old La Tropical brewery in Ybor City will get to a taste of Cerveza La Tropical, La Original, "THE ORIGINAL TASTE OF FLORIDA," the craft brewery said in a news release.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete Pier wins ULI global award
October 17, 2022 - The St. Pete Pier has been selected as one of six winners of the Urban Land Institute's 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, which recognizes the best new urban designs in the world. This year's winners include two from North America, two from Europe and two from Asia Pacific. The St. Pete Pier was named a winner of the ULI Americas Award for Excellence and then became a finalist in the 2022 ULI Global Awards for Excellence, competing against projects from Europe and Asia, according to a news alert from the City of St. Petersburg. In 2022, 152 projects and programs were submitted across the three ULI regions. The St. Pete Pier team included the City of St. Petersburg, Rogers Partners and Urban Designers; ASD SKY; Ken Smith Workshop, W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, and Wannemacher Jensen Architects.
stpetecatalyst.com
Stakeholders disagree on Dali expansion
While St. Petersburg voters will ultimately decide the fate of the Dali Museum’s long-debated expansion next month, one key stakeholder remains opposed to the idea. The St. Petersburg Downtown Partnership brought city officials and stakeholders together to discuss the project at its monthly Leadership Luncheon, held Monday at the Hilton Bayfront. Panelists included Dr. Hank Hine, executive director of The Dali; Mark Cantrell president and CEO of Tthe Florida Orchestra; Bill Edwards, chairman and CEO of Big3 Entertainment; and Chris Ballestra, managing director of development for the city.
fox13news.com
Why is marijuana illegal? How the 1933 Ybor City ax murders bolstered case to criminalize cannabis
YBOR CITY, Fla. - Decades before the Controlled Substances Act of 1970, government officials, law enforcement, and private industry were waging war against a drug they said was becoming a scourge on productive American society. In the mid-1930s, immigrants fleeing Central America after the Mexican Revolution brought cannabis with them to the U.S.
stpetecatalyst.com
Welch to host event on Manhattan Casino’s future
October 19, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will be hosting a community conversations event about the history and future of the Manhattan Casino. The hosts will discuss how the space has been used since it's reopened and collect feedback from the community. When the current lease ends, the Manhattan Casino will be temporarily closed while capital improvements are made, according to the city. Those interested in attending the Nov. 1 event can register here.
usf.edu
The Cross-Bay Ferry will once again shuttle passengers between Tampa and St. Petersburg
For the sixth year, the Cross-Bay Ferry will transport passengers between downtown Tampa and St. Petersburg starting Oct. 19. The ferry returns after transporting a record-high 62,130 passengers from October 2021 and May 2022, according to a news release. “The Cross-Bay Ferry is returning this month and is well-positioned for...
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tampa Bay, Florida – (With Photos)
There’s no shortage of amazing breakfast spots in Tampa Bay, Florida. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite before hitting the beach or a leisurely meal to start your day, you’ll find everything you’re looking for – and more – in Tampa Bay. From...
Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers. If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January. "We...
cltampa.com
Photos: Indigenous activists once again drench Tampa's Columbus statue in blood
Last Saturday, around 40 activists gathered at Columbus Statue Park in South Tampa to protest Tampa's glorifying monument to a man who was a confirmed pedophile, rapist and slave trader. In front of the statue, Indigenous activists sang songs and prayed for the lives that were lost to genocide enacted...
multihousingnews.com
Aventon Unveils Tampa Luxury Apartments
The announcement comes as the company assembles a $2 billion portfolio around the South and Mid-Atlantic. Aventon Cos. has announced its planned development of Aventon Meadow Pointe, a 360-unit luxury apartment community located at 4747 Meadow Pointe Blvd. in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The community is expected to be ready for leasing in 2024.
aarp.org
Will Hurricane Ian Sour Retirees on Florida Coast?
AARP Membership — $12 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal. Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine. Fearing a massive traffic backup of residents fleeing the storm, the couple left...
