WTOP
Neil Lennon out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Neil Lennon is out as coach of Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus after less than eight months on the job. The club’s announcement Tuesday followed a 1-0 loss to Nea Salamina and cited the team’s poor performance in the domestic league, despite an impressive run in European play.
WTOP
France star Kante out of World Cup after hamstring operation
LONDON (AP) — France star N’Golo Kante was ruled out of the World Cup on Tuesday after Chelsea said the midfielder would be out for four months following surgery on a hamstring injury. Kante hasn’t played a game for his club or country since Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with...
