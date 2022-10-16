ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

WATCH: Video shows smash-grab burglars steal $500K+ from Midtown jeweler

By Curtis Brodner
 6 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A group of burglars made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry and expensive watches during a smash-and-grab raid on a high-end Midtown jewelry store early Saturday morning, according to police.

Three thieves broke into Cellini Jewelers on the corner of East 56th Street and Park Avenue around 3:30 a.m., authorities said.

The crew smashed three display cases and fled in a silver sedan that was waiting outside, according to officials.

Police said the thieves stole more than $500,000 in items but that the value of the haul is still being investigated.

The whole operation reportedly only took about three minutes.

Police have not yet made any arrests, and an investigation into the burglary is ongoing.

catt
7d ago

Why would you have merchandise on display, Overnite these days in New york....PERIODTT

