BMW could probably have kept the first-generation, F87 BMW M2 on the market for another two or so years and fans wouldn't have complained. But it's gone now, and in its place is the new G87 BMW M2. Replacing what is one of its most-loved individual M models with something new must have been an intimidating undertaking for BMW, and that's probably why it retained key ingredients like a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and a six-cylinder engine. But there have been many changes, not all of them for the better, and that's what we've come here to find out: is the new G87 actually a better car than the one it replaces?

4 DAYS AGO