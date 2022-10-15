Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Fairy Tale Preserve in Pennsylvania is like Something from a DreamTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
Parkland girls soccer responds with 4 straight goals to beat Easton in EPC semis
The Parkland girls soccer team controlled most of the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Easton on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. But it wasn’t the best start for the Trojans as Easton senior forward Aminah Baruwa scored with 35:42 left in the first half to give the fourth-seeded Red Rovers a 1-0 lead over top-seeded Parkland.
Nazareth field hockey stuns Easton with late comeback, reaches EPC final
Nazareth Area High School’s field hockey team overcame the odds twice on Tuesday evening. The third-seeded Blue Eagles trailed second-seeded Easton by two goals with less than 6 minutes to play in their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal at Bethlehem Area School District Stadium. After an improbable comeback, Nazareth’s defense...
Daniels scores twice as Parkland boys soccer avenges only loss to Nazareth in EPC semis
The Parkland boys soccer team was undefeated this season before the Trojans ran into Nazareth last Monday. The Trojans got revenge for their only blemish on the schedule with a victory over the Blue Eagles in an Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal on Tuesday night at Emmaus High School. Junior forward...
Emmaus field hockey wastes no time in EPC semifinal win vs. Parkland
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team had its lowest scoring output vs. local competition when it downed Parkland 3-0 in its regular-season finale. The Green Hornets weren’t going to accept that sort of outing on Tuesday night. Top-seeded Emmaus handled fourth-seeded Parkland 7-1 in the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference...
Second half surge sends Northampton boys soccer to EPC final
The Northampton boys soccer team has made quite a turnaround this season after finishing with just six wins last season. In their Eastern Pennsylvania Conference semifinal against Whitehall (13-7), the Konkrete Kids (18-2) continued their reversal of fortune. Six days removed from a 2-1 loss to the Zephyrs, Northampton used...
Emmaus’ Reinhard, Nazareth’s Mastromonaco run to EPC cross country crowns
Emmaus, Nazareth, åand Parkland divided up the first-place medals at Tuesday’s Eastern Pennsylvania Conference (EPC) cross country championship at DeSales University in Center Valley. Green Hornet senior Hailey Reinhard won the girls’ race in 18 minutes and 58 seconds – the only girl under 19 minutes – to...
Dakota Poland leads Conwell Egan into PCL playoffs for first time in 16 years
Dakota Poland grew up in the shadow of Trenton, just across the bridge in Morrisville, in one of the area’s top sports families: her father, Richie Poland, was a three-sport star at Morrisville High School (and the only player to ever win state titles in two sports), and her grandfather and great uncle were the coach and star player on the 1955 Morrisville Little League World Series champions.
New rules for Easton students at Cottingham Stadium football games
Easton Area school officials have new rules for students at Cottingham Stadium football games, days after a teen was found with a loaded handgun at the Easton-Liberty game in Bethlehem. Safety and security concerns at recent home football games mean there will be an increased level of security and crowd...
Northampton, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Northampton. The Pocono Mountain East High School football team will have a game with Northampton Area High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00.
Eagles are really, really good, but 2nd-half struggles mask scary potential for dominance | Bowen
The Eagles’ second-half “lulls,” as Nick Sirianni calls them, can keep us from grasping the bigger picture. This team is 6-0 on merit. Sirianni noted Monday that the Eagles have led by at least two touchdowns in every game they have played this season. Think about that. A lot of media energy has gone into analyzing why the NFC East leaders haven’t gone on to blow anyone out; in fact, the second halves of the last two games have gotten downright chaotic, though the Eagles survived both times, and they now glide into their bye week as the NFL’s only unbeaten team, at 6-0.
Philadelphia Union vs. FC Cincinnati prediction, odds for MLS on Thursday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Philadelphia takes on Cincinnati in MLS at Subaru Park on Thursday. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET. This betting preview for Philadelphia vs. Cincinnati,...
Newest PA Pride to release Friday at these 2 Lehigh Valley breweries
The newest entry into the PA Pride beer series will be released on Friday, and it’ll be available at a couple of Lehigh Valley-area breweries. The PA Pride Amber Lager, when it becomes available Friday, will mark the final series release of the 2022 calendar, according to a news release. The series is a collaboration between Pennsylvania breweries and popular craft beer blog Breweries in Pennsylvania. The amber lager will be the fourth of the series to release this year and eighth overall.
Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms
Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
Times News
‘Sopranos’ actor makes coffee stop in Tamaqua
A Pennsylvania filmmaker who wants to build a $30 million film studio complex in Tamaqua brought a star-studded cast to the borough Friday. In return, borough businesses and representatives rolled out the red carpet for Robert J. Morgalo, of OPF Film Studios; Federico Castelluccio, who is best known for portraying Furio Giunta in “The Sopranos,” and others.
Step back in time at the Shelter House in Emmaus, Pa.
Dating back to 1734, the house now serves as a tool to teach younger generations about life during colonial times.
Lehigh Valley weather: Freeze warning begins overnight
A freeze warning will begin at midnight and last until 9 a.m. Wednesday for Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania and Hunterdon County in New Jersey, the National Weather Service says. Because Warren County has already had a freeze this fall, it is not included in the warning, a meteorologist...
76ers vs. Celtics prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers face the Boston Celtics in the NBA at TD Garden on Tuesday, commencing at 7:30 p.m. ET. This betting analysis for...
Familiar face bringing new concept to former Tocci’s Tailgater’s spot in Bethlehem
A new “tap and tavern” soon will be opening in space long vacated by the former Tocci’s Tailgater’s Pub & Grill in Bethlehem. Billy Kounoupis, owner of the Billy’s Downtown Diner sites, is partnering with cousins, Tim Kalavruzos and Chris Kolovos, both of Morristown, New Jersey, with a plan to launch the new eatery by late December. Kounoupis, who lives in Hanover Township in Northampton County, and the partners last month bought the building at 313 Center St. The terms of the sale are unclear; they are yet to be published in online property records.
Here are 9 random Eagles thoughts about Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, and a standout cornerback
Last season, the Eagles had to wait until Week 14 before they had their bye week. The team had to endure injuries and nagging ailments while still trying to make a late run for a playoff berth. This season, the Eagles have theirs during Week 7. After the Eagles defeated...
Halloween 2022: When, where to trick-or-treat in the Lehigh Valley
Lehigh Valley residents don’t always celebrate Halloween when the rest of the nation does. While most Warren County residents typically celebrate on Oct. 31, municipalities in Northampton and Lehigh counties have varying dates and times for trick or treating. And chances are, the date is before the Monday holiday.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
76K+
Followers
28K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 0