ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

By Travis Schlepp
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yL2jA_0iaTDkwL00

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing.

The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

News & Headlines from FOX 40

The winning numbers were: 41-22-26-9-44 and Mega number 19, according to the California Lottery.

The two winning tickets will split the estimated $494 million jackpot. The store where the ticket was sold will also receive a $1 million bonus.

If a lottery ticket isn’t claimed, what happens to the money?

The winner will remain unknown to lottery officials until they come forward to claim their prize. They have one year to come forward, otherwise the prize will go to California public schools, lottery officials said.

Last week, the California Lottery said a ticket sold in Culver City was worth $3.1 million. Six other tickets sold in the Los Angeles area were also winners of more than $1 million.

Another Mega Millions drawing will take place Tuesday with the jackpot rolling back to the starting point of $20 million.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

Winning Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Someone in the Bay Area may be a new multi-millionaire. One of two winning lottery tickets for the almost $500 million jackpot was announced Friday night. Lottery officials said the ticket was bought in San Jose. The Mega Millions ticket matches all six numbers. Here are...
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Slater’s 50/50 opening in South San Jose serving mouthwatering bacon-infused burgers

Burger and bacon fans will have a new place to get their fix later this month. Slater’s 50/50 will be opening up its first Northern California location in South San Jose at the Westfield Oakridge mall off Blossom Hill Road. According to the Mercury News, the restaurant will open on Wednesday, October 26th, at 11:00 a.m. with a “buy one get one free Original 50/50 Burger promotion for the first 100 customers in line.” Slaters 50/50 was started by Scott Slater in Anaheim in 2009. The Oakridge location is the northernmost location out of the chain’s five other California shops. Four are in Southern California, and one is in Central California in Fresno. There are also two locations in the Vegas area, as well as one in Denver and one in Hawaii.
SAN JOSE, CA
Anthony J Lynch

Fremont Rated the Safest City in California

Over the last few years, Fremont has racked up honors such as the Happiest City in America and Best Place to Raise a Family in America. Now, the San Francisco Bay Area suburb has been rated the Safest City in California and one of the Top 50 in the country by WalletHub.
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Another SF store closes due to retail theft

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Retail theft is forcing another San Francisco store to close its doors. Cotopaxi is temporarily closing it’s Hayes Valley location, less than a year after it opened. “Unfortunately this store has been a disappointment for us,” CEO and founder Davis Smith said. Smith said he has always loved San Francisco. His […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

World’s Largest Meal Kit Company Will Lay Off Hundreds of Bay Area Workers

HelloFresh, the food delivery company made rich off the millennial fascination with meal prepping and convenience, will not renew the lease at its Richmond plant. As of December 11, the factory located at 2041 Factory Street will close and terminate 611 positions including 389 production associates. According to the San Francisco Business Times, Grocery Delivery E-Services USA Inc., which conducts business as HelloFresh, filed the closure notice on October 10. The company leased the building in 2015 for $13 million.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Journey bringing tour to Stockton with special guest Toto

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour to Stockton.  The rock band will be joined by Toto as special guests at the Stockton Arena on April 19, 2023. The Stockton tour stop is one of many shows Journey added. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers […]
STOCKTON, CA
San José Spotlight

The Biz Beat: Enticing Caribbean food plated in downtown San Jose

Island Taste Caribbean Grill is where Jamaican and Haitian food flow through San Jose. If all you know about Jamaica is Bob Marley is from there, a visit to Island Taste will introduce your taste buds to a new world of spices and flavors that are familiar, yet deliciously otherworldly. Opened last April, the downtown San Jose restaurant has a dedicated clientele lining up for dishes like jerk chicken, goat, roasted oxtail and fried pork.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Meth posions 2 more San Jose dogs

Two dogs in San Jose were sickened after apparently ingesting meth they found while on walks in San Jose. This comes days after a similar incident in the city with another dog.
SAN JOSE, CA
Food Beast

'PHOZILLA', Is This the Most Ultimate Bowl of Pho?

Pho lovers need to be put on notice about the tantalizing monstrosity that is The PHOZILLA. This ultra aggressive bowl of pho is ready and able to dominate any type of hunger and craving by way of its hefty build. Could this be the greatest bowl of pho on Earth?...
SAN MATEO, CA
hoodline.com

San Jose police bust home with illegal gambling den and crack-cocaine laboratory

Seven people are in jail accused of running underground casinos and much more inside two San Jose homes. Police say that the pair of homes, both in East San Jose, were being used to pull off crimes like drug deals, gambling, assaults, and the selling and buying of stolen goods. "What these homes turned into is a den of criminal activity," San Jose police Sgt. Christian Camarillo told NBC Bay Area. The bust was made on October 13th.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

Fragile Forests: Millions of California trees dying due to drought

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — In forests throughout the Golden State, trees are turning a dark shade of rust, succumbing to the impacts of the drought in a well-documented phenomenon known to forest scientists as tree mortality.  The problem first peaked in 2016 when the U.S. Forest Service released images from a statewide aerial […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA.com

When will you get your inflation relief check? California announces new dates for debit cards

While millions of Californians have started receiving their Middle Class Tax Refund by direct deposit, many more are still waiting for the check to arrive. The “inflation relief” payments, as lawmakers have called them, range in size from $200 to $1,050. The roughly 23 million taxpayers who qualify will get the payment by direct deposit or by debit card, depending on how they filed taxes in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

FOX40

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy