Read full article on original website
Related
Barn Find 1935 Derby Bentley Sells for $74K After Sitting for 50 Years
Charterhouse Classic Cars AuctionThis rare coupe is one of 2,422 built by then-owner Rolls-Royce in its factory in Derby, England, and are considered especially valuable for their pedigree and looks.
V8-Powered Mercedes V-Class Is A Luxury Super Van
Mercedes-Benz vans offer a touch of premium refinement to a class of vehicle usually reserved for the hard-working fleet life. In the US, we get the Metris and Sprinter cargo and passenger vans. Neither of these are as plush as the V-Class sold elsewhere in the world, and to make matters even worse, GAD Motors, a well-known German Merc tuning company responsible for some wild creations, is now offering the V-Class with a V8 engine, essentially turning it into a super van. We've seen some incredible Mercedes van builds before, ranging from off-road ready campers to an office on wheels, but nothing comes close to this thing.
2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz's answer to the BMW iX and Audi e-tron is this, the all-new EQE SUV. A mid-size luxury electric SUV, this could very well end up being one of the brand's top-selling models in markets like North America as gas models are gradually phased out. The EQE is easily identifiable as a member of the EQ family with its rounded styling elements, and it comes in three trims. The base model makes 288 horsepower and sends power to the rear wheels only, while a 536-hp version with 4Matic all-wheel drive tops the range. As expected, the cabin is bristling with technology and more screen real estate than in almost any other new car. If the EQE Sedan's body style isn't to your liking and the EQS SUV is too big, this could be the sweet spot in Merc's rapidly expanding EQ lineup.
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks
Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
Ford Teases New Transit Trail With Factory Lift Kit
OEMs have been missing out on a huge market here in America. There just weren't enough options for factory-built camper vans in America. The van segment pales compared to SUVs and crossovers. Instead, you had to buy an RV or take a Sprinter van to someone who would convert it for you.
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Gordon Murray's Incredible Car Collection Includes Everything From A McLaren F1 To The Hillman Imp
Gordon Murray needs no introduction. If you're reading this, you'll know he's responsible for the McLaren F1. The South African-born automotive giant will forever be associated with what was arguably the first hypercar, but he also worked on a slew of other magnificent vehicles. Obviously, you want to know what...
2024 Cadillac Celestiq
Cadillac was once a pioneer of outlandish but admired luxury car design. Post-war Cadillacs stood out with their wraparound windshields, dramatic tailfins, and abundance of chrome, and they had plush, comfortable interiors. Can the new Cadillac Celestiq fastback sedan recapture that magic in a modern, electrified era? It certainly has the grandiose appearance and enormous price tag to at least merit consideration alongside Rolls-Royce. With a two-motor electric powertrain producing an estimated 600 horsepower, it promises to deliver effortless, silent propulsion. As for the cabin, it sets new standards for Cadillac design and luxury. Availability will be restricted by the painstaking production process - and the fact that there is a nomination process to purchase one.
Porsche 911 GT3 Gets Six-Foot Wing And RS Style
German tuner DMC has released a new carbon fiber aero kit for the new Porsche 911 GT3. Not that the new GT3 needs any additional kudos. The RS version just claimed the N/A production car record around the Nurburgring. Despite that, DMC hopes the new aero bits will make the GT3 look more aggressive and go much faster. A tough ask, considering what one can already achieve using Porsche's own customization program.
Watch Formula 1's Nico Hulkenberg Push The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO To 11,000 RPM At Silverstone
In June last year, British automaker Aston Martin revealed an even more ridiculous take on its already bonkers Valkyrie hypercar. Called the Valkyrie AMR Pro, this track-only special edition is intended to give buyers an experience that is as close to driving an F1 car as possible. For the "regular" Valkyrie, Aston Martin predicted around 4,000 pounds of downforce. For the AMR Pro, that figure is said to have doubled. Combine such immense grip with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 that revs to 11,000 rpm and produces around 1,000 horsepower, and you have a machine that even the world's most skillful billionaires probably won't be able to fully exploit.
Donkervoort Teases New Supercar Inspired By The Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor
The Dutch aren't generally associated with fast cars, but they've given us some bonkers stuff over the past few years. The main supercars to come out of the Netherlands include Spyker, Donkervoort, and Vencer. Of the three, only one has stood the test of time, primarily for being zanier than the rest. Spyker recently found a new investor, so it might be coming back too.
