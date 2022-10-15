ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years

Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
MORRISVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen

The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
JAMESTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Newest PA Pride to release Friday at these 2 Lehigh Valley breweries

The newest entry into the PA Pride beer series will be released on Friday, and it’ll be available at a couple of Lehigh Valley-area breweries. The PA Pride Amber Lager, when it becomes available Friday, will mark the final series release of the 2022 calendar, according to a news release. The series is a collaboration between Pennsylvania breweries and popular craft beer blog Breweries in Pennsylvania. The amber lager will be the fourth of the series to release this year and eighth overall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua

A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
TAMAQUA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem

A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