Ford Chief Designer Anthony Lo Reveals Future Direction For Electric Cars
Ford's chief design officer, Anthony Lo, wants us to rethink car interiors. As electric vehicles are expected to last longer than their ICE counterparts, owners will likely keep their cars for longer. This has inspired Lo to think out of the box. "If you imagine vehicles having a longer life,...
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
Electric SUV Comparison: Polestar 3 Vs. BMW iX
Polestar's first SUV is finally here. Not only does it introduce a body style that no automaker can afford to ignore, but it is the first of several EVs that the brand aims to launch each year as it looks to step out of the shadows and transform itself into more than just a small, niche EV brand. The Polestar 3 enters a hotly contested segment already populated by the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. We've chosen to compare the Polestar 3 with the newest of that trio, that being the boldly styled and high-tech BMW iX. Let's see how these two electric SUVs compare.
2023 Mini Cooper 2-Door Hardtop And JCW Models Coming To USA With Manual Transmission
Mini USA has some wonderful news for American fans of the little tyke: the manual transmission is making a return to the lineup. Yes, enthusiasts can once again specify the Mini Cooper Hardtop 2-door with three pedals, with production starting in November. The Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works models will all be available to order with this desirable option.
2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts With 677 HP Alongside All-Electric 2023 Mercedes EQE SUV
Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kallenius says that the luxury segment will spearhead the full-scale switch to electrification, and that is certainly true in the case of the just-released 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV and its high-performance AMG EQE SUV big brother. The EQE SUV is the EQ sub-brand's fourth all-electric model after the EQS and EQE sedans and the EQS SUV, and the entry-level version of the new arrival features a 288-horsepower, 417 lb-ft of torque permanently excited synchronous motor on the rear axle, while the opposite end of the scale sees the hottest AMG version, set to arrive as a 2024 model, produce up to 677 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque thanks to twice as many motors, which also provide all-wheel drive. Now you have the headline figures, let's go into a little more detail.
2021 BMW M2 (F87) Vs. 2023 BMW M2 (G87): How Do They Compare?
BMW could probably have kept the first-generation, F87 BMW M2 on the market for another two or so years and fans wouldn't have complained. But it's gone now, and in its place is the new G87 BMW M2. Replacing what is one of its most-loved individual M models with something new must have been an intimidating undertaking for BMW, and that's probably why it retained key ingredients like a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and a six-cylinder engine. But there have been many changes, not all of them for the better, and that's what we've come here to find out: is the new G87 actually a better car than the one it replaces?
New Polestar 3 SUV Boasts Revolutionary Bowers & Wilkins 25-Speaker Audio System
When it comes to in-car audio, the Swedes over at Volvo and its subsidiary Polestar have always invested resources into ensuring their customers get a class-leading experience while also pointing fingers at other manufacturers for not taking climate change seriously. Over the past few years, the group has been tied in with Bowers & Wilkins to bring a high-end aural experience to the likes of the Volvo XC90 and company.
Rolls-Royce Owners Will Use Next-Gen Infotainment System By Saying "Hey Spirit"
Believe it or not, exotic luxury cars and the latest technology do not often go hand in hand. Rolls-Royce, for example, often lags behind its parent company BMW, using an older version of the iDrive system in its vehicles. This may soon change, according to a new trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) uncovered by CarBuzz.
Ringbrothers Bringing Blazer, Camaro, Mustang, And Chevy Pickup Truck Builds To SEMA 2022
Most aftermarket tuners and custom shops tend to specialize in one particular car or one particular brand, but the team at Ringbrothers shows no such bias in its builds. We've seen the outfit create magic with Chevrolet Blazers, stuff Hellcat engines into classic Dodges, and modernize first-generation Mustangs. Not only does the company work on a large variety of different machines, but each of these builds is finished beautifully, with masterful attention to detail. And now we've got four new creations to look forward to at SEMA 2022 (November 1-4). The Ringbrothers announced today that it will be bringing a Camaro, a Blazer, a 1948 Chevy pickup, and a Mustang to the show, teasing us with a few details of what to expect from each build.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0